Subdued Market Compared To A Week Ago: Is The Dramatic Position Unwinding Over?

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • This week's key events include US and UK CPI, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting and potentially its first rate cut. The uncertainty about the market positioning and the extent of the carry trade may be dampening activity.
  • Yen and Swiss franc are the weakest of the G10 currencies today, off around 0.4%. The Antipodeans are the strongest, gaining 0.3%-0.45%.
  • EM currencies are mixed, with Asian currencies mostly lower, while central European currencies are a little firmer.
  • The MSCI Asia Pacific equity index has fallen for the last four weeks but has begun the new week on a firm tone, though Chinese equities were the notable exception today.
  • US index futures are a little firmer. The VIX is trading below 21%; it had reportedly reached almost 66% last Monday.

Overview

The capital markets have begun the week in subdued fashion. Japanese markets were closed for the Mountain Day celebration, and this week's key events include US and UK CPI, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting and potentially its

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks.

