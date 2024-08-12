Jonathan Kitchen

Introduction

When it comes to the consumer discretionary sector, the last week has been quite unfortunate. With unemployment being reported as higher than expected, and Japan raising interest rates, we have seen many major stocks suffer as a result. Given the recent news, the overall concern for a recession has risen, which has caused turmoil in the consumer discretionary sector. I would say that the panic around the disappointing news about job growth was an overreaction. However, I believe there is some good to be derived from this, I think that current circumstances have created a strong buying opportunity for The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY).

Challenges and Changes

In my previous article covering XLY, one of my biggest gripes with the fund was the fact that its top holdings were almost entirely overbought. This made it too questionable for me to feel confident in recommending anything above a hold rating. Since I last covered XLY, the top ten holdings are comprised of the same ten companies, although the weightings have shifted around slightly. Most notably, Amazon (AMZN) has dropped from 25.01% of XLY's holdings to 21.26%, Tesla (TSLA) raised from 12.93% to 15.82%, and various others on the lower end of the top ten shifting around, such as TJX moving from 8th to 6th in terms of weighting. Overall, though, the weighting of the top ten as a whole is almost exactly the same, sitting right around 70% of the total fund.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at how the ratings for the top ten have changed, we see that while valuation and profitability have remained fairly static, Growth has seen the most drastic change, with six of the top ten seeing a downgrade in this category. Besides that, the top holdings are still very overvalued but very strong in terms of profitability. The positives such as the profitability of the top holdings and the risks such as the top holdings being overvalued are still present. Despite this, I still feel that the categories that have seen some change have created a compelling enough buying opportunity.

Other factors that I covered in the first article such as consumer sentiment or the short interest ratio of the top holdings have not yet been updated or had significant enough changes for me to cover. The consumer sentiment index ( via the University of Michigan) in particular does not release its final results until the end of each month. However, it should be noted that it will still be important to keep an eye on these as they can serve as good indicators for the attitude of both consumers and investors, providing insight into the possible direction of the fund.

Seeking Alpha

One thing I pointed to in my original article when it came to XLY, was its technical performance. When looking at its performance chart, its growth fell within a trend channel and at the time it was hovering around the middle to upper end of this channel, which made me feel hesitant about recommending it. However, looking at the updated chart below, we see that it has fallen to the lower end of the trend channel, further demonstrating that this recent dip in performance has actually alleviated some concerns.

StockCharts

Peer Comparison: Consistent and Still Underwhelming

You may have noticed that a recurring theme of this analysis is that when it comes to several fundamental categories, not much has changed for XLY. Another area that has not seen any drastic changes is XLY's performance compared to its peers. In my original article I compared XLY to the Fidelity Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS), the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (VCR), and the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), XLY still feels relatively underwhelming compared to its peers, despite being the largest of the four in terms of AUM.

Although I will say that when looking at these ETFs with less of a focus on the short term, they fluctuate somewhat frequently, a good example of this being FXD being the top performer in terms of price return in late June, only to fall off and be the worst just a few weeks later in early July. I also find it worth noting that FXD has been the most resilient of the four funds listed when it comes to the two steep drops we've seen in the past month; however, it also seems to be the most inconsistent if you were to look at it in the longer term.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

With all of that considered, while it may not feel like circumstances for XLY have changed very much, I believe that the few factors that have changed have been key for creating a buying opportunity and have deterred enough of my previous concerns that I feel comfortable recommending XLY. With that said, it will still be important to keep an eye on several key details in the coming weeks, since as we just saw this past week, the trajectory of the consumer discretionary sector can change overnight. Some key events I think we'll need to watch out for are Home Depot, Lowe's, and TJX reporting earnings in August, all within a couple of weeks of each other. While I feel that it goes without saying, the presidential campaigns for both Trump and Harris, as well as the election in November could have huge effects on consumer sentiment and other major factors for the consumer discretionary sector, so be sure to keep an eye on that as well. Overall, though, despite recent setbacks, I feel confident about XLY recovering and being a solid investment from both a short-term and long-term perspective.