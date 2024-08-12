Just_Super

2024 is not shaping up to be a good year for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Year to date, shares of the company are down an astonishing 42.2%. That is woefully poor compared to the broader market. This drawdown is not random - it is very much based on the company's short-term performance. Recently, lithium prices have tanked. Even though the company has seen a nice rise in volume associated with its products, that drop in price has resulted in significant pain for the company and its investors.

Near term, I suspect that this trend could continue. But if you are a value investor like myself, this shouldn't be much of a problem. There are a couple of important facts to consider. For starters, if management can achieve even their most recent guidance, shares of the company don't look outrageously priced. But more importantly, the long-term outlook in this market is encouraging. Overall debt on the company's books is under control. And that means that its ability to make it through these tough times should result in significant upside potential once market conditions recover. Given these factors, I believe that the ‘buy’ rating that I reaffirmed for the stock when I last wrote about it in April of this year still holds.

The picture is ugly… for now

Fundamentally speaking, things have been better for Albemarle. Consider the most recent financial results provided by management for the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Revenue for the company came in at $1.43 billion - a drop of 39.7% compared to the $2.37 billion the company reported just one year earlier. In the chart below, you can see these financial figures and a comparison of revenue for the first half of 2024 to the first half of 2023. This pain, with revenue dropping from $4.95 billion to $2.79 billion on a year-over-year basis, is evidence that this is part of a larger trend.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

We could look at the data quarter by quarter, but for the sake of brevity, I think focusing on the first half of 2024 will provide enough insight into the company's strong and weak points. Operationally, Albemarle has three different segments. The most significant of these is the Energy Storage segment, which focuses on developing and manufacturing lithium compounds like lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride. From 2023 to 2024, this was the segment most seriously impacted. Revenue plummeted by more than half, from $3.71 billion to $1.63 billion. Shockingly, this decline came even as the company benefited to the tune of $1.3 billion from higher sales volumes. After all, global lithium consumption continues to rise thanks in large part to the growth of the electric vehicle industry that uses it for batteries. The pain for the company, then, came from a decline in prices that impacted sales by $3.3 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This is not to say that the other business segments were not impacted. The Specialties segment was also hit. For those not familiar with the company, this part of the business caters to a wide array of industries, including the fire safety space, the consumer electronics industry, the textile space, the energy market, and more. In addition to focusing on specialized lithium solutions, the segment also has a portfolio of bromine solutions that are valuable for its customers. This part of the company also saw some weakness, with revenue falling from $790.1 million to $650.7 million. Pricing impacted sales negatively to the tune of $144.6 million. By comparison, sales volumes grew by only $10.2 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The only bright spot for the company was its Ketjen segment, which focuses on three primary product lines. The first of these is the Clean Fuels Technologies business, which focuses on things like hydroprocessing catalysts, as well as other types of catalysts. The company also focuses on fluidized catalytic cracking catalyst and additives, as well as performance catalyst solutions. This unit saw revenue climb from $453.6 million to $509.4 million. That was driven not only by pricing that added $2.9 million to sales, but also by higher sales volumes in the amount of $53 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As can be expected, any sort of decline in revenue, particularly one that comes from lower pricing, will have a negative impact on profitability. In the chart above, you can see net profits and cash flows for Albemarle, not only for the second quarter of this year, but for the first half as a whole, all relative to the same times last year. The company went from generating significant profits and cash flows to struggling. This is most evident when you look at net profits and adjusted operating cash flows. And as the charts interspersed throughout this article demonstrate, most of this downside was, unsurprisingly, from the Energy Storage business. Segment EBITDA declined from a whopping $2.73 billion in the first half of 2023 to $481 million the same time this year.

Daily Metal Prices

Even though lithium prices are down significantly from peak levels (in excess of $80 per kg) experienced back in late 2022, they are more or less in line with what pricing had looked like between at least part of 2017 and early 2022. This might cause some investors to worry about whether pricing can ultimately climb from here. But there is reason to believe that it can in the long run.

Different parties have arrived at different conclusions regarding the balance between lithium supply and lithium demand. Some of the most bullish for those who are betting on prices rising estimate that we could see a slight shortage of supply by sometime next year. That shortage should continue growing until eventually hitting 768,000 tons by the year 2030. This shortage would come about even in spite of production growing from around 540,000 metric tons per annum in 2021 to more than 3 million metric tons by the end of the forecast period. But with electric vehicle sales forecast to decline from about 13.8 million units last year to over 30 million units by the end of the decade, it's not surprising that this would not be fast enough in order for supply to keep up.

IEA

Not everybody is quite as bullish. The IEA (International Energy Agency) provided 3 different forecasts, with the most conservative showing what would happen if stated policies (known as the STEPS scenario) showing that we could be good with projects that are already planned through the year 2030. But the APS (announced pledges) scenario and the NZE (net-zero by 2050) scenario both show a shortage, with the NZE scenario projecting this to occur starting in about 2026. This does exclude secondary sources (like recycling), but the IEA pegs these secondary sources as being quite small through 2030. By 2030, it is expected that around 33% of all lithium mining will be in Australia, which is where Albemarle has a tremendous presence. So the company is already well-positioned to benefit from that market and its expansion.

In the short term, we could still see some downward pressure. Management's recent guidance reiterated its projection for lithium prices this year between $12 and $15 per kg. In this range, the company would be looking at EBITDA of between $900 million and $1.2 billion. Taking recent interest expense and subtracting that from the mix would imply operating cash flow of roughly $895 million. Pricing is a bit lower than this range at about $11.03 per kg as of this writing. But it's not so much lower that I would consider myself concerned. Now, with capital expenditures expected to be somewhere between $1.7 billion and $1.8 billion, it is likely that overall net debt will increase from here. But as of the end of the most recent quarter, net debt was only $1.69 billion.

Albemarle Corporation

Of course, this picture can change. Subsequent to the most recent guidance coming out, on July 31st, management announced asset and cost actions aimed at cutting spending. Details were not provided. But management did say that it is initiating a review of its capital structure in order to see where certain costs can be cut. We do know that the firm did decide to stop construction activities at Train 3 of its Kemerton lithium hydroxide conversion site in Australia. It has also decided to idle production at Train 2 while focusing its efforts on Train 1.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even if pricing remains within the range of what management forecasted, the stock is not some expensive opportunity. At worst, I would consider it to be fairly valued. In the chart above, you can see that the firm is trading at about 11 times its adjusted operating cash flow based on my aforementioned projections. And its EV to EBITDA multiple is the only slightly higher at 11.2.

Takeaway

There is no doubt that the market looks unpleasant for investors and companies involved in the lithium trade. Even though demand for it is rising, prices have taken a hit. That has had a big negative impact on Albemarle and other firms like it. The good news is that the longer-term outlook for the industry is likely positive. And that should bode well for our candidate. What I also like is that shares, while not cheap, are not pricey in the current environment. So depending on how this plays out, this indicates to me that downside potential from this point on is likely limited, while upside could be quite meaningful. That favorable risk to reward picture leaves me feeling bullish for now.