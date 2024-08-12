Invesco Gold And Special Minerals Fund Q2 2024 Review

Dmytro Synelnychenko/iStock via Getty Images

The fund underperformed its benchmark for the second quarter Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class A ( MUTF: OPGSX

Gold and gold mining equities both climbed for the quarter Gold mining equities (represented by the Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index) rose 8.57% in the second quarter. The price of gold ended the quarter at $2,326, up over 4.00% since the end of the first quarter.

Gold price rose despite several headwinds Gold hit an all-time high in the quarter despite a stronger US dollar and rising US Treasury yields. Factors supporting gold included foreign bank purchases, fear of future dollar weakness due to large US deficits, and anticipated interest rate cuts across the globe.



Manager perspective and outlook

Gold mining equities (represented by the Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index) returned 8.57% in the second quarter. Gold’s price traded sideways before ending the quarter at $2,326 per ounce for a gain of 4.30%. Gold mining equities outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 4.29% and the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index by 8.51% in the quarter. In our view, valuations for many precious metals mining stocks appear attractive, with solid cash flows and healthy balance sheets.

Gold is a hard asset that tends to historically do well in slower growth environments when equities are volatile, geopolitical turmoil is brewing, real interest rates are stable or falling, and/or investors fear weakening currencies. Investors have recently appeared to focus on economic data and US Federal Reserve (Fed) comments that signal potential interest rate cuts later this year. Certain factors that have historically supported the gold price have remained in place, including profligate fiscal policies, renewed attention on the US deficit and national debt, low real rates, uneven economic growth and geopolitical turmoil. Other factors could push gold down, including a faster-than-expected end to the wars in Ukraine and Israel, further US dollar strength, accelerating economic growth, rising equities and a shift toward tighter US monetary policy.

Portfolio positioning

Top issuers (% of total net assets)

Fund Index Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) 5.07 8.09 Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) 4.70 8.23 Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCPK:NESRF) 4.46 0.00 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (OTCQX:IVPAF) 4.38 0.00 Newmont Corp (NEM) 3.92 8.42 Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) 3.31 3.96 Bellevue Gold Ltd (OTCPK:BELGF) 3.14 0.00 Evolution Mining Ltd (OTCPK:CAHPF) 3.06 0.00 Anglogold Ashanti Plc (AU) 2.88 4.38 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) 2.79 8.03 As of 06/30/24. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. Click to enlarge

We maintain a well-diversified portfolio across precious and other metals, geographic regions and stages of company development. We maintain exposure to a number of Australian companies with what we consider attractive growth prospects, high quality assets, sound balance sheets, strong cash flows and talented management teams. The fund holds a number of earlier stage or pre-production companies with strong growth prospects that we believe could become core positions and meaningful contributors for the fund. We also hold positions in a number of companies that produce future-facing metals, including copper and lithium, both of which we believe should be important for the global effort to meet various net zero carbon initiatives. The majority of the fund consists of well-capitalized intermediate and senior precious metals producers with what we consider attractive growth, cash flow and risk/reward profiles.

The price of gold hit an all-time high in the second quarter despite headwinds from a stronger US dollar and rising US Treasury yields. Several factors supported gold, including (1) purchases by foreign central banks seeking to diversify their reserves, (2) investor preparation for potential dollar weakness due to persistently large US budget deficits, (3) elevated government spending to fund ongoing wars and expand social programs and (4) expected interest rate cuts by the Fed and other central banks later this year.

We note that gold has performed well relative to other risk assets during the five most recent US recessions dating back to 1981. We believe gold could eventually trade higher from current levels and mining equities could perform well from here, but we do not believe the path will be smooth. Accordingly, we favor a longer term strategic allocation to the fund that allows investors to look beyond high day-to-day volatility of the physical metals and gold mining equities.

Top countries (% of total net assets)

Top industries (% of total net assets)

Performance highlights

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class A shares at net asset value returned 5.71% in the second quarter, underperforming the benchmark return of 8.57%. Within the Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index, mid- and small-cap stocks generally outperformed large-cap and more liquid companies for the quarter.

Several large-cap stocks added to the fund’s absolute performance due to strong quarterly operating results, including Newmont, Kinross Gold (KGC) and Agnico Eagle Mines.

The fund’s exposure to certain Australian producers detracted from absolute return during the quarter. For example, Northern Star Resources, Bellevue Gold and De Grey Mining (OTCPK:DGMLF) declined as the Australian dollar appreciated during the quarter.

Contributors to performance

The fund’s leading contributors to absolute return for the quarter were Newmont, Kinross Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines.

Detractors from performance

The fund’s largest detractors from absolute performance for the quarter were Northern Star Resources, Bellevue Gold and De Grey Mining.

Top contributors (%)

Issuer Return Contrib. to return Newmont Corporation 17.55 0.68 Kinross Gold Corporation 36.23 0.65 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 10.24 0.63 K92 Mining Inc. (OTCQX:KNTNF) 23.23 0.49 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. 8.02 0.36 Click to enlarge

Top detractors (%)

Issuer Return Contrib. to return Northern Star Resources Ltd -7.91 -0.38 Bellevue Gold Limited -3.12 -0.15 De Grey Mining Ltd -6.61 -0.15 Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) -13.12 -0.13 Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) -25.08 -0.11 Click to enlarge

Standardized performance (%) as of June 30, 2024

Quarter YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since inception Class A shares inception: 07/19/83 NAV 5.71 8.34 9.86 -1.70 8.25 4.20 5.96 Max. Load 5.5% -0.12 2.39 3.84 -3.54 7.04 3.61 5.81 Class R6 shares inception: 10/26/12 NAV 5.82 8.52 10.33 -1.31 8.69 4.63 -0.94 Class Y shares inception: 09/07/10 NAV 5.75 8.42 10.12 -1.47 8.50 4.45 -1.52 Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index-TR 8.57 10.21 16.52 1.02 12.06 4.38 - Total return ranking vs. Morningstar Equity Precious Metals category (Class A shares at NAV) - - 73% (50 of 66) 42% (35 of 64) 14% (16 of 64) 9% (6 of 56) - Click to enlarge