da-kuk

My investment rating for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares have been downgraded to a Hold now. FIVN's full-year revenue guidance reduction translates into an uninspiring low-teens percentage (versus historical average in the high-twenties range) top-line growth outlook. As such, my previous Buy rating for the stock is no longer warranted.

However, Five9's upward EPS guidance revision for FY 2024 and its long-term AI tailwinds mean that a bearish view (or Sell rating) on the company is unjustified. Moreover, the company's shares are reasonably valued now based on the comparison of its P/E valuation metric with its expected earnings growth rate.

I wrote about FIVN's profit margin outlook and its new customer win in the earlier May 20, 2024, article. With this write-up, I look at Five9's short-term and long-term prospects.

Five9's Downward Revenue Guidance Revision Overshadowed Results Beat

Five9 revealed the company's Q2 2024 financial performance and its updated full-year management guidance in an earnings release published last Thursday.

FIVN's most recent quarterly results surpassed Wall Street's expectations. According to data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, Five9's actual Q2 2024 revenue, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and normalized EPS beat the analysts' consensus financial forecasts by +2.9%, +18.1%, and +17.7%, respectively.

The top line for the company grew by +13.1% YoY to $252.1 million in Q2 2024. In its second quarter results presentation slides, FIVN credited the revenue growth and top-line beat for the latest quarter to “key customer wins and expansions” as per the chart presented below.

Five9's New Client Wins And Existing Client Growth For Q2 2024

FIVN's Q2 2024 Results Presentation Slides

FIVN's normalized EBITDA margin decreased by -2.0 percentage points YoY to 16.6% in Q2 2024, which the company attributed to “temporary” investments” to support its “upmarket and international expansion” at its earnings call. But the company's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin still beat the consensus estimate of 14.4% (source: S&P Capital IQ) by +220 basis points. In my May 2024 write-up, I noted that “an increase in subscription revenue” is a “profitability enhancement lever” for FIVN. Five9's subscription revenue grew strongly by +17% YoY in Q2 2024, and this could have been the main factor contributing to its above-expectations EBITDA margin.

Five9's normalized net profit rose by +8.8% QoQ and +4.0% YoY to $38.9 million for the second quarter of the current year. Better-than-expected top-line growth and EBITDA margin allowed FIVN to register a +17.7% bottom-line beat for the recent quarter, as mentioned above.

However, FIVN's above-expectations Q2 2024 financial results were overshadowed by the company's disappointing top-line guidance for FY 2024.

In specific terms, the mid-point of Five9's full-year revenue guidance was lowered by -3.8% from $1,055 million to $1,015 million. This means that the company anticipates that its top-line expansion will slow from +16.9% last year to +11.5% this year.

FIVN indicated in its Q2 earnings release that it revised its FY 2024 top-line guidance downwards, considering “recent bookings trends and the uncertain economic conditions.” At its Q2 earnings briefing, Five9 disclosed that it “had fewer $1 million ARR (Annualized Recurring Revenue) deals than expected” and didn't “have any mega deals” for Q2 bookings due to “customer budgets being more constrained.”

In a nutshell, the economic outlook is murky and clients are becoming more cautious with their spending. As a result, Five9's growth prospects have weakened as evidenced by its lackluster second quarter bookings.

My decision is to downgrade Five9's rating to a Hold. Assuming that the management is right with the updated full-year guidance, FIVN's annual revenue growth will fall below +15% for the first time (Five9 was listed since 2014) in 2024. As a comparison, the company's historical FY 2014-2023 top line CAGR was +27.4%. There is little justification for staying bullish on FIVN, considering the company's disappointing near-term growth outlook.

Eyes On Positives Relating To Short-Term Profitability And Long-Term AI Tailwinds

There are certain bright spots pertaining to FIVN's recent quarterly financial disclosures, notwithstanding the company's underwhelming short-term revenue growth prospects.

One key positive is the upward revision in the company's full-year fiscal 2024 bottom-line guidance.

FIVN's FY 2024 normalized EPS guidance was raised by +4.6% to $2.27 (mid-point) as part of the company's Q2 disclosures. The company also expects its normalized EBITDA margin to improve from 16.6% in Q2 2024 to over 20.0% (source: second quarter earnings call) for Q4 2024.

Five9 stressed at its Q2 2024 results briefing that it “will be laser focused on aggressively managing expenses and scrutinizing selective strategic investments” in 2H 2024. In other words, a greater emphasis on cost control will likely boost FIVN's operating profitability and bottom-line performance for the full year.

The $2.27 FY 2024 EPS guidance is equivalent to a +10.7% growth rate, while the sell-side analysts' consensus FY 2025 EPS estimate of $2.52 (source: S&P Capital IQ) translates into an increase of +11.0% vis-à-vis its 2024 guidance. As a comparison, Five9 is currently trading at 12.9 times consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E as S&P Capital IQ data. FIVN's earnings multiple and expected earnings growth rate are both at the low-teens level, implying fair valuation, and this provides further support for the stock's Hold rating.

The other bright spot is that Five9 might be a beneficiary of AI-related tailwinds in the mid-to-long term, despite its lackluster revenue outlook for the short term.

On its corporate website, FIVN explained that its “Intelligent Virtual Agent” or IVA solution utilizes “practical AI technology” like “AI chatbots” to “understand what customers want and provide it quickly without the use of a human agent.”

At its Q2 2024 analyst briefing, Five9 provided an example of a customer which saw its “agent handle time decline by 10%” with the adoption of its IVA solution, and this led to a +20% increase in “subscription revenue from this customer.” Notably, the monthly IVA subscription fees are estimated to be roughly double the monthly software revenue relating to human call agents, according to FIVN's disclosures in its Q2 results presentation slides. As an increasing number of customers adopt Five9's IVA solution as part of the AI wave, this will likely enhance FIVN's revenue growth potential for the long run.

Based on its projections (source: results presentation), Five9 projects that its Total Addressable Market could possibly expand by as much as +30% in the scenario that its clients choose to replace about 15% of call center activity with IVAs.

Closing Thoughts

I rate Five9, Inc. as a Hold. The stock is fairly valued considering its earnings growth prospects and its earnings multiple. There are both positives (i.e., AI growth driver and favorable full-year profitability improvement outlook) and negatives (i.e., 2024 revenue guidance cut) associated with Five9.