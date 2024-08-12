ablokhin

I recently wrote an analysis of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB), what its ambitions were and how the company changed course after the arrival of its new CEO, Robert D. Wright, who had previously been COO of Wendy's. For a full understanding of some of the topics I will delve into here, especially from the Q2 2024 developments, I highly recommend reading my first article on the company.

Current status of the Franchise Growth Acceleration (FGA) Initiative

In my first analysis, I outlined how Potbelly intends to reach the 2,000-unit number, what the new prototype will be for developing new franchised units, the specifics regarding the economic viability of the two unit models (the 2,300-square-foot and the 1,800-square-foot), and some other generalities about ongoing development deals.

Potbelly recently debuted its unit at the Pentagon, and this move comes in line with the series of new openings in defense units, such as Fort Liberty Exchange (opened in April and already part of the accelerated expansion program). More units of this style will be developed soon as the FGA Expansion Initiative takes shape. I think it is important to mention here because these new units operate in a 1,600-unit format, which is different from the Legacy Units and Lean Units.

This means that Potbelly may very well be on its way to developing a store-in-store concept, with a footprint that is perhaps even smaller than what they are currently using in military installations.

I say this because many brands are moving towards opening locations inside convenience stores (it’s the old adage “if you can’t beat them, join them”) and it seems to me that Potbelly’s concept fits into that mix. This is a win-win situation for both convenience stores and restaurants.

This is no coincidence. With menu prices skyrocketing to offset sluggish traffic in recent years (especially after 2019), convenience stores and bakeries have emerged as a cheaper option for eating out.

According to research from Technomic, there has been an increase of approximately 2% in the number of occasional customers eating at these establishments. This increase was greatest among low-income occasional customers, who saw a 3% increase.

In 2024, we can say that this difference has become more pronounced. While restaurant prices have risen by an average of 0.3% every month this year, food prices in bakeries and convenience stores have remained flat. At the beginning of the third quarter, the difference in the increase was 0.3% higher for restaurants.

I recently wrote about this and many other topics that concern both QSRs and fast-casuals in my article “Inflation Forces Quick Service Restaurants To Innovate Amid Less Foot Traffic.” I highly recommend reading it.

In addition to this, the second quarter was also marked by new development deals. Around 22 new development deals were signed. This is down from the first quarter, but still a great number for a growing brand. During the first quarter of this year, Potbelly signed 32 new deals, building on an impressive momentum of 202 deals signed. With the new development deals, the total number of units already built plus the development deals is 663.

Exceeding the CEO’s forecast for the end of fiscal year 2023, Potbelly has so far opened 4 new locations during the second quarter, bringing its total to 7 locations opened during the first half of the year. For the third quarter, the forecast is to open 8 new stores, doubling the net growth of the current quarter. To achieve this, 6 more openings will be necessary, as 2 have already been completed.

That is, to reach the total number of units forecast for the full year of 2024, growth of 15 units during the fourth quarter would be necessary. Only then would the company achieve net growth of 30 units during fiscal year 2024.

Among the company’s most recent development deals, it’s worth noting that the company is expanding its brand into the Atlanta market. In fact, we’ve seen a few major restaurants announcing new openings in Georgia recently.

This choice is not without reason. Georgia was the fifth American state that lost the least traffic since 2019, only behind Maryland, Illinois, New York and Delaware, with losses of 0.4%, 0.5%, 2.2% and 6.3% respectively. With 8.2% traffic loss, Georgia is the second state within these five that showed the highest population growth, around 3% from 2020 to 2023.

To give you an idea, the states that lost the most traffic since 2019 were Alaska, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Washington and Hawaii, with decreases of 21.7%, 19.3%, 17.9%, 17.3% and 16.7%.

Smaller concepts are also making moves. Rusty Taco, a limited-service Tex-Mex concept with about 30 locations, recently opened a restaurant in Summerhill with outdoor seating and a counter, and is planning to open a second location in Decatur. Knuckies Hoagies, a concept very similar to Potbelly, recently signed a deal to develop locations within Walmart (WMT) and chose Georgia as one of the 6 states it will target.

Increasing in size, we have Smoothie King, which recently announced the opening of 18 locations nationwide, and already has more than 10 locations open and operating within Atlanta. Recently, another company I cover here at Seeking Alpha, Jack In The Box (JACK), has also been focusing on openings in Georgia (in addition to their current efforts to develop deals within Florida). They have already signed approximately 15 development deals within the state, focusing on the Savannah, Augusta, and Macon markets.

Turning to Potbelly, the CEO also stated that weekly sales are exceeding expectations, reaching approximately $26,110. This is an average annual sales volume per unit of $1,357,720. When I conducted my financial feasibility studies for the lean units, I used AUVs of $1,300,000 and unit-level margins of 13.5%. We are seeing this reality change rapidly. With the higher AUVs and 15.7% margins reported in Q2 2024, I feel the company will soon reach the 16% margins they were aiming for in the medium term.

In my last analysis, I forecasted an increase in unit-level margins but did not consider an increase in AUV. However, an increase of $57,000 would not change our model much at the end of the day, unlike a 3% increase in margins. Therefore, I again recommend reading the previous article for the analysis of the store-level financial feasibility study. It is as relevant as ever.

An Inevitable Turn Towards Value

So far, Potbelly has been successful in staying immune to the promotional environment. Does that mean the company has been immune to the traffic decline that has affected the entire industry, especially limited-service restaurants?

No. But even with a slower traffic decline than its peers, Potbelly has been successful in increasing its average check per guest at a rate that has made up for the lack of traffic.

The reason for this was the successful implementation of a hook and build strategy with its revamped loyalty app, Perks. One-time guests were compensating for the lack of non-one-time guests by increasing their transactions.

To put it in perspective, Potbelly reached 41% digital sales, a milestone that limited-service giants like Wendy's (WEN) and Jack In The Box have yet to achieve. And that's still a fast-casual (which statistically has lower loyalty app adoption than QSRs). Potbelly rivals the likes of McDonald's (MCD), Restaurant Brands (QSR) and YUM! Brands (YUM) in this regard.

However, even more so within limited-service restaurants, there is a pressing need for value. Both the QSR and fast-casual categories cannot afford to ignore this, especially when their competitors are offering a wide range of value options to their guests, especially low-income non-casual guests.

At Potbelly, for example, this is a type of guest who does not use Perks and is not loyal. They are price-driven. Advertising efforts to gain their loyalty will not be responsive and will represent a loss for the company. With this in mind, Potbelly revised its promotional mix and decided to launch the ‘Everyday Value Combo’.

In this way, the company presents in its promotional mix an option to attract non-occasional guests while continuing to target Perks and menu innovations in the form of LTOs to already loyal guests.

This was a pressing need. Capitalizing on these guests will be an important lever to keep comparable sales growing. During Q2 2024, Potbelly saw its traffic decline by approximately 1.6%. And most of this was due to non-loyal guests who frequented the restaurant because of its value during 2023, when promotional environments were not as hot as they are today.

During 2024, these guests were redirected to other limited-service restaurants that offer combos for $5 or less, such as the '$5 Meal Deal', 'Your Way Meal', 'Biggie Bag', 'Munchies Under $4' and many others.

In fact, in my article that I will be attaching here, I discussed how traffic during the end of Q2 was redirected to restaurants that presented some value meal that generated appeal to the guest.

The ‘Everyday Value Combo’ was the result of a selection of at least twenty value meal ideas. The meal costs $7.99 and includes a skinny turkey, ham or chicken sandwich with fries and a drink. This meal is already available at the vast majority of Potbelly locations. According to the company, the ‘Everyday Value Combo’ generated a 7-point increase in value scores and a 5-point increase in return intention. Additionally, Potbelly will continue to promote 'Pick-Your-Pair' as a cross-selling tool.

To get a sense of how value perceptions affect both traffic and average check per guest, take a look at this research from Black Box. Brands considered 'The Best' in terms of value have the ability to generate significantly more traffic than other brands ('The Rest'):

Black Box

Note that in the limited-service restaurant category, restaurants that generate perceived value for guests managed to increase their sales by 1.3% in the second quarter of 2024. This was 1.5% higher than restaurants that do not have this proposition. Another important impact was the increase in traffic. 'The Best' restaurants lost 3% of their traffic compared to the same period last year. This may seem like a bad thing, but when we compare it with 'The Rest' we see that the drop was 4.7%.

This means that regardless of the restaurant's value proposition and how it affects the perceived value for guests, the fact is only one: traffic is declining. We know that the causes of this go far, far beyond the intrinsic panoramas of the industry. However, restaurants with an optimized value proposition are able to maintain a greater portion of this traffic. And this is essential to navigate turbulent scenarios.

What I found interesting is that value brands do not show a significant difference in terms of increasing the average check per guest compared to other brands.

I recently conducted a detailed study of Jack and how its promotional mix works, and it seems to me that this is an example of a company that is positioning itself as a value brand that also has levers to increase the average check. And the most interesting thing was that the creation of this mechanism was by chance.

Since 'Munchies Under $4' was not presented as a complete meal with a combination of items, but rather as individual items that could be purchased at a low price, they ended up being the object of cross-selling to guests who had already ordered complete deals. This did not generate traffic, since non-occasional guests preferred a complete meal.

That is why the company recently announced its 'Jack's Big Deal Meal', a $5 meal in the mold of current promotion orthodoxy. But without canceling your 'Munchies Under $4'.

Do you see how complicated this gets when you look at all the directions? It is this type of complexity that is affecting promotional mixes and requiring a new direction for restaurants. As with everything in life, it is trial and error. It is great to change while there is still time. With the ‘Everyday Value Combo’, Potbelly is positioning itself to capture additional dollars from non-occasional guests, which has been putting pressure on its traffic in recent quarters (especially in fiscal year 2024).

But what about occasional guests? How does the company plan to retain them? After all, there are so many loyalty apps, so many promotions and so many options that even loyal guests can end up losing interest. We will discuss below how the company plans to retain these guests.

Continuity of hook and build strategies leveraged by 'Perks' and menu innovations

Potbelly’s guest retention is evidenced by two factors. The first is that ‘Perks’ has become a central piece of the company’s value proposition. The loyalty program has been very well received by occasional guests. Proof of this is that 41% of its sales mix is ​​made through digital platforms.

The second is that even on a downward trend, traffic has remained more resilient than the industry average and exceeds the benchmark for limited-service restaurants. And, as we saw earlier, if this is not due to non-occasional guests, it is due to occasional guests who use the restaurant for multiple occasions.

So, we shouldn't see many changes to ‘Perks’ from now on. The company will continue to encourage occasional customers to return and gradually try to convert some non-occasional guests through its $7.99 value meal. This is the premise of its hook and builds strategy from now on. However, as the environment is much more competitive and the Value War is at its most heated, we shouldn't see as much responsiveness as before in this adoption.

However, with the geographic expansion mentioned by FGA, as the company enters new markets, there is an opportunity to create lasting relationships with potential guests, and then it is up to the company to highlight its value proposition.

On the other hand, the company is developing a series of rotating menu items to increase the number of visits from its loyal guest base. This involves bringing back some old items and adding some new ones. Here are a few examples. Potbelly recently reintroduced the S'mores Cookie to the menu and introduced the Toasted Marshmallow Shake as an LTO.

This reintroduction strategy was imbued with promotions within Perks that encouraged existing members to use the service and ultimately led to frequent return visits. For example, the company was giving Perks members a free S'mores Cookie from August 9 to 11 to build loyalty. In addition, Perks members would receive a 50% discount on an entrée every weekend through early September.

Additionally, Potbelly has reintroduced Chicken Cordon Bleu to its underground menu to complement some of the LTOs it launched this summer, including the Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich and the American Apple Pie Shake. The company is set to continue its innovation in Q3, with the company already introducing the Blueberry Muffin Cookie and the Farmhouse Chicken Sandwich. The pipeline of innovations should remain hot, as Perks guests are encouraged to try new products with targeted promotions, as seen previously.

Financial performance during Q2

As expected, revenue decreased. This was due to refranchising (some company-owned units were sold to selected franchisors since the post-pandemic period) and, consequently, a composition of units more focused on the franchise model.

This implies a higher percentage of total revenues encompassing royalties and other franchise fees, while sales in company-owned stores decreased. But not because of the performance itself, but because of the composition of units.

As I said in my last analysis, currently just under 20% of Potbelly's units are franchises. However, with the FGA, the company intends to change the composition to 85% franchised units and 15% owned units in the long term.

This means that in the long term, most of its revenues will come from franchise royalties. And, given the accelerated expansion, we can already see some clues of this in the revenue composition.

Of the slightly over $119 million, approximately $115 million came from sales in company-owned restaurants and approximately $4 million from franchise royalties. A ratio of 96.5% for sales in company-owned restaurants and 3.5% for franchise royalties. In Q2 2023, this ratio was 98.5% for sales in company-owned restaurants and 1.5% for franchise royalties.

This composition, despite having effects that reduce revenue inflow, does not have relevant operating costs linked to it. This will translate into stronger margins.

So, let’s quickly go over Potbelly’s operating cost centers. For food, beverage, and packaging costs, Potbelly incurred 27.1% of its total revenue from owned restaurants. This was an improvement when compared to last year’s 28%. Last quarter, Potbelly reported 27.2% for this cost center, about 0.1% more than what was reported this quarter.

For labor costs, the company reported about 28% of its revenue from its own restaurants. That's a great number. Below 30% when we look at the '30/30/30 Rule' which is very important in restaurant management and well below its direct competitors. Compared to the same period in 2023, the company reported 2.4% lower labor costs. Even when compared to the previous period, we can see a significant decrease of 2%. Management said that the reason for this was the continuous optimization of its hourly labor guide.

For occupancy costs plus other operating costs, we have 29.3% of revenues from owned restaurants. This is about 2.45% higher than the same period last year and in line with the last quarter. The causes for this were higher rent charges, increases in public service fees and others.

When we look at the margin at the store level, we see how these impacts have affected and continue to affect the profitability of operations. In the following chart, I have compiled the restaurant-level margins quarterly over the last year:

Restaurant-level margin (Author)

When we look within limited-service restaurants, we see Potbelly catching up to the margins of mature restaurants like Wendy's, which last quarter had store-level margins of 16.5%.

At the end of the quarter, Potbelly reported net income of $34.7 million. However, $31.3 million did not come from the company’s operations, but rather from an accounting adjustment related to the tax assessment.

As the company expects to continue its recent profitable trend, Potbelly decided to release a large portion of the valuation allowance for future use. To record this right on its balance sheet, the company recorded it as net income for the period.

To better assess Potbelly's profitability and how these trends are unfolding, I believe it makes more sense to look at margins rather than individual numbers:

Potbelly margins (Author)

Structural analysis

Since this is usually a more complex subject, to ensure the fluidity of the topic analyzed here, we will give a general review regarding Potbelly's sources of financing, payment capacity and capital allocation.

Starting with the payment capacity indexes. As you may already know, I am not a fan of using orthodox liquidity indexes since they do not consider the dynamic nature of financing sources.

Therefore, for this task, I prefer to use the Degree of Financial Leverage (DFL) in conjunction with the Debt Efficiency (DE). This way, we can verify whether the company is in the process of financial leverage or deleveraging and whether it maintains a good generative capacity over third-party capital.

By analyzing these indicators, I can say that the company is on the right track. I say this because when we look at growth companies, we have some problems. The first is that they may be overleveraged due to the massive use of capital to expand. With the increase in third-party capital in their capital structure, we generally have an increase in the weighted cost of capital. This is in growth companies.

I say 'generally' because this is not the case for mature companies, since their payment capacity and good relationships with creditors mean that the cost of their debt, even if leveraged, is not so relevant. In other words, the 'inflection point' where the cost of capital begins to rise depends on the creditors' perceptions of risk, and naturally this perception of risk is quite volatile for growth companies. I talked a little more about this in my article on Wendy's that I will attach here.

In the case of Potbelly, the company began to generate profits as of 2022. These profits, when retained, began to deleverage the company. This can be demonstrated by the DFL which went from 54.6 in 2022 to 5.34 in the last twelve months. In addition, some issuances (mainly in 2021) helped the company to obtain some type of financing from equity. Since the leverage effect has been eliminated and the period of losses seems to be over, I do not see many problems regarding Potbelly's current leverage structure.

Regarding the generative capacity for third-party capital, Potbelly also showed significant improvement. This is clear when we consider the fact that operating profits increased. When we look at 2022, the company presented a Debt Efficiency ratio of 0.8, being unable to cover the costs of debt from the return on it. In 2023 and when we consider only the TTM, we note that this indicator increased to 3.5 and 5.2 respectively.

Both of these facts corroborate the company's ability to demonstrate a healthy debt capacity. This need can be seen when we look at Potbelly's cash position, which has been deteriorating over the past 12 months. The reasons are the same as for any growth company: an increase in the operating cycle that dries up operating cash flow, investment needs that dry up cash flow and that need to be offset by some type of financing. For now, Potbelly has been using the cash it held in its liquidity position to cover any expenses.

However, since a large part of its debt has already been paid, there is a need for debt to cover the increase in investments in operating assets and investments in Capex. Considering that leverage conditions have improved and that the company's payment capacity has also improved, I do not see any problem with this possible debt.

Some risks we will keep an eye on

Before I re-define my PT, I would like to warn you about some systematic and non-systematic risks that concern my thesis. First, I think that if you follow the industry or read my analyses (individual, sectoral or industry-wide) you know that we are not experiencing a bonanza.

With the systematic increase in menu prices to try to compensate for the slow post-pandemic traffic, it is no longer being as responsive as it once was. That is, simply increasing menu prices is not having a substantial impact on the increase in the average check per guest, but rather a significant negative impact on traffic.

This has been said many times by me and other industry experts. And yes, I can prove it with the help of some research.

According to data from Black Box, cumulative traffic over the last five years has decreased substantially when compared to 2019 for all types of restaurants. Fast-casuals (the group that Potbelly falls into) were the second most affected group until 2022, when they had a relative increase in traffic during 2023, and today they have the smallest decline in traffic when compared to 2019, 'only' 7.1%.

It gets worse when we look at other groups. QSRs had a decline of 9.1%, Fine dining of 10%, Casual dining of 13.6% and Family dining of more than 20%.

Regarding the inability to increase the average check per guest, we also have numbers that prove this. When restaurants (especially limited-service restaurants, as I suggested in previous articles using the well-known Placer.AI research) began to use the lever of increasing menu prices as a way to compensate for traffic, the benefits from this mode of action outweighed the negative effects on traffic.

This increased the effectiveness of these measures, as the increase in the price of the product mix did not reduce the size of the transaction. In other words, guests continued to increase their orders, not caring as much about the increase in the price of the mix. This combination caused the average check to grow by leaps and bounds.

For example, in the first half of 2022, full-service restaurants were able to increase the average check by up to 9% and limited-service restaurants by up to 8%. Over the last two years, this ability has been deteriorating, both due to economic factors external to the industry and to the faster increase in prices to compensate for higher operating costs.

Currently, according to the same research, fast-casuals and QSRs, on average, are able to increase the check by 2.9% and 3.4% respectively. This does not always meet the downstream traffic, and pushes the SSS into negative territory.

So when we combine this factor with the fact that Potbelly was a bit late to the value promotions, we can see that there is still pressure on non-occasional guest traffic. That is, the late adoption and inability to compete with other giants in terms of advertising may make Potbelly's value meal a bit overshadowed.

We know that in September some competitors will be withdrawing their value promotions. One example of this is the '$5 Meal Deal' which has been the target of protests among operators since its inception. Since the value-oriented scenario is expected to continue for some time, I believe that Potbelly can keep the $7.99 promotion for some time. This is because management has made it clear that this pricing is not too aggressive and therefore can be maintained for a while longer.

In the meantime, the company will continue to be pressured by value promotions that will continue throughout the year. On this side we have the 'Biggie Bag', 'Munchies Under $4', 'Del's Real Deal$', 'Jack's Big Deal Meal', '$6.99 Big Box', 'Hardee's Original Bag' and a myriad of other promotions. It is within this environment that the 'Everyday Value Combo' will need to stand out in order to receive this targeted traffic.

My Rating for Potbelly Remains the Same

This was another quarter of positive developments for Potbelly, both in terms of FGA's unit development and the positioning of the promotional mix and menu innovation. So much so that the company's shares rose in the trading session after the results were released.

Although it sees some factors that could impact traffic during the third quarter, such as Hurricane Beryl (Potbelly has approximately 20 units in Houston) and the intrinsic competition in the sector, which is highly imbued with value promotions. In any case, Potbelly may have some leverage if it wants to attract low-income guests at any cost. The company said it has more than twenty ideas that have not yet been used that aim to bring these guests back. Of course, using them could compromise margins. Therefore, these are 'tricks up its sleeve' that management can pull out if traffic gets even more complicated.

Let's take a look at valuation. For growing companies, I think I need to be careful about the methods we use. The first is that modeling a DCF alone might not be the best way to go, since growing companies have their own dynamics regarding FCFF, intrinsic investment needs, and volatility in earnings. I also prefer not to use NPVGO, since the company does not pay dividends and retains all of its earnings.

Let's analyze Potbelly from the perspective of multiples with other limited service restaurants under seven different metrics. In addition, we can consider the Modigliani-Miller Hypothesis, disregard the dividend policy, and use DDM Models with EPS estimates instead of dividends paid.

For the Comps Model, I selected five companies that operate medium/large limited-service restaurants (fast-casual and QSRs) under the franchise and company-owned restaurant models. The following image shows how I arrived at the average price in the Comps Model:

Author

I recently revised some of Potbelly's EPS estimates upwards for fiscal year 2025. This caused the PT based on Double Period DDM to increase slightly, but nothing that changes the bigger picture. For Cost of Equity, I considered 7.46% (based on Risk-Free Rate + Beta x ERP estimates).

Author

Note that from an arithmetic average between the DDM Models, we can see a substantial upside potential to $11-$12. Even if you, unlike me, believe that Potbelly will not exceed analysts' expectations for 2025 EPS, we still see a path to $10 when we consider only the year 2024.

Applying an arithmetic average of the two methods used, we arrive at a value of approximately $13.22. However, to maintain a healthy safety margin, I continue with my PT of $10-$12. In this way, the more conservative investor has a better defined space to realize their profits without depending on a specific PT.

That said, Potbelly is a growing brand, with rising margins from operational improvements, appeal to franchisees (as evidenced by the company's triple-digit number of signed development deals), and a loyal guest base that keeps traffic flowing thanks to 'Perks'. I maintain my 'Buy' rating for Potbelly.