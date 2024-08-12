M_a_y_a/E+ via Getty Images

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, specializing in minimally invasive aesthetic procedures. Renowned for its cutting-edge platforms such as BodyTite, Evoke, and Morpheus8, InMode revolutionizes cosmetic treatments by offering advanced solutions that deliver exceptional results with minimal downtime. Their diverse range of products encompasses radiofrequency-based technologies, addressing various aesthetic concerns ranging from skin tightening and body contouring to facial rejuvenation and women's health. With a commitment to innovation and efficacy, InMode continues to shape the landscape of the aesthetic industry, empowering practitioners worldwide to deliver safe, effective, and transformative treatments to their patients.

Thesis (Update)

InMode Ltd. is still the amazingly profitable, well-run leader in the attractive body contouring devices market that I described in my in-depth analysis of the industry and the company, back in March 2024. While my thesis has not fundamentally changed since I rated the stock a Buy with a holding period of 1 to 3 years, near-term risks have spiked to a level where I am unable to maintain my Buy rating right now. For those who, like me, are long INMD, I recommend to Hold the stock for its significant mid-term upside potential. For those who stayed on the sidelines, I recommend to wait for more clarity, notably on the evolution of the conflicts in the Middle-East.

Higher-for-longer interest rates and lower consumer demand for pricy aesthetic procedures have taken a bigger than expected toll on InMode's financial results in the first half of 2024. InMode had to lower its full-year guidance twice already, now projecting $435 million sales at mid-point, a -12% from prior year (vs. $500 million sales or 2% growth projected in February). Meanwhile, I believe that it is very likely that the company will have to lower its guidance again.

In addition to challenging macroeconomics, the situation in Israel, which I previously called out as one of the key risks to watch, continues to slowly escalate. So far, the conflict has only moderately impacted InMode’s production capacity, due to part of its personnel being called in for military duty. However, it remains unclear when and how this conflict will end. Since InMode relies 100% on facilities located in Israel both for R&D and manufacturing, the company’s overall business could be materially impacted by an escalation of the war.

On the other hand, InMode’s business model, profitability and balance sheet remain best-in-class. The company recently launched two new innovative platforms with significantly enhanced technologies for both doctors and patients, and it also executed a (long-expected) share buy-back of 10% of its total shares at $17.97, well-below my estimated fair value of $25 (note: this fair value assumes no material/permanent impact from the war). This positions InMode very well for a massive rebound whenever the industry starts showing sign of recovery and the situation in the Middle-East becomes more predictable.

Disappointing First Half 2024 Results Amidst Macro-Pressures

InMode’s first half 2024 sales totaled $167 million, down -31% from $242 million in the same period of last year. After posting -24% decline in Q1, InMode surprised in Q2 with an even steeper decline of -37%. This excludes the roughly $32 million ($16 million per quarter) sales that the company captured as pre-orders for their two newly launched platforms, IgniteRF and OptimasMAX, which it expects to be able to deliver to customers by Q3 (more about that later). Including those sales on a pro-forma basis, the decline in H1 2024 would have been -18%, still a far cry away from the 2% growth implied by the February guidance.

So, what happened? Although I was unable to find reliable industry data to determine the magnitude of the aesthetic industry’s decline in the first half of the year, there are several data points that corroborate the statements made by management that the decline in InMode’s revenue is driven by the market as opposed to a loss of market share.

Firstly, there is evidence that the number of aesthetic procedures is down. According to Guidepoint Qsight, the "U.S. sales for nonsurgical body contouring procedures was $106.6 million in Q1 2024, down from $139.9 million in Q1 2023". That’s -24%, which explains why InMode’s U.S. consumables sales are down YTD, but also why doctors are in no rush to invest in new equipment, particularly when interest rates stay higher for longer. As a reminder, it has been 12 months now that the Fed Funds Rate is at 5.5%. This translates to lease financing rates on medical equipment in the range of 14-15%, according to Moshe Mizrahy, CEO of InMode.

Trading Economics

Another publicly available data point comes from the earnings report of competitor Cutera (CUTR), which also claims a drop in demand due to difficult macroeconomics, particularly in the second quarter, and reported a revenue decline of -29% in Q1 and -44% in Q2 2024.

That said, the majority of InMode’s competitors are either not public (e.g., BTL Corporate), or have been bought by large conglomerates where they don’t move the needle as part of total sales (e.g., Lumenis within Boston Scientific Group (BSX)). As such, it cannot be excluded that other players may have fared relatively better than InMode in the past six months, but there is enough evidence to confirm the overall body contouring market was down.

Moving down the rest of the income statement, gross margins dropped from 83% down to 80% in the first half of 2024, while operating margins dropped from 40% to 22% despite a -7% reduction in operating expenses. I don’t think there is anything worrisome here, as the margin compression is essentially driven by negative operating leverage due to lower sales volumes. Since management expects market headwinds to be temporary, they deliberately decided to largely maintain investment levels, notably in R&D, and not to layoff personnel.

Unless we enter a major prolonged macroeconomic downturn, this appears to be the right approach for the long-term, as it will secure a continuous flow of future innovation and be much less disruptive to the business overall. In fact, maintaining investments could become a competitive advantage coming out of the market downturn, at least relative to competitors like Cutera who have to implement massive cost cutting initiatives as they are not profitable and have plenty of debt.

Let’s now take a look at the second half outlook, which implies a significant step-up from H1 results based on company guidance.

Second Half Outlook: Guidance Seems Too Aggressive

After revising their guidance down for the first time in company history in the fourth quarter of 2023, the company had to do so twice already this year. Following its initial revenue guidance of $495 to $505 million for 2024 back in February, which represented a 2% year-over-year growth at mid-point, management lowered guidance by $10 million in May (following a weaker than expected Q1), and by a dramatic $55 million in August (following an even weaker Q2), now guiding to a -12% year-over-year decline.

While InMode’s CEO reasserted in its latest earnings call that they are "always conservative on the guidance, always", the repeated misses (3 in a row) tell a different story. Don’t get me wrong, I trust that management genuinely intends to provide an achievable outlook. At the same time, I also believe that the very cyclical nature of demand for the company’s high-end devices make it close to impossible for them to provide a reliable outlook in the current macroeconomic environment.

Based on their latest full-year guidance of $435 million sales at the mid-point, and the qualitative commentary provided about Q3 being the softest and Q4 the strongest quarter, I extrapolated what Q3 and Q4 sales would have to look like in the chart below.

Stock Research Platform

When comparing quarterly sales in 2024, it is important to consider pre-order sales collected (but not recognized) for IgniteRF and OptimasMAX in the first half of 2024. For simplicity, I assumed that the full $32 million in backorders collected to-date will be shipped in Q3, on top of an additional $16 million in fresh orders for the two new innovation platforms. I also assumed that demand for the new platforms will sequentially increase to $25 million in the fourth quarter, provided no further supply constraints.

The first evident risk here relates to supply. During Q1 earnings, CEO Moshe Mizrahy explained that while they are not progressing as fast as they would like due to the current situation in Israel, they are confident in delivering on all pre-orders within 3 to 6 months. However, even without assuming any worsening conditions related to the war, there is risk that full supply capacity could be delayed into Q4 or even early 2025.

As we go to the new platforms, yes, we are in some delay and this is because of the situation in Israel. Everybody know that now in Israel, the army is built from a reserve duty and therefore some of our employees were drafted for a long time and that’s created some delay in the manufacturing. But we are catching up right now. We are working two-shift in order to catch-up and create enough inventory to enable us sufficiently to deliver every pre-order. But as I have said, we don’t think it will take one quarter. It will take more than one quarter to fulfill all the pre-order, but these orders are already been accepted, or most of them already been paid. So, we are 100% sure, that we will deliver 100% of them in the next, I would say three months to six months.

The second and more material risk to this guidance in my view is the assumption of a strong "come-back" of underlying demand in the fourth quarter, post U.S. elections. Indeed, following pro-forma revenues of $96 million in Q1, $103 million in Q2, and $95 million in Q3 (author’s estimate), InMode would need to jump all the way up to $141 million in Q4, an 11% year-over-year growth, to reach FY guidance (mid-point).

While a seasonal increase in demand in the fourth quarter can be expected, I share the same concern as Jefferies. The investment bank cut InMode to "Hold" on July 23rd with a price target of $19 stating that the company is "unlikely to achieve even the low end of its 2024 fiscal year guidance", due to "ongoing macroeconomic pressures on the aesthetics market".

Essentially, the only way to justify guidance is to make the following two assumptions about macroeconomic conditions:

interest rates have to meaningfully come down by Q4 to allow doctors to purchase InMode’s new $100K+ platforms at more affordable financing conditions, AND

patient demand for procedures that often cost between $3,000 and $7,000 needs to step-up, which will depend on the overall state of the economy

(Note: the above-mentioned figures for platform and treatment cost were provided by the CEO during Q2 earnings)

All in all, I see at least $30 million further downside risk to InMode’s latest 2024 revenue guidance, and I would not be surprised if guidance continues to be revised down throughout the year. While arguably the market already priced in at least some of this risk, this situation will most likely prevent the stock from gaining much traction in the near-term. However, not all is lost for InMode: I remain bullish for the mid- to long-term, and here is why.

The Mid- And Long-Term Outlook Remains Strong

Despite a challenging first half and most likely full year 2024, neither the mid- to long-term industry prospects nor InMode’s business fundamentals have really changed.

Let’s start with the industry. In my previous analysis, I shared the projections from various research companies like Mordor Intelligence, all of which predict low double-digit growth for the body contouring devices segment over the years to come. The secular tailwinds to drive this growth are the growing emphasis on personal appearance and the continued increase in disposable income.

Mordor Intelligence

Additionally, the growing use of GLP-1 drugs is expected to spur increased demand for aesthetic procedures, both in the form of plastic surgery and non-invasive aesthetic procedures. The latter have been on the rise in recent years, as they present many benefits including minimal downtime, lower risks and complications, and more natural-looking results. However, we have to expect growth rates within the medical aesthetics industry to vary significantly by year and across product & service categories.

For example, body contouring devices are much more sensitive to both interest rates and overall economic growth than injectables. This is driven by the higher capital intensity for doctors (devices like Morpheus 8 from InMode or EMSculpt NEO from BTL can cost over $100,000) as well as the higher cost of treatment for the patients relative to injectables like Botox.

While body contouring procedures rarely compete head-to-head with injectables (the latter being mostly limited to the treatment of facial muscle-related wrinkles), I put together the below table gives a sense of comparative cost and explains why body contouring will suffer more during periods of economic slow-down when disposable income gets squeezed.

Data from Botox Pricing Guide & SD Botox, Analysis by Stock Research Platform

Bottom-line, despite short-term headwinds, the mid- to long-term industry outlook remains favorable. The critical catalysts for a rebound in the body contouring devices segment will be a reduction in interest rates and a re-acceleration in consumer spending, which remains significantly below 2021 levels despite a slight bounce in July 2024 (below chart refers to the U.S. consumer).

Deloitte

Turning to InMode’s business model: I extensively described the company’s competitive position, product offerings, and major growth drivers for the upcoming years in my previous article, so I won’t repeat myself here. Nothing has changed in the past 5 months: InMode remains a highly profitable (29% net income margin in H1 2024, despite all the headwinds described above) and cash-rich ($729 million net cash as of June 30th, 2024) innovation power house in the body contouring industry, with plenty of organic growth runway both in the markets it is already present in and in the markets that it currently serves via distributors.

After opening two new subsidiaries in late 2023 in Germany and Japan, management held back on growing its sales force so far this year, avoiding to add cost at a time when the opportunity for returns is more limited. Currently, the company still has roundabout 250 sales professionals in 15 markets. Going forward, this leaves InMode with a lot of opportunity to increase its market penetration in the United States and Europe, while expanding its direct presence across some of the 82 markets where it currently sells through distributors only.

In summary, the company remains well-positioned to capitalize on the market rebound, whenever it occurs. Given the importance of staying on the leading-edge of new technologies, let’s take a closer look at the two new platforms launched this year.

Double-Click On Latest Innovation

In my previous analysis, I described InMode’s strong track record in bringing new innovation to the market. While the company is still ramping up its manufacturing capabilities and capacity, it successfully pre-launched its two new platforms, IgniteRF and OptimasMAX, in early 2024, capturing pre-order sales of about $16 million both in Q1 2024 and Q2 2024 (total of about $32 million YTD).

Alongside those launches, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") cleared Morpheus 8 applicators as the first and only solution on the market for soft tissue contraction and fractional radio-frequency micro-needling in July 2024. Combined, these new platforms, both of which include the Morpheus 8 hand-pieces, now support "14 technologies, including minimally invasive radio-frequency assisted soft tissue coagulation and contraction, non-invasive thermal radio-frequency, intense pulsed light skin treatments, and multi-wavelength hair reduction", making them extremely versatile "all-in-one" tools for practitioners.

Below is an overview of the two new technology platforms including their respective treatment areas and technologies. Both platforms offer new technologies, technological upgrades and the broadest combination of different technologies in one piece of equipment. They represent the next-generation platforms succeeding to EmbraceRF and Optimas.

InMode Website

These new launches raise some important questions relative to their potential to create incremental revenue for InMode:

How much will the new platforms cannibalize revenues of legacy platforms?

How much of the sales will be driven by upgrade vs. new system demand?

Both questions were asked and answered during the Q1 and Q2 earnings calls.

With regards to cannibalization, CEO Moshe Mizrahy clarified that the company intends to continue selling both new and legacy devices for some time. On the one hand, this is due to the fact that the new generation has only launched in the United States so far, with the goal to roll it out to all markets over the coming years as regulatory clearance is obtained. On the other hand, it is also driven by customers’ preferences and budget considerations. Overall, management expects it will take at least 4 to 5 years to fully replace old generation sales.

In terms of upgrade vs. new system demand, InMode is primarily focused on new system demand. With 100,000+ surgically trained physicians in the U.S., of which not all but many perform at least some aesthetic procedures, and currently about 11,000 InMode body contouring devices installed, the company still has plenty of room for new customer acquisition, even in its biggest and most developed market.

InMode Investor Presentation

In addition, CEO Moshe Mizrahy believes that the new technologies may also push practitioners who already have first generation equipment to buy the new generation on top.

We do not think that these two platforms will cannibalize the first generation, meaning that the Optimas Max will cannibalize the Optimas or the Ignite will cannibalize BodyTite. It will be over and above, so every doctor who wants to do more with the Morpheus will need to buy one of these two. You cannot use the new Morpheus hand piece on the old generation platforms. So, that will push the doctors to have two or more – two or three different platforms and that’s good for us.

That said, the company did not rule out to offer targeted trade-in opportunities to some of their customers over time.

Finally, given the technological and manufacturing complexity of these new devices, it is fair to wonder if this may negatively impact InMode’s 80+% gross margins. The short answer is no, but let me share the full answer from the CEO, because I believe it is powerful and a reflection of management’s focus on profitability, no matter what.

Every product that we develop and every platform that we develop and every handpiece that we develop we design it from the beginning and we calculate what will be the margin. We will never develop a product that on the drawing base it will show 60% or 65% gross margin. Everything that we do relates to margin. We design the product so the margin will be high.

In conclusion, InMode is in the process of launching two new platforms that provide a unique value-added to practitioners and patients, and should materially contribute to the company’s next phase of profitable growth as soon as the market recovers.

Let’s now briefly jump to the latest news from a capital allocation standpoint.

Capital Allocation Update

At the April annual shareholder meeting, shareholders rejected the proposal that Moshe Mizrahy remains both CEO and Chairman of the Board for another 3 years. This vote was seen as a reflection of shareholders’ dissatisfaction with the company’s capital allocation policy and notably the CEO’s negative view on share buy-backs, which was previously described in this article.

Consequently, InMode’s Board of Directors commanded two changes on May 1st, 2024:

Dr. Michael Anghel, a long-standing Board member, was appointed the new Chairman of the Board effective July 25 th (while Moshe Mizrahy will continue to serve as Board member)

(while Moshe Mizrahy will continue to serve as Board member) The Board approved its third in history stock repurchase plan, with a volume of up to 8.37 million shares to be repurchased by September 30th, 2024.

During the Q2 earnings call, CFO Yair Malca confirmed that all 8.37 million shares, equaling 10% of outstanding shares, had been repurchased at an average price of $17.97 (part in Q2, part in July). I believe there is little doubt that this was a positive for shareholders, given the stock’s fair value range (more on that later). During Q&A, when asked if there was more to come, CEO Moshe Mizrahy explained that the reason they bought back exactly 10% of outstanding shares is driven by tax considerations. To avoid dividend tax, the company must receive pre-clearance by the Israeli IRS to complete stock repurchases, and this clearance was given up to 10% of outstanding shares. Management did not rule out a new pre-clearance request in the future.

On July 25th, 2024, DOMA Perpetual Capital Management LLC, one of InMode larger shareholders, sent a letter to InMode’s Board of Directors making a compelling case about what it believes an effective capital allocation would look like for the company. I encourage you to read the full letter for yourself, but here is a quick summary:

DOMA urges the Board to use $600 million of the company’s cash reserves for buy-backs, arguing that at current prices, this is the best investment it can make;

DOMA agrees that the Board should continue to invest in organic R&D, but cautions it to pursue M&A given overheated valuations;

Instead, DOMA encourages the Board to invest small amounts in start-ups with promising developing technologies;

DOMA explains that dividends make no sense given InMode’s high return on capital and equity: do buy-backs instead!

I generally agree with most points DOMA makes in its letter, except that I would not be as aggressive on the amount of buy-back. One important variable is the potential dividend tax of 25-33% in case of non-exemption, which admittedly would be prohibitive. Assuming a tax exemption is granted, I would welcome if InMode would buy back another 10-20% of shares below the $20-mark, but no more. This would consume up to $300 million cash, creating shareholder value while not liquidating most of the company's cash reserves.

Other than taxes, the reason I would personally not go all-in on buy-backs right now is the same reason I am not going all-in on the stock myself: I believe that the current situation in Israel is unpredictable, and warrants higher cash reserves to keep enough flexibility to react in a "worst case" scenario. Let’s take a closer look at this risk.

Israel: Ongoing Conflict Is The Key Risk To Watch

I am sure everyone follows the news, so I am not going to spend much time on details. While a broad escalation of the war could so far be avoided despite on-going fights against Hamas in Gaza and against Hezbollah on the Northern border to Lebanon, the conflict between Israel and Iran has been slowly escalating, with new fears surrounding Iran’s reaction to the recent Hamas leaders’ assassinations.

Meanwhile, the company has maintained its description of the "current situation in Israel" unchanged, pointing mostly to supply disruption risks.

InMode 6K Filing

To date, the impact of the war on InMode’s operations has been limited to a temporary reduction in production capacity, as a number of its employees were called in for military duty. This has caused some delays in the timing of delivery of the two new innovation platforms, but is not expected to cause any permanent losses to the company.

However, any escalation either of the conflict at the Northern border, or a straight-out war with Iran, could have massive consequences for the safety of the people in Israel, and by extension, InMode employees and facilities.

Stock Research Platform, using map from Google Maps

As a reminder, InMode produces 100% of its products through two exclusive contract manufacturers located in Israel, Flextronics Ltd (Migdal Haemek) and Medimor Ltd (Poriya).

Furthermore, InMode’s headquarters and R&D facilities are located not far away, in Yokne’am. This means that all relevant facilities sustaining InMode’s production and R&D operations are located within 100 kilometers (about 60 miles) from the Lebanese border.

On a positive note, Moshe Mizrahy explained that both manufacturers have production lines able to produce all of InMode’s products. This means that if one location is down, capacity would be severely impacted, but the production capability could be maintained.

I remain optimistic and sincerely hope for the best, for the sake of Israel and humanity. However, I do believe that the geographical concentration of InMode's critical business operations, which under normal circumstances represents a strength as it makes InMode’s operations very efficient (enabling higher margins), has become an important risk factor for investors to consider before taking a stake in the company.

InMode’s Fair Value: Rebasing Expectations

In my previously analysis, I determined a fair value of $31 for InMode, with a range of $25 to $39. This valuation range assumed the following:

Stock Research Platform (March 2024)

Based on the mid- to long-term outlook discussed above, I believe these revenue growth and margin assumptions are still possible as an average. However, my simplified valuation model assumed steady growth throughout the 10-year period, which inherently leads to overvaluation when results tank in the short-term. Since this is admittedly the case for InMode, let’s rebase expectations for 2024 and be a bit more conservative notably on the near-term outlook.

In the below DCF model, I assume that InMode misses its FY 2024 revenue guidance by $30 million (for the reasons discussed above), and maintains 24% unlevered (i.e., excluding interest income) free cash flow ("UFCF") margin like in H1 2024 . This would result in roundabout $97 million UFCF on $405 million sales for 2024.

Starting from this new base for 2024, I extrapolate three scenarios for the revenue rebound:

a low case of further decline in 2025, flat in 2026, and 5% growth p.a. starting 2026,

case of further decline in 2025, flat in 2026, and 5% growth p.a. starting 2026, a base case with a flat 2025 followed by 6% growth p.a. starting 2026,

case with a flat 2025 followed by 6% growth p.a. starting 2026, a high case with 5% growth in 2025 followed by 8% growth p.a. starting 2026.

The above growth assumptions result in 2024-2034 revenue CAGRs of 3.4%, 5.4%, and 7.7% for the low, base and high case, respectively. This is intentionally much lower than the 6% to 10% annual revenue growth previously assumed. After 2034, I maintain my previous terminal growth rates of resp. 0%, 0.5% and 1% in the low, base and high case. I also keep my expected return of 10.5% as discount rate.

Stock Research Platform

Based on my revised and deliberately more conservative assumptions, my new fair value is around $25 (which previously was my low case scenario), with a range of $22 to $29. This still represents a 50+% upside from today’s levels at the mid-point, suggesting that the market is pricing in a discount for geopolitical risks.

Conclusion

On the Stock Research Platform, I am looking for asymmetric low risk, high reward opportunities. InMode remains well-positioned to gain market share and reinforce its leading position in the body contouring industry through continued innovation. From a fundamentals perspective, INMD remains significantly undervalued, considering the company’s outstanding profitability and strong balance sheet. That said, steeper than expected macroeconomic headwinds and the slow but continuous escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran are risks that investor ought to consider.

Assuming no material impact from war on InMode’s business operations, INMD now trades at a 36% discount to its (conservative) fair value of $25, and even 27% below the low end of my updated fair value range. In other words, without the geopolitical risks, I would maintain my Buy rating on the stock. However, due to the growing uncertainties surrounding the situation in Israel, and given the lack of near-term growth catalysts in the business, I am downgrading the stock to Hold at this time.

Personally, I remain long INMD, but I will not double-down on my position as I would without the risk of a military escalation. Based on fundamentals, I believe INMD will significantly appreciate in the next 1 to 3 years. Yet, I have capped my stake at 3% of my total invested equity capital to manage total portfolio risk.