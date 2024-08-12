True North's 2024 Q2 Update: Recovery In Sight

Honghao Sun, CFA profile picture
Honghao Sun, CFA
311 Followers

Summary

  • Market overreaction towards True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust since late 2023 has deepened in Q2 2024, presenting a risky but potentially rewarding investment opportunity.
  • True North sold four non-core properties in Q2 2024, boosting liquidity and profitability.
  • True North redirected funds to repurchase units, signaling a potential yield of 13.7% and an AFFO payout ratio of 45%.
  • Despite challenges, True North's occupancy rate improved slightly to 90.3% in Q2 2024, with Ontario properties achieving a record-high occupancy of 96%.
  • While the interest rate is on its way down, True North secured a favorable five-year mortgage renewal at 5.04%, indicating its ability to manage future financial obligations.

Couple meeting with financial advisor.

VioletaStoimenova

In my previous analyses covering True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:TNT.UN:CA, OTC:TUERF) (“True North”), I discussed that the market overreacted significantly toward True North since late 2023. Such overreaction has persisted and is

This article was written by

Honghao Sun, CFA profile picture
Honghao Sun, CFA
311 Followers
As a seasoned investor with a decade of experience and coveted designations of CPA, CA, and CFA, I bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. My investment strategy is guided by a well-defined portfolio approach that balances a mix of GICs/Bonds, Index Funds, and select Individual Stocks. I am passionate about sharing my insights and financial analysis, keeping you up-to-date on the companies in my portfolio and those that I closely follow. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, I'm excited to share my expertise and help you reach your financial goals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TNT.UN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TUERF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on TUERF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TNT.UN:CA
--
TUERF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News