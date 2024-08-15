Nattakorn Maneerat

Volatility is back. Realized volatility (volatility that happened, not priced for the next month by the VIX) has quadrupled in the last few weeks.

On Monday, the unwinding of 50% of the $1.7 trillion Yen carry trade helped fuel the worst stock day since October 2022.

The 65 VIX we saw on Monday did not realize volatility. It was mathematical volatility priced based on option prices.

VIX is the volatility priced into the next month by the options market.

Realized volatility is what happens.

Hedge funds positioning in stocks periodically crash due to margin call events. In the last 14 years, we've seen seven such events, averaging one every two years.

Then, on Thursday, we had the best stock day since November 2022.

And, of course, it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Low volatility stocks, the stars of Monday's decline (5% of the S&P hit record highs), lagged behind the most popular stocks, which sold off hardest on Monday due to the global margin call for hedge funds.

What about the next few days? Weeks? It's a busy week for economic data, with inflation reports on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, retail sales on Thursday, along with weekly jobless claims.

The next few weeks will also have PCE inflation data at the end of the month (Friday, Aug. 30), the Jackson Hole Symposium, and the August jobs report on Sept. 6.

What about the Yen carry trade? Bloomberg estimates its 75% unwound and will no longer trigger Monday-style global margin calls for hedge funds.

Big hedge funds, like CTAs (managed futures funds), are procyclical because they're trend followers.

If volatility remains low (VIX fell to 21 on Friday, down from 65 on Monday), they will resume buying stocks.

If volatility spikes again, they will be net sellers of stocks.

Last week, on Monday, I had seven limit orders filled, including two for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSX:BAM:CA).

Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy, or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what’s actually happening to the companies in which you’ve invested.”— Peter Lynch

Since it's impossible to guess what the economic data will show this coming week and how the market will react to that data, let me explain why Brookfield is my favorite ultra long-term high-yield income growth recommendation instead.

While many companies offer five- to 10-year growth guidance, Brookfield is the only one offering 20-year growth guidance. Management has strong credibility and can potentially deliver close to 20% returns for decades.

Bottom Line Up Front: 4% Yielding Brookfield Asset Management Is My Favorite Buy And Hold Forever Blue Chip.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Brookfield has a very simple thesis. It's the world leader in infrastructure investment management and offers an attractive 4% yield with 15% growth guidance.

earnings presentation

BAM started in 1892 by investing in Brazilian hydropower, one of the first electric power stations in the world. It has grown into the second-largest alternative asset manager in the world.

earnings presentation

Brookfield acquired 62% of Oaktree (Howard Marks' credit asset manager) in 2019 and has since increased that to 73%. Oaktree is helping BAM expand into private credit, now its largest business.

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

Brookfield has a very well-planned growth plan to achieve its growth guidance.

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

What do analysts expect after earnings?

FactSet

That's consistent with its historical returns, which are 16% to 19% annual returns, about 2X that of the S&P. If BAM can grow distributable earnings at 18%, that's a 22% total return, including the 4% yield.

Historical Returns Since 1995

Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio Visualizer

Management's guidance for "similar returns" to the last 20 years for the next 20 years based on 15% earnings growth and the 4% yield has a lot of credibility given that Brookfield's average rolling annual returns have been a Buffett-like 19% per year, almost double the returns of the S&P.

Brookfield's rolling long-term returns have consistently been twice that of the S&P.

Brookfield's Decades-Long Growth Runway Is Massive

BAM fell 3% on earnings day, but the results were very good.

Earnings Summary

earnings presentation

Revenue Growth: The company reported $1.1 billion in fee revenues for the quarter and $4.5 billion over the last 12 months, representing increases of 6% and 5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Fee-Related Earnings: Fee-related earnings (FRE) were $583 million for the quarter and $2.3 billion over the last 12 months, reflecting a 6% and 4% increase, respectively, from the prior year.

Distributed Earnings: Distributed earnings - DE - were $548 million for the quarter and $2.2 billion over the last 12 months, a 4% and 3% increase, respectively, over the previous year.

Fee-Bearing Capital: The company's fee-bearing capital reached $514 billion, a 12% increase over the past three months and a 17% increase year-over-year.

Capital Management: Brookfield raised $68 billion in the quarter, with significant contributions from its insurance solutions channel. The company plans to allocate some of this capital into private funds to earn additional fees over time.

Deployment and Liquidity: The company deployed or committed approximately $20 billion of capital during the quarter, focusing on large-scale investments. It has $107 billion of uncalled fund commitments, indicating strong liquidity for future investments.

Growth Prospects: Brookfield aims to grow its assets under management - AUM - by another trillion over the next four years, primarily through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Market Outlook

Economic Environment: The company noted that the global economy is moving toward balanced growth with modest inflation, supported by declining interest rates and strong business sentiment. This environment is expected to enhance transaction activity and valuations in the sectors in which Brookfield invests.

Brookfield Asset Management reported strong financial results for Q2 2024, driven by robust capital growth and strategic investments across its diverse asset management platform.

In my opinion, the key metric to focus on is fee-bearing capital, which is growing at 17% year over year.

BAM's average fees are 45.36 basis points.

BAM is scaling up its investment cycle in the short term after raising a record amount in the last year.

Once that capital is called and earning fees, earnings should grow significantly in the coming year.

Brookfield's $140 billion fundraising over the last year is a record for the company, and management believes it will achieve $150 billion in fundraising in 2024.

Analysts expect net organic inflows of $40 billion this year, after a record $37 billion in 2023, with $61 billion and $77 billion inflows in 2025 and 2026.

earnings presentation

BAM has $107 billion remaining in callable capital, which begins earning fees as soon as it's called.

87% of BAM's capital is non-liquid, meaning long-term capital that can't be taken out quickly.

That's far more stable revenue and cash flow than most peers, such as Blackstone.

earnings presentation

About half of the fundraising came from the insurance business, including Brookfield Reinsurance (annuity focus) and managing funds for insurance companies.

Remember that insurance companies drive most of their earnings from investing in insurance float and earning profits.

Insurance float is net premiums not being paid out immediately.

It's free, investable capital.

Insurance companies can invest in the float, earn a profit, and payout policies over time.

earnings presentation

BAM's relatively weaker growth in the last year is due to the disconnect between fundraising and capital deployment.

That doesn't have to do with rising stock prices, since BAM doesn't invest in stocks. Instead, it's primarily due to lower credit spreads, meaning that BAM is disciplined and doesn't invest without a reasonable margin of safety.

earnings presentation

BAM's $51 billion in uncalled funds not currently earning fees is worth $231 million in annual fees, an 11% increase over its current annualized $2.1 billion in yearly fees.

S&P rates Brookfield Corp (which owns BAM) as A-stable, with a 2.5% default risk over the next 30 years.

Investor day presentation

BAM is guiding for 15% annual growth in AUM and fee-bearing capital.

Investor day presentation

BAM is approaching 3,000 institutional clients, such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, insurance companies, and family offices.

They have been generating 9% to 22% net returns for clients, so they remain one of the world's most trusted names in alternative asset management.

Investor day presentation

Private credit is BAM's largest growth opportunity because it's infinitely scalable and has an enormous addressable market.

Visual Capitalist

The global debt market reached $315 trillion in 2023, and financial debt is $70 trillion.

Visual Capitalist

That's the scale of the growth BAM and its peers must work with.

Brookfield

Private credit is growing 11%, a $1.5 trillion opportunity in which Oaktree has a decisive advantage.

Brookfield

Oaktree's relentless focus on risk management is why its historical credit losses are 0.1% yearly.

Brookfield

Oaktree can offer low-risk yields of 10% to 18% to clients, which is why Oaktree is an industry leader, and now BAM owns 73% of Oaktree.

Brookfield

Infrastructure is a massive growth opportunity, with green energy alone being an addressable market worth $150 trillion in the next 30 years.

BAM can help finance massive global markets in regular infrastructure, green infrastructure, private credit, and real estate.

Brookfield

By 2033 alone, management expects its addressable market in credit to grow to $500 billion.

Brookfield

BAM's track record for delivering on guidance is excellent. They often under-promise and over-deliver.

Brookfield

Brookfield

Thus, 15% growth in AUM and fee-bearing capital can continue for not just five years, but for decades to come.

That's why when CEO Bruce Flat says BAM can continue delivering similar returns to the past for the next 20 years, I consider it credible long-term total return guidance of 4% yield + 15% growth = 19% returns.

20 years of 15% AUM growth = 16X growth in assets to $16 trillion.

Given the numerous mega-secular trends that BAM is at the heart of, I consider BAM the clearest hyper-growth long-term runway.

Valuation: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

BAM is trading at a modest discount of about 5%, making it a classic Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price."

Fair value is the historical level around which reversion occurs. If you buy at fair value, you fully participate in future growth.

Yield + growth = total return if you pay fair value.

3-Year Consensus Total Return Potential: 35% = 14% annualized

FAST Graphs, FactSet

The S&P consensus is for 13% annual returns over the next three years, so BAM is expected to keep up in the medium term.

5-Year Consensus Total Return Potential: 118% = 16% annualized

FAST Graphs, FactSet

The S&P consensus is for 13% annual returns over the next five years, so BAM is expected to outperform in the long term and the very long term.

BAM's fair value yield is 3.7%, though we only have a limited period to estimate that.

Risks To Consider: Why Brookfield Isn't Right For Everyone

BAM has a 15% dividend tax withholding in taxable accounts, not retirement accounts. US investors can recoup this in a tax credit with some paperwork.

There's some uncertainty surrounding BAM's valuation since it has only existed as a high-yield investment since December 2022.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

I'm reasonably confident that BAM's fair value PE is around 25ish, simply because the 4% yield and 15% growth are consistent with Brookfield Corp's historical annual return of 19% since 1995.

However, should earnings growth decline to closer than 10%, rather than the 15% management is guiding for, and that analysts expect, then its fair value might compress significantly.

Do I think that's likely? Not really, since a 4% yield and 10% growth still seem like an attractive Nasdaq-like return. However, it's possible that if growth were to slow to 10%, then the fair value yield Wall Street assigns might be 5% or 6%, which would correspond with the following PEs.

5% yield = 18.3X PE

6% yield = 15.3X PE

BAM's revenue is much more stable than most of its peers, with 87% long-term revenue and cash flow. And since BAM exists to send dividends to its parent company, management is incentivized to provide stable dividends, which should justify a premium vs. its peers.

However, it will take several years for BAM to prove its income dependability and to confirm that a 3.7% yield is an approximate market-determined fair value.

The most significant fundamental risk for Brookfield is fee compression. 0.4536% average fee is hardly outrageous. It's lower than many actively managed ETFs.

However, there's a risk that large rivals like Blackstone will trigger a Vanguard-like "race to the bottom" on fees, as we saw with ETFs.

Is that a large risk? Not really, since even in ETFs, fees have bottomed and started rising due to the rise of actively managed alternative strategies like covered call ETFs, managed futures, and Buffer funds.

However, revenue risk is just one of many things that could go wrong with Brookfield.

S&P

S&P LT Risk Management Score Rating 0% to 9% Very Poor 10% to 19% Poor 20% to 29% Suboptimal 30% to 59% Acceptable 60% to 69% Good 70% to 79% Very Good 80+% Exceptional BAM 40.94% Global Percentile 65.77% Click to enlarge

Brookfield's Historical Volatility: Context Is Important For Long-Term Investors

Historical Data since 1995

Portfolio Visualizer

Conditional value at risk, or CVAR, is the 5% worst expected returns based on historical volatility. While Brookfield's volatility isn't worse than the S&P most times, in periods of market stress, it can fall 13% in a month, worse than the 10% declines for the S&P.

10% Worst Monthly Returns For S&P Since 1995

Brookfield Corp Vanguard 500 Index Investor Year Month Return Return 2008 10 -26.00% -16.79% 1998 8 -18.01% -14.47% 2020 3 -22.29% -12.37% 2002 9 -4.49% -10.87% 2009 2 -12.42% -10.66% 2022 9 -10.56% -9.22% 2001 2 17.24% -9.14% 2018 12 -10.16% -9.04% 2008 9 -12.93% -8.91% 2022 4 -9.34% -8.73% 2008 6 -9.31% -8.44% 2009 1 4.54% -8.41% 2022 6 -10.48% -8.27% 2020 2 -0.59% -8.24% 2001 9 -7.11% -8.09% 2010 5 3.57% -8.01% 2000 11 8.35% -7.89% 2002 7 -5.16% -7.72% 2008 11 -9.53% -7.17% 2002 6 -1.55% -7.13% 2011 9 -0.41% -7.04% 2018 10 -6.56% -6.85% 2001 3 0.98% -6.36% 2019 5 -3.68% -6.36% 2001 8 3.10% -6.27% 2002 4 3.35% -6.07% 2015 8 -8.96% -6.05% 2008 1 -8.28% -6.02% 2012 5 1.35% -6.02% 2002 12 3.22% -5.89% 2022 12 -16.95% -5.77% 1997 8 -1.25% -5.61% 2011 8 -3.32% -5.45% 2000 9 1.04% -5.29% 2010 6 -9.85% -5.24% 2022 1 -8.36% -5.19% Average -5.30% -7.92% Median -5.86% -7.45% Click to enlarge

That's impressive. Lower volatility than the S&P for a company that doubled the market's returns? It's not so fast. Brookfield has higher volatility, and its correlation to the S&P is lower than expected.

10% Worst Monthly Returns For Brookfield Since 1995

Brookfield Corp Vanguard 500 Index Investor Year Month Return Return 2008 10 -26.00% -16.79% 2020 3 -22.29% -12.37% 1998 8 -18.01% -14.47% 2022 12 -16.95% -5.77% 2008 9 -12.93% -8.91% 2009 2 -12.42% -10.66% 2007 7 -11.94% -3.08% 1998 6 -10.83% 4.07% 2022 9 -10.56% -9.22% 2004 4 -10.55% -1.58% 2022 6 -10.48% -8.27% 2018 12 -10.16% -9.04% 2020 10 -10.15% -2.67% 2008 2 -10.04% -3.25% 2010 6 -9.85% -5.24% 2008 11 -9.53% -7.17% 1995 9 -9.43% 4.23% 2022 4 -9.34% -8.73% 2008 6 -9.31% -8.44% 1999 11 -9.11% 2.02% 2015 8 -8.96% -6.05% 1999 2 -8.75% -3.12% 2001 10 -8.51% 1.90% 2022 1 -8.36% -5.19% 2024 8 -8.36% -3.20% 2008 1 -8.28% -6.02% 2023 2 -8.09% -2.45% 2023 9 -7.91% -4.78% 2020 5 -7.75% 4.76% 2010 1 -7.27% -3.60% 2023 5 -7.26% 0.42% 2016 6 -7.13% 0.25% 2001 9 -7.11% -8.09% 2018 10 -6.56% -6.85% 2007 11 -6.45% -4.19% 2016 4 -6.13% 0.37% Average -10.35% -4.76% Median -9.33% -4.99% Click to enlarge

Most of the time, when Brookfield crashes, the market crashes, too. However, there are some cases in which the S&P is up while Brookfield is down as much as 10% in a single month. This historical context is critical for long-term investors to understand that this has happened before and will likely happen again at some point.

The Upside Of Volatility: 10% Best Monthly Returns For Brookfield Since 1995

Brookfield Corp Vanguard 500 Index Investor Year Month Return Return 2020 11 32.87% 10.94% 1996 11 20.88% 7.56% 2008 4 19.27% 4.85% 2023 11 18.47% 9.12% 2024 7 18.33% 1.20% 2022 11 18.01% 5.58% 2004 2 17.89% 1.38% 1999 4 17.60% 3.85% 2001 2 17.24% -9.14% 2023 1 16.25% 6.27% 2004 5 15.97% 1.36% 2010 2 15.92% 3.09% 2005 9 15.19% 0.79% 2009 7 14.55% 7.58% 2004 10 14.23% 1.51% 2020 4 13.11% 12.81% 1995 5 12.94% 3.95% 2001 11 11.53% 7.65% 2002 2 11.25% -1.94% 2015 1 11.22% -3.02% 2008 5 11.11% 1.29% 2023 12 11.05% 4.53% 2022 7 10.97% 9.21% 2003 4 10.78% 8.25% 2003 10 10.62% 5.64% 2010 12 10.56% 6.67% 1997 2 10.12% 0.79% 1998 9 10.10% 6.41% 2021 10 10.09% 6.99% 2014 10 9.73% 2.42% 2023 6 9.39% 6.60% 2009 9 9.14% 3.72% 2007 2 9.13% -1.97% 2012 1 9.00% 4.46% 2016 5 8.93% 1.78% 2015 10 8.79% 8.42% Average 13.67% 4.18% Median 11.39% 4.50% Click to enlarge

Brookfield can soar 20% to 33% in a single month, typically after periods of intense pessimism end, such as the post-vaccine rally in November 2020.

As you can see, Brookfield, who has significantly outperformed the market, usually outperforms but can underperform the S&P for up to five years at a time, sometimes slightly longer.

Portfolio Visualizer

Bottom Line: Brookfield Has A Decades-Long Growth Runway

Are there higher-yielding blue chips than BAM? Yes.

Are there faster-growing blue chips? Sure.

But how many yield 4% today with management guidance for 15% to 20% growth, potentially for decades to come?

And how many have management and corporate cultures that have delivered such returns for decades, proving themselves to both shareholders and institutional clients?

The world of alternative assets is massive, fast-growing, and offers attractive income and return potential for institutional investors.

However, Brookfield has generated 9% to 18% net returns for clients with attractive risk profiles, including 0.1% credit losses at Oaktree.

With Brookfield led by Bruce Flatt, Howard Marks, and Mark Carney (former head of Bank of Canada and England), this A-rated hyper-growth dividend stock is my top idea for those looking to profit from the strong growth of alternative assets.