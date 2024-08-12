Invesco Gold And Special Minerals Fund Q2 2024 Review

Key takeaways
- The fund underperformed its benchmark for the second quarter
- Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class A (MUTF:OPGSX) shares at net asset value (NAV) lagged its benchmark for the quarter. While several large-cap holdings benefited from strong quarterly operating results, certain Australian producers declined.
- Gold and gold mining equities both climbed for the quarter
- Gold mining equities (represented by the Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index) rose 8.57% in the second quarter. The price of gold ended the quarter at $2,326, up over 4.00% since the end of the first quarter.
- Gold price rose despite several headwinds
- Gold hit an all-time high in the quarter despite a stronger US dollar and rising US Treasury yields. Factors supporting gold included foreign bank purchases, fear of future dollar weakness due to large US deficits, and anticipated interest rate cuts across the globe.
Manager perspective and outlook
Gold mining equities (represented by the Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index) returned 8.57% in the second quarter. Gold’s price traded sideways before ending the quarter at $2,326 per ounce for a gain of 4.30%. Gold mining equities outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 4.29% and the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index by 8.51% in the quarter. In our view, valuations for many precious metals mining stocks appear attractive, with solid cash flows and healthy balance sheets.
Gold is a hard asset that tends to historically do well in slower growth environments when equities are volatile, geopolitical turmoil is brewing, real interest rates are stable or falling, and/or investors fear weakening currencies. Investors have recently appeared to focus on economic data and US Federal Reserve (Fed) comments that signal potential interest rate cuts later this year. Certain factors that have historically supported the gold price have remained in place, including profligate fiscal policies, renewed attention on the US deficit and national debt, low real rates, uneven economic growth and geopolitical turmoil. Other factors could push gold down, including a faster-than-expected end to the wars in Ukraine and Israel, further US dollar strength, accelerating economic growth, rising equities and a shift toward tighter US monetary policy.
Portfolio positioning
Top issuers (% of total net assets)
|
Fund
|
Index
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
|
5.07
|
8.09
|
Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
|
4.70
|
8.23
|
Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCPK:NESRF)
|
4.46
|
0.00
|
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (OTCQX:IVPAF)
|
4.38
|
0.00
|
Newmont Corp (NEM)
|
3.92
|
8.42
|
Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)
|
3.31
|
3.96
|
Bellevue Gold Ltd (OTCPK:BELGF)
|
3.14
|
0.00
|
Evolution Mining Ltd (OTCPK:CAHPF)
|
3.06
|
0.00
|
Anglogold Ashanti Plc (AU)
|
2.88
|
4.38
|
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
|
2.79
|
8.03
As of 06/30/24. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations.
We maintain a well-diversified portfolio across precious and other metals, geographic regions and stages of company development. We maintain exposure to a number of Australian companies with what we consider attractive growth prospects, high quality assets, sound balance sheets, strong cash flows and talented management teams. The fund holds a number of earlier stage or pre-production companies with strong growth prospects that we believe could become core positions and meaningful contributors for the fund. We also hold positions in a number of companies that produce future-facing metals, including copper and lithium, both of which we believe should be important for the global effort to meet various net zero carbon initiatives. The majority of the fund consists of well-capitalized intermediate and senior precious metals producers with what we consider attractive growth, cash flow and risk/reward profiles.
The price of gold hit an all-time high in the second quarter despite headwinds from a stronger US dollar and rising US Treasury yields. Several factors supported gold, including (1) purchases by foreign central banks seeking to diversify their reserves, (2) investor preparation for potential dollar weakness due to persistently large US budget deficits, (3) elevated government spending to fund ongoing wars and expand social programs and (4) expected interest rate cuts by the Fed and other central banks later this year.
We note that gold has performed well relative to other risk assets during the five most recent US recessions dating back to 1981. We believe gold could eventually trade higher from current levels and mining equities could perform well from here, but we do not believe the path will be smooth. Accordingly, we favor a longer term strategic allocation to the fund that allows investors to look beyond high day-to-day volatility of the physical metals and gold mining equities.
Top countries (% of total net assets)
Top industries (% of total net assets)
Performance highlights
Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class A shares at net asset value returned 5.71% in the second quarter, underperforming the benchmark return of 8.57%. Within the Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index, mid- and small-cap stocks generally outperformed large-cap and more liquid companies for the quarter.
Several large-cap stocks added to the fund’s absolute performance due to strong quarterly operating results, including Newmont, Kinross Gold (KGC) and Agnico Eagle Mines.
The fund’s exposure to certain Australian producers detracted from absolute return during the quarter. For example, Northern Star Resources, Bellevue Gold and De Grey Mining (OTCPK:DGMLF) declined as the Australian dollar appreciated during the quarter.
Contributors to performance
The fund’s leading contributors to absolute return for the quarter were Newmont, Kinross Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines.
Detractors from performance
The fund’s largest detractors from absolute performance for the quarter were Northern Star Resources, Bellevue Gold and De Grey Mining.
Top contributors (%)
|
Issuer
|
Return
|
Contrib. to return
|
Newmont Corporation
|
17.55
|
0.68
|
Kinross Gold Corporation
|
36.23
|
0.65
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
10.24
|
0.63
|
K92 Mining Inc. (OTCQX:KNTNF)
|
23.23
|
0.49
|
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
|
8.02
|
0.36
Top detractors (%)
|
Issuer
|
Return
|
Contrib. to return
|
Northern Star Resources Ltd
|
-7.91
|
-0.38
|
Bellevue Gold Limited
|
-3.12
|
-0.15
|
De Grey Mining Ltd
|
-6.61
|
-0.15
|
Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)
|
-13.12
|
-0.13
|
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)
|
-25.08
|
-0.11
Standardized performance (%) as of June 30, 2024
|
Quarter
|
YTD
|
1 Year
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
Since inception
|
Class A shares inception: 07/19/83
|
NAV
|
5.71
|
8.34
|
9.86
|
-1.70
|
8.25
|
4.20
|
5.96
|
Max. Load 5.5%
|
-0.12
|
2.39
|
3.84
|
-3.54
|
7.04
|
3.61
|
5.81
|
Class R6 shares inception: 10/26/12
|
NAV
|
5.82
|
8.52
|
10.33
|
-1.31
|
8.69
|
4.63
|
-0.94
|
Class Y shares inception: 09/07/10
|
NAV
|
5.75
|
8.42
|
10.12
|
-1.47
|
8.50
|
4.45
|
-1.52
|
Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index-TR
|
8.57
|
10.21
|
16.52
|
1.02
|
12.06
|
4.38
|
-
|
Total return ranking vs. Morningstar Equity Precious Metals category (Class A shares at NAV)
|
-
|
-
|
73%
(50 of 66)
|
42%
(35 of 64)
|
14%
(16 of 64)
|
9%
(6 of 56)
|
-
|
Expense ratios per the current prospectus: Class A: Net: 1.06%, Total: 1.06%; Class R6: Net: 0.66%, Total: 0.66%; Class Y: Net: 0.82%, Total: 0.82%.
Performance quoted is past performance and cannot guarantee comparable future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Visit invesco.com for the most recent month-end performance. Performance figures reflect reinvested distributions and changes in net asset value (NAV). Investment return and principal value will vary so that you may have a gain or a loss when you sell shares. Returns less than one year are cumulative; all others are annualized. As the result of a reorganization on May 24, 2019, the returns of the fund for periods on or prior to May 24, 2019 reflect performance of the Oppenheimer predecessor fund. Share class returns will differ from the predecessor fund due to a change in expenses and sales charges. Index sources: Invesco, RIMES Technologies Corp. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed in the past, returns would have been lower. Performance shown at NAV does not include the applicable front-end sales charge, which would have reduced the performance.
Class Y and R6 shares have no sales charge; therefore performance is at NAV. Class Y shares are available only to certain investors. Class R6 shares are closed to most investors. Please see the prospectus for more details.
