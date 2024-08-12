Galeanu Mihai

Mid May, this year, I wrote an article on Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) outlining a relatively neutral thesis on this particular BDC. While the quarter brought several messages of improving fundamentals and defensive dividend coverage, there were still a couple of issues unresolved such as high concentration in portfolio companies that are performing below expectations, high leverage and potential consequences of forthcoming fixed rate debt rollovers.

As a result of this, my decision was to not go long Barings simply because there are other more defensive BDCs offering similar dividend yields to BBDC (e.g., Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT)).

Since the publication of that article, BBDC has continued to register solid YTD returns, outperforming the broader BDC market by a notable margin.

YCharts

Let's now take a look at BBDC's Q2, 2024 earnings to see whether the aforementioned issues are resolved so that it could render a more balanced risk profile for opening a long position here.

Thesis review

One of the main reasons why Baring's stock price has continued to tick higher and outperform the BDC market is the strengthening of the underlying fundamentals, which is an opposite to what is taking place for most of the peers. For instance, the total investment income this quarter grew by ~7% compared to Q1, 2024 level. Meanwhile, the base management fee, SG&A as well as the incentive fee component came in lower relative to the prior quarter. All of this helped Barings achieve the highest quarterly net investment income result in the TTM period.

One might argue that if we measured this on a per share basis, the picture would have been different given that such increases usually are fueled by additional equity issuance. However, it is actually the reverse - during Q2 period, BBDC has managed to buy back a slight portion of its shares (repurchasing more than 190,000 shares in Q2). This specific dynamic could be deemed as a positive exception in the overall BDC space, where many BDCs have been forced to use the spare liquidity to either deleverage or cover part of the incremental fundings in order to shield the balance sheet.

Now, this is the right moment to take a look at BBDC's leverage profile, which has been one of my previous concerns. As of Q2, 2024, Barings had a net debt to equity ratio of 1.07x, which implies a 0.1x reduction compared to Q1, 2024. This is a major move, breaking the momentum of growing leverage. It also indicates that Barings has now a spare financial capacity to accommodate sizeable investment going forward as the current leverage sits right within the long-term target range of 0.9x to 1.25x.

On top of this, the funding mix remains very solid, arguably one of the best in the BDC sector. What I mean by this is that a major portion of the outstanding leverage has been assumed at fixed and below market level interest rates that have an extended debt maturity life with no material refinancings expected by 2026. This, effectively, allows Barings to capture higher spreads than those peers that have fully matched their debt structures with portfolio investment structures (i.e., floating debt with floating assets).

BBDC Q2, 2024 Earnings Presentation

Having said that, an element of concern might be that Barings experiences a negative pressure on the investment income generation purely from the reduced portfolio size. During Q2, 2024, BBDC made fresh investments of $78 million, which were more than offset by $195 million of sales and organic repayments, resulting in a negative net investment activity of $117 million. However, the major driver in this case is not that Barings struggles to access solid deal flow, but instead it relates to the targeted divestitures of non-core loan investments, which in Q2, 2024 amounted to ~ $80 million. This strategy or focus has been already pre-communicated to the market that in the short to medium-term we will see a more pronounced divestitures (sales and repayments) that would help simplify and increase the portfolio quality.

Speaking of the quality, a progress has been made, but there is still some convergence towards higher quality (more defensive) assets left. As of Q2, 2024, the portfolio was comprised of 75% secured investments and circa 66% first lien assets. While the overall credit quality statistics like interest coverage of 2.1x indicate that the companies are in a healthy position, the fact that roughly one third of the total exposure lies outside of the first lien bucket introduces a risk, which has been avoided by some of Barings peers.

Furthermore, issuers that experience elevated financial stress levels (i.e., being placed in rating 4 and 5 categories) continued to explain roughly 9% of the total asset base, which does not the right message for relatively conservative and prudent investors. We have to understand also that the risk of rising non-accruals is magnified in the context of a heavy bias towards non-first lien structures. However, this is only a risk or possibility, but if we look on the non-accrual movements, we will notice a continued stabilization at very solid levels, accounting for only ~0.3% of the portfolio fair value.

Finally, before I summarize, I would like to highlight the commentary by Eric Lloyd - CEO - who in the recent earnings call tackled very nicely the fears of decreasing interest rates and the corresponding impact on the BDC business:

While we have done well in this stable economic and interest rate environment, the market activity of the past week suggests change maybe a foot in the lending ecosystem. These changes may include a decrease in interest rates, which we think will have an overall positive impact on our business as it further improves credit metrics in the existing portfolio and sparks a sentiment shift among sponsors and may spur a further deal activity, which in turn may drive higher spreads and additional transaction fees.

The bottom line

In a nutshell, Barings has delivered second quarter in a row, where we can see strengthening fundamentals and depressed base of non-accruals. In this quarter specifically, the results (on a net investment income level) reached the highest point over the TTM period, driven by lower cost base and higher income from interest and dividend payments. The BDC did also a great job in bringing down the leverage to a more acceptable level, which now in the context of 154% renders Barings a better choice for sustainable dividend investors.

However, despite the improving fundamentals and relative protection from the decreasing interest rates, I still remain skeptical about opening a position here. The main reason is really the combination of high exposure to non-first lien securities in combination with elevated portfolio concentration in risk 4 and 5 company categories, which indicate performance that is below expectations (i.e., having higher probability of being placed under non-accrual status).