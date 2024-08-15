Adam Gault

Over the past year, I have posted several articles that were critical of Realty Income (NYSE:O).

In short, I think that Realty Income faces three main issues:

The REIT has become too big for its own good and its massive size is likely to slow down its future growth.

The REIT is stepping away from its main circle of competence and now investing in all sorts of properties, including casinos, data centers, and even vertical farming.

We think that its average portfolio quality has degraded over the years following its many acquisitions of lower-quality net lease REITs (Vereit and Spirit Realty Capital).

But that does not mean that I'm bearish on the company. On the contrary, I gave it a Buy rating even in my last update, which discussed some of its tenant issues:

I just think that it has been overhyped relative to many of is lesser-known close peers and that's why I have not invested in Realty Income.

So far, I have been right on that as my top pick, Agree Realty (ADC), has consistently outperformed Realty Income.

This is true if you compare their results over the past decade...

... and it has also been true in this recent recovery. Realty Income has lagged behind, resulting in lower returns for its shareholders:

But following all of this underperformance, Realty Income has now become quite a bit cheaper than Agree Realty, which makes it more desirable. This is especially true after Realty Income reported stronger than expected Q2 results.

For these reasons, I now no longer have a preference for its close peers, and I'm turning increasingly bullish on Realty Income.

If anything, I think that Realty Income could outperform going forward because Agree Realty is now trading at a historically large valuation spread relative to Realty Income.

Just three months, the spread was relatively small with Agree Realty trading at a 1-turn higher FFO multiple, but it has expanded to a 3-turn higher multiple:

Agree Realty Realty Income FFO Multiple 3-months ago 14x 13x FFO Multiple today 17x 14x Click to enlarge

Back when the spread was small, it was a no-brainer to favor Agree Realty because it owns better assets, has less leverage, and doesn't have to deal with the size issue.

But it's different today.

Agree Realty has reached fair value and has little upside left in this recovery.

However, Realty Income could still rise further as interest rates are cut and increasingly many fixed income investors come back to the REIT market and bid up their valuations.

In fact, Realty Income is especially well positioned to benefit from that because it still offers a 5.2% dividend yield that's paid monthly and have been growing steadily for 30 years in a row:

Realty Income is also one of the most famous REITs in the world, it's massive in size, and has an A-rated balance sheet. Therefore, I expect Realty Income to be the first choice for a lot of fixed income investors, whether it makes sense or not.

Not everyone follows REITs on a daily basis like me, and so we cannot expect the market is to be perfectly efficient at all times, and it wouldn't surprise if it bids Realty Income back to the same multiple as Agree Realty.

It would lead to 20% upside from here, and this is why I'm now increasingly bullish on Realty Income and don't have a strong preference for Agree Realty anymore.

It's mainly a question of valuation. Agree Realty used to be a better deal so it made no sense to buy Realty Income, but following its recent outperformance, this isn't the case anymore.

Now, a quick word still on Realty Income's second quarter results.

There weren't any major surprises. They slightly beat their quarterly expectations and reaffirmed their full-year guidance.

However, the good news is that management addressed some of the tenant issues that I made in my most recent update. As a reminder, some of Realty Income's top tenants include Walgreens (WBA) and Dollar Tree (DLTR) and they're both closing stores right now. Moreover, they also own Rite Aid and Red Lobster properties, and those tenants are in bankruptcy right now.

Realty Income explained that while they expect to suffer some store closures, the loss of income shouldn't be significant, and they even shared their math.

Here's what they said:

"It is important to note that in total, the rent at risk from Rite Aid, Red Lobster, Walgreens, Dollar Tree, as well as At Home and Big Lots, which is 11 basis points of rent, represents in total only 2.3% of our total portfolio annualized contractual rent through year-end 2026. And if we achieve the recapture rate in line with our long-term average for bankruptcies, which is 84%, this suggests only approximately 37 basis points of rent is at risk of ceasing, or an approximately $0.02 of AFFO per share impact."

So that's very manageable.

It's still something to keep in mind because the negative headlines could impact its market sentiment, but as of right now, I'm not too concerned by this.

Another piece of good news is that the REIT keeps finding high yielding deals in Europe with initial cash cap rates in excess of 8%, resulting in solid spreads over its cost of capital. The spread will only grow larger if and when interest rates are cut in the near term. Their internal growth combined with some spread investing should allow them to grow at 4%-5% annually going forward, resulting in double-digit total returns, even ignoring any potential upside from multiple expansion, and that's not too bad coming from an A-rated REIT.

Closing Note

Finally, to conclude, I want to remind investors that valuations and fundamentals change over time, and therefore, you should always be willing to reconsider your investments.

No company is perfect and each have unique pros and cons.

In the case of Realty Income, the main issue in the last few years was simply that its close peers were much more attractive. They offered better return prospects with lower risk and therefore, it made no sense to buy Realty Income. It resulted in strong outperformance and I profited from this.

But valuations have changed, and it is now too late for this opportunity.

Realty Income is once again a good pick in the net lease sector, and I'm considering buying a position.