Global Financial Markets Continue Positive Trend Amidst Increased Volatility

Aug. 12, 2024 11:41 AM ET
Grey Owl Capital profile picture
Grey Owl Capital
289 Followers

Summary

  • We are seeing increasing volatility from month to month as the economy continues to digest the fallout of the 2020 pandemic and the subsequent government interventions.
  • Regarding inflation, while recent commodity price movements forecast a modest deceleration in the short term, analysis of TradingView's 5-Year Breakeven implies a “sticky-high” inflation rate in the long term.
  • Not only did manufacturing growth slow for three consecutive months through June; it also began contracting again.
  • The trend in increasing weekly initial jobless claims bears watching.
  • Our cash position remains relatively low but continues to provide a meaningful yield.

Rollercoaster Train

DNY59

July 29, 2024

"You only see what she wants you to see And before you really know it always seems to go Back & forth, back & forth …"

- Cameo, Back and Forth

While global financial markets

This article was written by

Grey Owl Capital profile picture
Grey Owl Capital
289 Followers
Grey Owl Capital Management, LLC is a Virginia registered investment advisor whose mission is to provide superior absolute investment returns for clients. Founded in May of 2009 and located in Falls Church, VA, the firm provides a go-anywhere, opportunistic investment process that seeks out the best alternatives for capital appreciation across multiple assets classes. The firm’s principals both hold the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) designation. You can find out more about Grey Owl Capital Management, LLC at www.greyowlcapital.com or by calling 888-GREY-OWL (888-473-9695).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This newsletter contains general information that is not suitable for everyone. The information contained herein should not be construed as personalized investment advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that the views and opinions expressed in this newsletter will come to pass. Investing in the stock market involves the potential for gains and the risk of losses and may not be suitable for all investors. Information presented herein is subject to change without notice and should not be considered as a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Any information prepared by any unaffiliated third party, whether linked to this newsletter or incorporated herein, is included for informational purposes only, and no representation is made as to the accuracy, timeliness, suitability, completeness, or relevance of that information. The stocks we elect to highlight each quarter will not always be the highest performing stocks in the portfolio, but rather will have had some reported news or event of significance or are either new purchases or significant holdings (relative to position size) for which we choose to discuss our investment tactics. They do not necessarily represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended by the adviser, and the reader should not assume that investments in the securities identified and discussed were or will be profitable. A complete list of recommendations by Grey Owl Capital Management, LLC may be obtained by contacting the adviser at 1-888-473-9695. Grey Owl Capital Management, LLC (“Grey Owl”) is a Virginia registered investment adviser with its principal place of business in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Grey Owl and its representatives are in compliance with the current notice filing requirements imposed upon registered investment advisers by those states in which Grey Owl maintains clients. Grey Owl may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from notice filing requirements. This newsletter is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to its investment advisory services. Any subsequent, direct communication by Grey Owl with a prospective client shall be conducted by a representative that is either registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration in the state where the prospective client resides.  Public Disclosure - Homepage.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News