Nikola Stock After Q2 Earnings: Finally Cheap Enough To Buy

Aug. 12, 2024 11:51 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA) StockTSLA
Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.43K Followers

Summary

  • Nikola stock has seen a sharp drop-off over the last 12 months due to persistent doubts about its long-term viability, but recent Q2 earnings show signs of a turnaround.
  • The company's focus on hydrogen fuel-cell trucks in California presents a unique opportunity for growth in the zero-emissions trucking industry.
  • Despite competition from Tesla and limited hydrogen infrastructure in the US, Nikola's strategic positioning in California and potential international expansion offer significant upside potential for investors.
  • With this, I think NKLA stock is now a strong buy.

Hydrogen Refueling Station Opens In Los Angeles

David McNew/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Since my last piece in the fall, Nikola's (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares have largely continued on their downward slope. The company has been struggling to shake off years of setbacks and the overhanging cloud

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.43K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NKLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NKLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NKLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News