Why 4% Yielding Brookfield Asset Management Is My Favorite Buy And Hold Forever Blue Chip

Summary

  • Some stocks offer attractive yield, some hyper-growth, and a handful offer both.
  • Brookfield Asset Management is the world's second-largest alternative asset manager and the global leader in infrastructure.
  • Management is guiding for 15% to 20% growth, which, combined with a low-risk 4% yield, creates some of the highest return potential among high-yield stocks.
  • BAM's growth markets include infrastructure, green energy, and private credit, representing addressable markets of over $100 billion in the coming decades.
  • Brookfield's historical returns, 19% annual returns for decades, combined with some of the best risk management in the industry, make BAM a true retirement dream stock and my favorite high-yield buy-and-hold forever blue-chip opportunity.
Business man, rich, millionaire, billionaire, with many banknote dollars money

Nattakorn Maneerat

Volatility is back. Realized volatility (volatility that happened, not priced for the next month by the VIX) has quadrupled in the last few weeks.

On Monday, the unwinding of 50% of the $1.7 trillion Yen carry trade helped fuel the

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

