In the last few days, we have witnessed quite volatile movements in multiple markets.

While the balanced and diversified S&P 500 has declined by almost -10%, in what qualifies as a normal correction in historical terms, the technological Nasdaq 100 index has declined by -15.76% (a significant correction) and the Japanese Nikkei 225 has suffered a stock market crash with a fall of -26.57% in less than a month.

Although I am not a big fan of talking about the past and what everyone is already commenting on abundantly, as I prefer to focus on the elusive but exciting future, it is necessary to understand what happened in order to better discern what may happen from here on. So here we go with my description of the events.

Before the correction, the situation was one of much optimism in the short term. You know, markets are always oscillating between doubts and bouts of greater conviction. When general uncertainty grows, markets correct and when optimistic conviction picks up, markets appreciate. This is the norm in markets, which are always moving in a constant flux of equilibrium and disequilibrium.

While optimism and bullish overbought situations are natural during a bull market, when these optimism and overbought peaks are excessive in historical terms, a correction is bound to occur.

In the midst of this strong short-term optimism, the S&P 500 index continued to rally higher until finally on July 17th it began to decline and by July 25th the index had already fallen -4.92%, a figure very close to the -5% border, a level at which I usually start to call a decline a "correction", in the case of this S&P 500 index given its historical volatility.

A week later, on July 31, two important monetary policy events took place.

On the morning of that day, the Bank of Japan (universally known as the BOJ) announced a surprise 15 basis point increase in official interest rates, from a meager 0.10% to an equally meager 0.25%.

This was a move it had not made in years (since 2007 no less) and it came as a surprise, which always has more effect because that is exactly what the BOJ was looking for to stop the sharp depreciation that the yen had been suffering throughout the year, a depreciation that it could not stop even with huge interventions to buy its own currency.

On the other hand, on the afternoon of July 31, the Fed indicated that it was keeping interest rates where they already were, but also said, in its own way in the veiled language that central banks usually use, that in September it would lower interest rates thanks to the clear improvement in inflation.

In that same press conference, Jerome Powell also pointed out something that went unnoticed by many, the phrase "the downside risks to the employment mandate are real now", alluding to the fact that the excess demand for labor that had been produced in the labor market since the pandemic, had already been drained and that there was now a risk that the labor market would begin to destroy jobs, something that could force the Fed to substantially lower interest rates.

That sentence from the Fed is very important because what it was indicating is that the Fed is shifting its focus from inflation (one of the two legs of its legal mandate) to employment (the other leg of its legal mandate), signaling with this that it was somewhat concerned about employment developments, a relative novelty in its discourse of late.

It is a key concept to understand that markets not only fluctuate according to the macroeconomic fundamentals of the moment or according to investor sentiment and perception, but are also very much influenced by what the Fed says it is observing because the Fed is, as everyone knows, one of the main players in the market.

So, if the Fed says that, for whatever reason (*), it is paying close attention to employment data, the market is immediately going to be very sensitive to the employment data going forward.

Going back to July 31, after the BOJ's supposedly negative surprise and the Fed's decision and words, the S&P 500 index ended the session with a cheerful +1.57% rally.

The following day, already August 1, the S&P 500 formed a bearish reversal, losing almost all the previous day's gains as it declined by 1.37%. The loss followed the release of poor U.S. manufacturing employment data (ISM diffusion indicator), which reflected its worst reading of the entire cycle, at levels not seen since the pandemic crisis and only seen in recessionary periods of the economy.

Although the data, as can be seen in the graph above, was negative and eye-catching, the truth is that in other circumstances the market would not have paid so much attention to a data release on the U.S. industrial sector, which is a minor sector with respect to the gigantic service sector in that country, which is the sector that really drives the economy.

But as this data was released after the Fed's "turn" the previous day, from its obsession with inflation to its concern about the evolution of the labor market, this clearly negative data was the straw that broke the camel's back, and from that moment on, the markets would not recover. The following day, August 2, with the markets already very weak, the official employment data for July was released, which showed another negative surprise, with only 114,000 jobs created instead of the 176,000 expected. On that day, August 2, the market closed with another loss of -1.84%.

Thus, there was a small three-day panic (August 1, 2, and 5) caused by a change in the outlook for the evolution of the US economic cycle (led by the change in the Fed's perception), which was accentuated by the reversal of the carry trade on the yen, a reversal that had begun on July 11, accelerated since the BOJ's surprise rate hike on July 31 and accelerated even more after the release of the US employment data on August 1 and 2.

Carry Trade On The Yen

The prevailing narrative these days is that the correction has been caused by the implosion of the yen carry trade after the BOJ surprise, i.e., by the leverage that occurs in the financial markets by borrowing in yen, which is a very cheap type of borrowing because of the ridiculously low Japanese interest rates, to buy speculative assets perceived as more profitable within Japan itself or in other countries such as the United States. Imagine the example of the hedge fund borrowing money in yen to invest in Nvidia shares, which is perceived as an almost certain winner in the current bull cycle.

So, the story is being told that the BOJ raised interest rates, which surprised the market by forcing a massive unwinding of leverage through the carry trade on the Japanese yen and hence the big correction in some markets. Something like the whole correction is a matter of excessive leverage in the system and everything else is merely ancillary or secondary details.

However, as we have seen, the reality is more complex and rather the opposite of how many people tell it. The truth is that (1) global markets had been experiencing strong optimism recently, which (2) led to a normal market correction, which (3) then accelerated as the Fed's new stance was understood, and two poor employment data were released on August 1 and 2. In all of this story, the carry trade reversal on the yen is not the cause, but in any case an accelerator of the declines, nothing more. I refer you to the chronological dissection we have made of the events of these days.

All of this is very important to understand because if you think this is all a matter of the carry trade imploding on the yen, in my opinion, you are going to be looking in the wrong place from here on out.

What is really happening is that the market has been spooked by two employment data, after the Fed said that, for whatever reason (*), it is keeping a close eye on the labor market because it is understood, it has started to worry about it. And this is the big issue and what is moving the global markets, beyond some excesses such as the one experienced by the Nikkei 225 index or the VIX index.

(*) "For whatever reason"

I say "for whatever reason" for the sake of brevity and rhetoric. The truth is that the risk of recession has always been alive and kicking since 2022, but the strong fiscal stimulus seems to have postponed the arrival of such a contractionary process in the economy.

Yet, the labor market has been cooling for some time and, while jobs are still being created according to the Establishment Survey (which was the data released on August 2), July's figure was the second weakest in the current expansionary cycle of the U.S. economy.

As can be seen in the chart below, the trend is towards less job creation month by month, something that extrapolating it into the future would mean that job destruction is getting closer and closer and that is exactly what the Fed fears, given that its mandate is also to maintain labor market stability.

FRED

This slowdown in the labor market can be observed through multiple data. For example, if we look at the breadth of the labor market in the private sector (see graph below), it is clear that fewer and fewer industries are creating jobs, almost reaching the point where recessions have begun on other occasions.

Arch

On the other hand, the US unemployment rate (as extracted from the Household Survey) has rebounded to 4.3%, 9 tenths of a percentage point higher than the cyclical low reached in April 2023. According to the interpretation of many, which seems to be logical, once the unemployment rate rises to a certain magnitude, it is very difficult to reverse this negative economic momentum, and it is very difficult to escape a recession.

Bloomberg

In fact, there is something called the Sahm Rule, after the economist who created the concept, which is based on this idea of negative economic momentum, and according to this indicator, the danger or recession signal has already been triggered by the rather poor employment data for the month of July.

Bloomberg

And, as if that were not enough, the number of new applications for unemployment benefits (initial claims) has been rebounding for some months, up to 249,000 applications per month, and seems to be accelerating. This is an indicator widely followed by the market, recognized as a good leading indicator and, if it continues to rebound in the coming weeks, it could continue to raise the already existing alarms.

Bloomberg

As you can see with all this data, the odd thing would be for the Fed not to be worried because many have been worried about a while now and things have been getting worse ever since.

Another relevant macro data point at the moment is that the yield curve is about to unwind, a phenomenon that correlates very closely with the beginning of recessions, since when the yield curve unwinds it is usually because the bond market has started to quote that short-term interest rates will be much lower than long-term interest rates, something typical of recessionary phases of the economy.

Blomberg, Saxo.

If in 2022 we talked a lot about the yield curve as a macroeconomic indicator, in reality, yield curve disinvestments are much, much more significant, especially when they occur with a Federal Reserve cutting emergency interest rates because of job losses. If you have those circumstances, you are most likely in a bear market.

If The Macro Situation Is So Poor, Why Aren't You Bearish Now?

I'm glad you asked me that question. The first step is to try to describe as accurately as possible what the reality of the moment is, whatever bias you have.

Then, I have some reasons to remain bullish, although as you well know I am actually a bullish skeptic with this cycle because it starts from extreme valuations, so I will not shake my pulse to change my mind when I judge it appropriate.

First, while macro data is starting to look bad, the reality is that jobs are still being created according to the Establishment Survey data, and stock markets typically continue to stay out of a bear market as long as this remains the case (markets are ahead of the curve but not usually that far ahead).

Just as the end of bear markets are relatively fast-moving phenomenon where stock markets usually fall and rebound in a "V" shape because the social emotions involved in those phases are fast-moving (fear and panic), the end of bull markets are usually (not always) more of an "MM" shape because many investors are still hopeful until the last moment. Hope is usually a slow emotion that does not dissipate easily (remember the phrase "hope is the last thing you lose").

Add to this the fact that, in the absence of deep and almost irresolvable uncertainty to understand at the present time, it seems unlikely to me that the markets will go down in a straight line from here on in. Let me explain. When the pandemic hit, the stock market crash was immediate because the pandemic was advancing at breakneck speed and created almost total uncertainty about what would become of the world in the following months, quarters, and years. But when it comes to economic matters, things tend to be more gradual and do not happen overnight.

Secondly, in the absence of almost impossible uncertainty, as is the case here, these stock market panics end up triggering major rebounds. I mean, of course, I expect retests of lows and the like, but in the absence of obvious signs of recession, the market is likely to rebound, to at least form that "MM" pattern so typical of the end of bull markets.

Bloomberg, @Macrocharts

Third, because market breadth remains bullish, at least in my favorite way of looking at market tops (or potential market tops). Despite the mini panic in the S&P 500 (which, let's remember, in magnitude is a normal correction), market breadth is still positive and this is a technical factor that I take very much into account.

StockCharts

Note below how the equal-weighted S&P 500, a version of the index that gives equal weight to all S&P 500 stocks and is a good index to observe market breadth, has barely corrected from its highs. There is no deterioration in the market as a whole and rather the fall has been focused on the large technology and similar stocks, which is where the excess optimism had been most concentrated in the short term.

StockCharts

Fourth, my favorite leading indicator, the OECD's leading indicator for the G20 countries as a whole, which is an excellent reflection of the change in macroeconomic conditions at the global level, continues to grow. It is true that it is slowing down in its rise, but it is still rising, and that is what is relevant in historical terms.

OCDE, Hugo Ferrer

And, fifth and last but not least because the trend is still bullish and there is still no change of trend or any relevant technical point that if violated would cast a bad outlook on the stock market as a whole.

StockCharts

All in all, despite the huge "skid" in the VIX and the Nikkei, this is still a bullish trend and, as I have pointed out, there would still be a few elements missing before I could change my view from bullish to bearish.

Although I am very skeptical of this bullish cycle because of its valuations and how employment has deteriorated recently, the data is the data and not all of it points south yet.