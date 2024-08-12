James Wagner

TD is a Canadian bank headquartered in Toronto, Canada, founded in 1955 by the merging of two banks, the Bank of Toronto and The Dominion Bank, each founded in 1855 and 1869, respectively. It is a top 10 bank in North America with assets totaling about $2.0 trillion CAD, and it is a globally systemically important financial institution. It operates in four segments: Canadian personal & commercial banking, US retail banking, Wealth management & insurance, and Wholesale banking. It has a footprint of branches across Canada and the East coast of the USA. Below is a picture of the footprint, and a summary of financial results and statistics in Q2 2024:

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is one of the "Big 5" banks in Canada. The Big 5 are an oligopoly that controls over 90% of the banking market in Canada, and many of them, including TD, have operations too in the USA. Oligopoly is good for investors because the companies are in a state of limited competition, which preserves their profit margins and returns on equity.

Indeed, oligopoly is a major component of TD's moat that protects its profitability. This oligopoly is practically permanent - it is highly, highly unlikely that there will be major shifts in the major players in Canada's banking system. In the US, the Big 4 US banks - Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) - control about 45% of the US banking market, with the rest of the market share split between the other 4,500 or so smaller banks in the US, leading to intense competition between US banks that squeeze their profit margins.

By contrast in Canada, the Big 5 - Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto Dominion (TD), Bank Of Montreal (BMO), Scotiabank (BNS), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) represent 90% of Canada's banking market, with the rest divided up between 40 or so odd far smaller banks, meaning that the Big 5 have breathing room to behave in a more relaxed, less competitive manner because there are fewer market participants. Less competition means more profits. In short, TD's practically permanent oligopoly moat allows us to extrapolate from its past into its future, and be reasonably sure that the extrapolation is correct. I will be digging into TD's past quite a lot in this article.

Additionally, Canadian banks are more regulated and behave more conservatively than do American banks, meaning that Canadian banks do not suffer the periodic waves of banking crises and bank failures that plague American banks. These islands of stability are places where invested capital can flourish; check out TD's total return and dividend yield over the past 20 full fiscal years since 2003:

The share price in 2003 was about $11. Every $11 invested in TD grew to be worth $148.38 today, implying a CAGR return of 13.9% per year. And income investors can rejoice too because the dividend portion of that total return amounted to an average dividend yield of about 4-5% all that time:

This is no accident; banks tend to return almost exactly their average return on equity over time:

It's true that there were gyrations in its return on equity, but it's easy enough to eyeball the graph and see that if we flatten the squiggle out, it lands on about 14-15% per year, which matches the total return of TD for that period.

Growth Of TD Bank: Organically & By M&A

TD Bank has been growing both organically and by small strategic acquisitions. First of all, its book value strongly tracks its retained earnings account on its balance sheet, which means that most of TD's growth has been organic. Additionally, it has paid for most of its acquisitions with cash, avoiding diluting the shareholders with more shares.

TD has made a number of transactions, some of them in the US, over recent years. Here's a small list:

March 1, 2023: TD acquired Cowen Inc. (in the US) for $1.3 billion USD. Cowen was a leading independent dealer in US equities and a diversified investment bank that added over 1,700 professionals to TD Securities. The transaction was modestly accretive to TD's 2023 EPS and generated 14% return on invested capital, and was valued at 1.7x Cowen's tangible book value. To pay for the transaction, TD sold 28.4 million shares of Schwab, reducing TD's ownership interest from approximately 13.4% to 12.0%.

TD acquired Cowen Inc. (in the US) for $1.3 billion USD. Cowen was a leading independent dealer in US equities and a diversified investment bank that added over 1,700 professionals to TD Securities. The transaction was modestly accretive to TD's 2023 EPS and generated 14% return on invested capital, and was valued at 1.7x Cowen's tangible book value. To pay for the transaction, TD sold 28.4 million shares of Schwab, reducing TD's ownership interest from approximately 13.4% to 12.0%. July 1, 2021: TD acquired Headlands Tech Global Markets LLC, a Chicago based quantitative fixed income trading company. This transaction added to TD Securities' automated trading infrastructure and capacity.

TD acquired Headlands Tech Global Markets LLC, a Chicago based quantitative fixed income trading company. This transaction added to TD Securities' automated trading infrastructure and capacity. May 1, 2021: TD acquired Wells Fargo's Canadian Direct Equipment Finance Business, in order to add to TD's existing Canadian equipment financing business. The transaction involved $1.5 billion CAD in assets and 120 employees.

TD acquired Wells Fargo's Canadian Direct Equipment Finance Business, in order to add to TD's existing Canadian equipment financing business. The transaction involved $1.5 billion CAD in assets and 120 employees. Feb 14, 2020: TD acquired Kimberlite Group, LLC. Kimberlite was a strategic real estate advisory and private capital raising firm located in New York City, to be added to TD Securities. Kimberlite once represented GE Capital Real Estate in its Blackstone Group back in 2015 for $23 billion.

TD acquired Kimberlite Group, LLC. Kimberlite was a strategic real estate advisory and private capital raising firm located in New York City, to be added to TD Securities. Kimberlite once represented GE Capital Real Estate in its Blackstone Group back in 2015 for $23 billion. July 10, 2018: TD acquired Greystone Managed Investments Inc. for $792 million CAD, for 30% in TD shares and 70% in cash. Adding Greystone to TD Asset Management made TD Wealth the largest money manager in Canada. Greystone had 200 employees and integrated traditional and alternative investments.

TD acquired Greystone Managed Investments Inc. for $792 million CAD, for 30% in TD shares and 70% in cash. Adding Greystone to TD Asset Management made TD Wealth the largest money manager in Canada. Greystone had 200 employees and integrated traditional and alternative investments. Jan 9, 2018: TD acquired Layer 6, Inc., an AI company based in Toronto. Layer 6 was a pioneer in delivering responsive, personalized, and insightful experiences within the financial services industry.

TD acquired Layer 6, Inc., an AI company based in Toronto. Layer 6 was a pioneer in delivering responsive, personalized, and insightful experiences within the financial services industry. Sept 18, 2017: TD acquired Scottrade Bank for cash consideration equal to the tangible book value of Scottrade Bank, or $1.4 billion USD.

TD acquired Scottrade Bank for cash consideration equal to the tangible book value of Scottrade Bank, or $1.4 billion USD. Jan 3, 2017: TD acquired Albert Fried & Company, to support TD Securities' US growth plans. The acquisition added a self-clearing, securities lending, and prime brokerage technology platform.

More of TD's acquisition history can be found here.

Income Statement Growth

So far so good, we have measured TD's performance from the outside. But what about the inside? How does TD work on the inside, and how does it translate into what we measure on the outside? To answer that, we have to look at TD's financial statements. Next I will showcase TD's income statement and balance sheet from 2003, 2013, and 2023 to show the progression of growth of the bank from its inside. Be prepared, there will be lots of numbers coming your way!

As an economy grows, so does its financing needs: the demand for capital in the form of loans grows too, and banks are the intermediary that turns deposits into loans. In a nutshell, this is how banks work. The core of the banking business is earning interest income from assets, primarily loans, and paying interest on liabilities, primarily deposits, and earning the difference - the net interest income. Then alongside that, a bank can invest in a securities portfolio, as well as engage in trading of securities and derivatives. Underpinning all of these are employees and various consultants, all of whom have to be paid salaries. All of these flows of cash have a place on the income statement, which summarizes and collects these flows on a single page.

Let's take a look at TD's income statement from 2003, 2013 and 2023 side by side:

All Figures In Millions $CAD 2003 2013 2023 CAGR Interest Income Loans 7,542 18,514 44,518 Reverse Repurchase Agreements - - 9,520 Securities - Dividends 721 1,048 2,289 Securities - Interest 2,727 2,965 19,029 Deposits With Banks 212 89 5,318 Total Interest Income 11,202 22,616 80,674 10.38% Interest Expense Deposits 4,202 4,310 38,351 Securitization Liabilities - 927 915 Subordinated Notes & Debentures 259 447 436 Preferred Shares & Capital Trust Securities - 154 - Repurchase Agreements & Short Sales - - 10,083 Other Obligations 1,125 700 945 Total Interest Expense 5,586 6,538 50,730 11.66% Net Interest Income 5,616 16,078 29,944 8.73% Provision For Credit Losses 186 1,631 2,933 Net Interest Income After Credit Loss Provision 5,430 14,447 27,011 Other Income Investment & Securities Services 2,132 2,831 6,420 Credit Fees 415 785 1,796 Net Investment Securities Gains 23 304 - Trading Income (Losses) 104 (281) 2,417 Service Charges 641 1,863 2,609 Loan Securitization 250 - - Card Services 252 1,345 2,932 Insurance, Net Of Claims 420 3,734 5,671 Trust Fees 70 148 - Gains On Sale Of Investment Real Estate - - - Gain On Sale Of Mutual Fund Record Keeping & Custody Business - - - Write Down Of Investment In Joint Ventures (39) - - Other Income (Loss) 156 455 (1,297) Total Other Income 4,424 11,184 20,548 7.98% Net Interest & Other Income 9,854 25,631 47,559 8.19% Non-Interest Expenses Salaries & Employee Benefits 3,758 7,622 15,753 Occupancy Including Depreciation 656 1,456 1,799 Equipment Including Depreciation 650 847 2,308 Amortization Of Intangible Assets 772 521 672 Goodwill Impairment - - - Marketing & Business Development - 685 1,452 Brokerage-Related Fees - 317 - Professional & Advisory Services - 1,010 456 Communications - 281 2,490 Restructuring Costs 92 129 363 Other 1,812 2,174 5,475 Total Non-Interest Expenses 8,364 15,042 30,768 6.73% Income (Loss) Before Provision For (Benefit Of) Income Taxes 1,490 7,533 13,086 Provision For (Benefit Of) Income Taxes 322 1,143 3,168 Income (Loss) Before Non-Controlling Interest In Subsidiaries 1,168 6,390 9,918 Non-Controlling Interest In Net Income Of Subsidiaries 92 272 864 Net Income (Loss) 1,076 6,662 10,782 12.21% Preferred Dividends 87 185 563 Net Income (Loss) Available To Common Shareholders 989 6,477 10,219 12.38% Click to enlarge

Recapping a few quick takeaways - we're just looking at growth rate here:

Total interest income grew by 10.38% CAGR, and total interest expenses grew by 11.66% CAGR. Net interest income grew by 8.73% CAGR.

Other income grew by 7.98% CAGR, and non-interest expenses grew by 6.73% CAGR, which resulted in Net Income growing at 12.21% CAGR.

Net income attributable to shareholders grew 12.38% CAGR.

When expenses grow more slowly than revenues, profits grow at a faster CAGR rate than revenues. Notice something here: while salaries grow at 2-3% per year in the regular economy, cash flows in well run banks tend to grow much more quickly, at roughly 10% per year, as I've shown in the side by side comparison. This is a first hint that investing in common shares of well-run banks is a reliable way to financially stay far, far ahead of inflation and economic growth.

Balance Sheet Growth

We want to see the long-term growth of TD, so I will put side by side its balance sheets from 2003, 2013, and 2023. The bread and butter of banks is taking deposits in order to make loans, so we will pay particular attention to these accounts. TD also trades and invests in securities and derivatives, so they will show up in the balance sheet alongside loans and deposits. Additionally, organic growth by reinvesting profits requires TD to retain earnings, so that will appear in the equity portion of the statements - we want to see this account growing too.

As a side note, if you are not used to reading bank balance sheets: loans are assets and deposits are liabilities. Step into the bank's shoes for a minute. If you loan money to someone else, the loan is something you own, and it is yours to sell if you want - hence it's an asset. If you accept a deposit and have to pay interest on it, then it's a money sink, and if the depositor wants that deposit back, you have to cough up the money to pay for it - hence it's a liability.

Note that because of incompatibilities in the presentation of the balance sheet in these three different decades, I had to rearrange or group together certain accounts, so my presentation will look different than the presentation in the annual reports (and in my presentation are occasional slight errors in the sums in some places). My goal was to preserve and present the big picture, which is what we really care about. Also, you will see financial derivatives on both the asset and liability sides of the balance sheet. Don't be scared - every large bank holds and deals in derivatives. Unfortunately, they really are a black box from the perspective of an outsider investor, and we just have to trust that the bank knows what it's doing with them.

And I promise you, after this one there won't be any more giant tables in this article.

All Figures In Millions $CAD 2003 2013 2023 CAGR Assets Cash & Equivalents Cash & Non-Interest Bearing Deposits With Other Banks 1,468 3,581 6,721 Interest-Bearing Deposits With Other Banks 6,251 28,855 98,348 Total Cash & Equivalents 7,719 32,436 105,069 Securities Securities Purchased Under Resale Agreements 17,475 64,283 204,333 Debt Securities At Amortized Cost, Net Of Allowance For Credit Losses - - 308,016 Investment 24,775 29,961 7,340 Trading 54,890 181,469 152,090 Financial Assets Designated At Fair Value Through Profit Or Loss - - 5,818 Financial Assets At Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income - - 69,865 Other - 6,532 - Total Securities 97,140 282,245 747,462 10.74% Loans Residential Mortgages 52,566 185,820 320,341 9.46% Consumer Installment & Other Personal 43,185 119,192 217,554 8.42% Credit Card - 22,222 38,660 5.69% Business & Government 24,319 116,799 326,528 13.87% Debt Securities Classified As Loans - 3,744 - Total Loans 120,070 447,777 903,083 10.61% Allowance For Credit Losses (2,012) (2,855) (7,136) Loans Net Of Allowance For Credit Losses 118,058 444,922 895,947 Other Customers' Liability Under Acceptances 6,645 6,399 17,569 Derivatives 28,451 49,461 87,382 Investment In TD Ameritrade - 5,300 - Investment In Schwab - - 8,907 Intangible Assets 2,737 2,493 2,771 Goodwill 2,263 13,297 18,602 Land, Buildings & Equipment 1,417 4,635 9,434 Current Income Tax Receivable - 583 - Deferred Tax Assets - 1,588 3,960 Amounts Receivable From Brokers, Dealers, & Clients - - 30,416 Other Assets 9,102 19,173 29,505 Total Other Assets 50,615 102,929 208,546 Total Assets 273,532 862,532 1,957,024 Liabilities Trading Trading Deposits - 47,593 30,980 Securitization Liabilities At Fair Value - 21,960 14,422 Other Financial Liabilities Designated At Fair Value Through Profit Or Loss - 12 192,130 Total Trading Liabilities - 69,565 237,532 Deposits Personal 105,996 319,749 626,596 9.29% Banks 11,958 20,523 31,225 4.91% Business & Government 64,926 203,204 540,369 11.18% Total Deposits 182,880 543,476 1,198,190 9.85% Other Acceptances 6,645 6,399 17,569 Obligations Related To Securities Sold Short 15,346 41,829 44,661 Obligations Related To Securities Sold Under Repurchase Agreements 7,845 34,414 166,854 Securitization Liabilities At Amortized Cost - 25,592 12,710 Derivatives 28,000 49,471 71,640 Securitization Liabilities At Amortized Cost - - 12,710 Amounts Payable To Brokers, Dealers & Clients - - 30,872 Insurance-related Liabilities - - 7,605 Provisions - 696 - Current Income Tax Payable - 134 - Deferred Tax Liabilities - 321 - Other 12,568 28,913 47,664 Total Other Liabilities 70,404 187,769 412,285 Subordinated Notes & Debentures 5,887 7,892 9,620 Liability For Preferred Shares - 27 - Liability For Capital Trust Securities - 1,740 - Non-controlling Interest In Subsidiaries 1,250 - - Contingent Liabilities, Commitments & Guarantees - - - Total Liabilities 260,421 810,559 1,844,917 Shareholders' Equity Capital Stock Preferred Shares 1,535 3,395 10,853 Common Shares 3,179 19,316 25,434 Treasury Shares - Preferred (2) (65) Treasury Shares - Common (145) (64) Contributed Surplus 9 170 155 Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments (130) - - Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - 3,166 2,750 Retained Earnings 8,518 24,565 73,044 11.34% Non-Controlling Interests In Subsidiaries - 1,508 - Total Equity 13,111 51,973 112,107 11.33% Click to enlarge

Whew! That was a lot of data. But key takeaways are actually quite simple: Over 2003 - 2023...

Holdings of investment securities (bonds, stocks, etc.) on the asset side grew at 10.74% CAGR.

Loans overall grew at 10.61% CAGR. Breaking them down by category, residential mortgages, consumer instalment & other personal, credit card, and business & government each grew at 9.46%, 8.42%, 5.69%, and 13.87% CAGR respectively.

On the liabilities side, deposits grew at 9.85% CAGR. Breaking them down by category, personal, banks, and business & government each grew at 9.29%, 4.92%, and 11.18% CAGR respectively.

Retained Earnings and Total Equity each grew at 11.34% and 11.33% CAGR, respectively.

Overall, over 20 years, the size of TD's balance sheet multiplied by a factor of roughly 10, alongside its income statement.

Once again, all of this means that the underlying business of TD grew 5 times faster than the economy does - compare that to the rate of GDP growth, which is about 2% per year CAGR. Actually, this is not unique to TD, all the major successful banks grow at this clip too. Again, buying and holding good bank shares is a great way to compound grow your assets.

Internal Metrics: Credit Quality, Efficiency Ratio & Net Interest Margin

Beyond just the financial statements, there are other metrics and ratios that can illuminate a bank's performance. I will show TD's provision for credit losses, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin.

Provision for credit losses, or PCL, is the bank's estimate of potential losses that it might experience due to credit risk. To use it to assess loan & credit performance, it should be expressed as a percentage of loans and acceptances. TD's history of provision for credit losses is probably not that surprising; 2001–2002 was the bursting of the dotcom bubble in the US, 2009 was the bottom of the subprime mortgage crisis, and 2020 was the COVID pandemic. All of these events strained credit quality and caused PCL to reach 1% of extended credit. However, what also matters is consistency: during years of normal business activity, PCL was consistently under 0.50%. These numbers by TD are comparable to those of other large banks.

Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing non-interest expenses by total revenue, and typically expressed as a percentage. It is a measure of the efficiency of the bank, where the smaller the percentage is the better. We root for a bank to use the minimal possible expenditure on staff to handle its business. Typical efficiency ratios for a bank are about 60%; if a bank ever reaches 50% it's considered outstanding. In TD's figures, there has been a noticeable but shallow long-term trend downwards in its efficiency ratio, which is a good thing.

Net interest margin is calculated by taking net interest income and dividing it by total interest earning assets. It is a measure of the percentage difference between the interest the bank earns on its assets and the interest the bank pays on its liabilities. It is largely determined by market forces because the interest rate earned on loans and securities is determined by the competition between banks and the financial markets, and the interest rate paid on deposits is also determined by competition between banks. In broad terms, the long-term downward trend in net interest margin between 2009 and 2021 was caused by a period of very low long-term interest rates after the financial crisis.

Though not outstanding per se, TD's metrics are all in line with those of major US and Canadian banks. As long as TD's internal qualitative metrics remain stable, all we really care about is (measured) growth!

Market Valuation & Price Target

TD Bank has 5 other peers in Canada, if we include the somewhat smaller National Bank of Canada: (RY), (BNS), (BMO), (CM), and (OTCPK:NTIOF). Let's compare their market valuations by first considering their P/E ratios:

Data by YCharts

All 6 big banks in Canada have traded within a narrow range of about 9x to 15x earnings ratio. TD's P/E ratio is currently ranked third, at 12.92x. By this metric, TD is valued about the same as all the other major Canadian banks. Next, let's look at P/B ratio:

Data by YCharts

Over the past 2 decades, there has been a gradual decrease in the P/B ratio of Canadian banks. Because P/E ratios were largely constant, this suggests that all 6 big Canadian banks were in a slow motion deleveraging. Currently, their P/B ratios range from 1.066 to 1.883. TD is again number three in the pack, and 1.352. By this measure, TD is by no means an outlier in terms of valuation.

Since by both metrics TD is in the middle of the pack, TD appears to be fairly valued, and so the current share price of $57.04 USD appears to be fair.

Risks: Short & Long Term

Investing in banks is not without risks. Recall that TD has a large amount of personal loans and mortgages in its assets. There is a short / medium term risk coming: indebtedness of Canadians & the Canadian housing market. These are two mini crises unfolding in slow motion, which I will explain here, and how it impacts TD.

Firstly, Canadians are among the most indebted nations in the world. Canada's household debt to disposable income ratio is 185%, compared to 125% on average for the G7 nations. As a result of this indebtedness, the more recent headlines from Canada are more shocking: interest payments are now up to 20% of income for some Canadians. As interest rates have risen, so have mortgage payments, which adds to Canadians' financial stress.

A majority of the blame is on the housing market in Canada, which did not suffer a downfall in 2007–2009 and has steadily become more and more expensive. Canadians need places to live, and many choose to buy houses. The Canadian housing market is again in a bull run because of rising immigration population pressures and housing supply shortfalls, causing housing to become more and more unaffordable. The result has been rapidly rising house prices. Fully 75% of Canadians' household debt is attributable to home mortgages.

All of this casts a shadow on TD's mortgage loans, credit card loans, and personal loans. On the other hand, there are forces that mitigate the potential strain on these TD's assets. The first is that interest rates are falling in Canada: On June 5, 2024, and July 24, 2024, the Bank of Canada cut its interest rates cumulatively down to 4.50%. As the Canadian economy weakens, more rate cuts are likely to come, especially with unemployment in Canada reaching over 6% by the last measure. The second mitigating force is regulations on issuing mortgages in Canada.

Canadian mortgages are regulated in terms of the requirements for a potential mortgagee's income & debt service fundamentals before a housing mortgage can be issued. As I outlined in my recent article on Royal Bank of Canada's credit, I listed some of the major regulations: minimum down payments, maximum amortization periods, debt service ratios, interest rate stress tests for both insured and uninsured mortgages, and minimum credit scores. Additionally, mortgages in Canada (except for in the province of Alberta) are recourse mortgages, so jingle mail is less of a concern. All of these regulations are protective of TD's credit books.

On the whole, I would expect TD Bank's provision for credit loss to tick up in 2024–2026, as the impact of higher interest rates are digested. Because of the existing regulations on mortgages, all new mortgages must conform to some minimum standard of fundamental quality, which is assurance that TD's PCL figures have less room to go up. So where is TD's credit quality now? PCL has been ticking upwards in the last few quarters because consumers are starting to digest the impact of higher interest rates, both in Canada and in the US:

Q2 2024 Conference Call Presentation

Because of the mitigating factors I mentioned above, I would expect PCL to continue to tick upwards a bit, but by no means is TD facing a credit crisis in the short & medium run.

Another risk in investing in TD is actually financial contagion from the US. The Canadian banking system is notoriously safe as a result of regulation, with Canada having "only" 43 bank failure incidents since 1967, but the US having 500 such incidents since just 2000! If we revisit the PCL graph for TD, we can see that two of the three spikes that caused credit stress were from outside of Canada: the bursting of the dot com bubble, and the subprime housing crisis. Only the COVID crisis was a truly global event.

Not pictured in there is the recent US banking crisis, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the collapse of Signature Bank, and the collapse of First Republic Bank. Fortunately, the Bank of Canada is willing to step in to help during such events. But, in order to avoid moral hazard, the Canadian central bank is only willing to step in during the most extreme losses, and is willing to see shareholders take losses before stepping in. This suggests that financial crises from outside Canada are a risk to investing in TD, or any of the other Big 5 Canadian banks.