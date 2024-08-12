Wolterk

Introduction

The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), a large-cap proxy on off-price retail apparel and home fashion in the US, has enjoyed a relatively encouraging 12 months. Over the past year, ROST has generated 2x the returns of its retail peers, while also outperforming the prime equity benchmark in the process. Could this trend persist?

Well, in another 10 days, the market will have an opportunity to reassess ROST’s investment credentials with greater scrutiny as it plans to publish its Q2 results on the 22nd of August, post-market hours. If you’re contemplating a position in the country’s largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain (which operates close to 2150 stores across two separate brands), ahead of this key event, here are some thoughts that could abet your decision-making.

Earnings-Related Commentary

Judging by ROST's recent track record about sell-side earnings expectations, we don't foresee the likelihood of any major accidents. To clarify further, note that over the last 3 years, ROST has missed quarterly EPS estimates just once (in Q1-23 or the April 2022 quarter in ROST’s case as it follows a Jan/Feb fiscal). On average, you’re looking at a business that typically generates quarterly earnings beat to the tune of 15%.

For the upcoming Q2 event, the key number to watch is an EPS of $1.49; market expectations appear to be on the higher side as 70% of the Q2 earnings revisions since Q1 results came out, have been positive, to the tune of 1.5%

Also note that the $1.49 figure is already at the upper end of management’s guidance of$1.43-$1.49, so any disappointment here won’t be taken lightly.

On the revenue front, the headline expectation is for $5.24bn of sales which would imply healthy “reported” growth both annually (~6%), and sequentially (~8%), although the expected “comparable” (comp) sales growth is nothing to write home about at 2-3%. This would still roughly be in line with the 3% comp growth seen in Q1, however, note that last year's Q2 base effect is also playing a part (comp growth was pretty sturdy at 5% a year ago).

Having said that, don't rule out the prospect of positive surprises on the top line. During Q1, management had pointed out to the bugbear of prolonged inflation that continued to hamper purchasing momentum from their low-to-moderate income customers. However, note that core inflation has dropped even further since those comments were made (currently it is at 3-year lows), and we think this could have given a fillip to purchasing behavior, more so as management has been keen to provide better-branded bargains at more accessible price points.

The desire to persist with this sharply priced portfolio strategy of offering more markdowns is that ROST’S merchandising margins are likely to take a hit (in Q1 it was down by 15bps). ROST could attempt to diffuse some of the impact here on overall operating margins, by facilitating even better productivity from their Houston distribution center, which is still not operating full tilt. All in all, one could look out for a lower cadence of distribution costs in Q2.

Yet progress on the operating front isn't expected to be as stellar as in Q1 (in Q1 operating margins came in at 12.2% which represented a 200bps improvement over the year-ago period. For Q2, management suggested that if they hit comp sales growth of around 2.5%, they could get to margins of 11.5% to 11.8%. If they do hit those levels, note that the improvement will only be around 500bps on a YoY basis, and it will also be lower than what was seen in Q1.

Looking ahead, prospects look relatively good for ROST in H2, with the back-to-school momentum picking up. Also note that even though ROST participates in various retail categories, the bulk of its sales are in the home-related categories (26% of the merchandise mix) which may see an uptick now that mortgage rates have dropped to their lowest levels in over a year. Even otherwise, it’s worth pondering if home purchasing momentum could be on the up, given the dip in home prices (currently 25% of listing prices on Zillow are seeing a cut; the last time it was this high was around 6 years back)

Valuation-Related Commentary

Prima facie, ROST is not a particularly cheap stock to own; Based on the expected EPS for the ongoing fiscal year, ROST is priced at a multiple of 23.2x, which represents a 5% premium over the stock’s long-term rolling average.

Also, the image below shows what consensus EPS expectations for the next three years look like, and the key takeaway here is that medium-term this is a business poised to facilitate 10% CAGR during the period.

Shedding out a P/E multiple of over 23x for a business with medium-term earnings potential of only 10% may not come across as too enticing, but we feel additional context may be warranted.

Firstly, we would point to the relatively sturdy levels of operating leverage that is on the cards. The image above provides revenue estimates for the next three years (as per consensus), and if you juxtapose that with the figures in the image above, it looks like ROST is on course to deliver earnings growth that is roughly 1.8x the level of revenue growth in each of the next three years.

That is a pretty commendable drop-through to the earnings level, more so when you consider that store count will ramp up in the years ahead. For context, ROST currently operates around 2148 Ross Dress for Less and dd’s Discounts stores, but their plan over time is to get to 3600 stores in total.

Besides that, it’s also worth noting that the apparel retail space isn’t an inexpensive region with other stocks in this space, priced at a much heftier forward P/Es of over 28x (on average).

Closing Thoughts- Technical Commentary

Rotational specialists who focus on mean-reversion opportunities within the retail universe are unlikely to take a fancy to the ROST stock at this stage. The image below highlights how ROST is positioned relative to other retailers; whilst it may have served as an ideal mean-reversion bet in 2022, that is no longer the case, with the ratio now hovering around the long-term mean levels.

Then switching over to the ROST’s own weekly imprints, it looks like the stock has been forming something similar to a rising wedge pattern, with the stock now intriguingly poised around the wedge support. The convergence in the two lines is not too profound, but the rising wedge pattern generally points to a risk of reversal. A lot could hinge on what management says at the Q2 event. It’s also worth noting that the smart money has been unloading their stake in ROST all through this year, and even as recently as last month. On a net basis, shares owned by the institutions have dipped by around 7% since Jan.