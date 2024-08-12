Carolina Rudah/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As I've mentioned in past articles, I consider myself to have a fairly good understanding of Scandinavian financial companies, their makeup, their potential, and the arguments for investing in them (and when not to). Out of the bank majors, Nordea Bank Abp (OTCQX:NRDBY) has long been one of the banks I invest the least in. I have a position bought cheaply, but it's not a big one, and I don't expect this to change meaningfully in the near term either. Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCPK:SWDBY) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCPK:SVNLF) are my primary choices here. However, I recently rotated my stake in Swedbank as well due to valuation concerns.

In my last article, which you can find here, I gave a neutral "Hold" rating to the company due to some valuation concerns. It's certainly an attractive bank at the right price, but I'd be careful where you're going in. Because, once again, and since I looked at the bank last, the broader indexes have done better than Nordea has since I reviewed it last.

In this article, I'm going to be reviewing the company's 2Q24 results, and show you why I am not selling, yet not buying more - at least not at this particular time, though I may do so going forward.

Nordea - its upsides, downsides, and risks as well as 2Q24 results

This bank is somewhat more Scandinavia-focused compared to both Swedbank and Handelsbanken, which have decided more on Swedish focus. Nordea has both a Sweden and Finland focus - as well as some other nations. By owning all three, you're getting good exposure to Sweden, Norway, and Finland - add DNB Bank ASA (OTCPK:DNBBY) to that list as well, and you're mostly set for the three largest nations in Scandinavia.

I already showed you in my last article that Nordea's results for the last quarter were actually fairly good. The company saw similar trends to most Swedish and European banks here, meaning solid increases and even peaks in interest-related income and margin numbers. The company is both a heavy corporate/commercial and private lender and numbers across both of these segments were showing impressive results, with RoE increases, EPS increases, and dividend improvements. The only problem in 2023, which is when I last reviewed NRDBY, was valuation - and in that case, relative to what upside was there.

While the company has obviously underperformed, I do believe that I was a touch too conservative on the company's potential and where the company should be trading. That's why you'll actually see me reconsider my PT here a little bit.

Half-year results are now in, and the continued positivity of these results shouldn't shock or surprise anyone at this stage. I am somewhat impressed by the company's ability to continue to push it here, but I expect that we've reached the peak, if not now, then this year.

For the half-year period though, Nordea's results were solid in the green. NII is up even more, NCI is up 6%, and total income is up 3% as things stand, with good operating profit (but here we're seeing a slight decline).

RoE is now peaking towards 18%, with 2Q24 EPS of around €0.37.

The underlying trends are what I look at, though. Here we see above all stable mortgage lending, stable deposits (up), and AUM up. Corporate lending is down ever so slightly, but not to NY degree that can be considered worrying, especially because corporate deposits are up 5% as companies are hoarding cash and taking advantage of 3%+ corporate risk-free rates.

Nordea isn't a cost leader - but a C/I ratio of 42.6% is still among the better ones, beaten only by a number of institutions that manage to move below 40% - such as DNB, which I also write a lot about.

What about impaired and risky loans? Well, the company does have some, but only 8 BP, or 0.08%. It totals €68M, which is more of a rounding error to this bank. The bank's management is judging a buffer of €464 to be sufficient here.

CET-1 continues to be extremely solid as well, above 17% but below 18%, and 4.4pp above the current regulatory requirement.

The company continues to expect very solid RoE, well in excess of 15%, which means that it's materially improved from any previous quarter. Highlight-worthy here are the company's volumes and improving margins…

Nordea IR (Nordea IR)

…and the fact that business activity is up in most areas, including rate and FX products. Costs are up slightly, but this is both in line with the company's own plan, as well as the broader inflation indication that we're working with here. The main thing is continued strong capital generation, with solid income growth from a combination of personal banking, capital as well as corporate banking.

Nordea IR (Nordea IR)

Given the amount of regulatory scrutiny that most banks find themselves under at this particular point in time, both due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as the now-legacy-considered scandal from Swedbank, I consider the likelihood of a regulatory scandal for a bank-like Nordea to be very low.

The company is also a growing private banking player. And while I am not personally a customer, I know customers who are very happy with the company's services, and happy to trust the bank with their assets, leading to the current AUM of over €400B for Nordea - not bad at all.

The company's "plan" and program is to be the preferred financial partner in the Nordics. I have a Nordea account, but use it mostly for standard banking, not investing, and other things - I have brokers that are better for this here.

Still, Nordea has the customer base and the operational safety to deliver excellent returns as well as a very good dividend. The company has attractive payout targets and an attractive dividend policy, calling for a 60-70% payout ratio, with excess distributed through buybacks.

The outlook for 2024 remains unchanged. There are, as I said initially in this article, reasons why I believe I may have been a bit too conservative in my earlier analysis a year ago now at this point. The second quarter confirmed this suspicion to me. All the company's spending and costs were offset by growth, with operating leverage really working in the company's favor here. Lending margins are improving, and the overall improving economic outlook that's currently ruling means that Nordea was able to release €30M of the overlays for credit losses, improving finances further.

Nordea has been through several years of operational efficiencies work and asset divestment. What remains here is a very "core" sort of bank, with the potential to drive very solid returns. The repositioning that we've seen from the company's management has been successful. The company no longer has meager income trends and profitability issues and looks to actually become a preferred partner in private banking in some ways. Anything risky that was once part of Nordea, but that was non-core has been divested. With Nordea also purchasing Gjensidige Bank, Nordea now has added appealing exposure to Norway as a geography and combines this with digital banking potential, and you can really see a massive upside here.

Many also weren't thrilled at Nordea legally leaving Sweden in favor of Finland - I was skeptical - but I have been proven wrong because this structure has allowed the bank to already reduce SG&A, and could potentially reduce it even further over the next few years. This is because the company plans to convert the national subsidiaries in Norway, Denmark, and Sweden into bank branches.

Risks exist for sure, but let's look at valuation first.

Valuation for Nordea - there's upside potential here.

The growth from new sectors as well as the company's valuation despite the improved income potential leads me to change my rating for the company here. My last PT for the company was 90 SEK, and I focused on the Swedish ticker. I'm now moving to the finish ticker as the native, NDA.Fi (more on the ADR later), and upping my native PT to €11/share. Nordea typically trades at a PT of around 9.5-11x P/E, and when looking at the peers for this bank, this "tracks" well.

I consider Nordea to be entirely too cheap for the upside it offers here, especially considering that 2024 is likely to bring another 5% increase in adjusted EPS and a 10%+ improvement in the company's dividend. The current expectation for the dividend for 2024 is around €0.95, which at this valuation would mean a 9% dividend yield from a bank with a safety rating of AA- in terms of credit. Very few international banks manage this sort of upside with the same sort of "ease" and protection included here.

Even if you expect only a 7-8x P/E, you wouldn't be losing money, and you'd, in fact, be generating 12.3% annualized RoR at 8.5x, and upwards of 5% annualized even at around 6.5x P/E (Source: Paywalled FAST Graphs Link)

For that reason, I say that the company is much too undervalued here. What risks it once held, are now faded, and in the light of this interest rate environment, I expect Nordea to do even better. As things stand now, you can buy the company if it meets your goals, as the valuation is compelling.

The ADR is the focus here. NRDBY is the one I'd go for, and it's a 1:1, meaning 1 share of ADR is 1 of the native. It means I put my target for NRDBY at $12/share.

Risks here? There are a few.

Risks to Nordea

Two risks I hear about often and that I consider invalid, I'll mention here. A common one is the dependence on Nordics. Any bank like this one is going to have geographical or regional dependencies. This does not make the bank less interesting to me - so I do not consider this a very good argument against Nordea. Second is the referencing to AML and money laundering issues. But the thing is, these stories were now over 5 years ago, and since that time, KYC/AML has become a cornerstone for all Nordic banks. I can actually attest to this personally. There's risk in the Baltics, for sure, but I would tone this down for any period after 2020. There's too much being put into KYC since that time.

This leaves us with the following - mix. Nordea like Handelsbanken, is a mortgage-heavy bank. The Swedish mortgage market is an extremely tight market, with neither player really having a massive advantage any longer. What once made Handelsbanken a convincing player for rural areas has faded somewhat, given their reduction of local offices. There's competition potential for some of these services, and where there is a tight oligopoly like this, especially in the EU, there's potential for new, smaller entrants - and we're seeing some of this already.

That's the risk I'd focus on - but it still leaves me with the following thesis.

Thesis

Nordea is a sector-leading sort of banking play in the Nordic region, with a presence across one of the most attractive banking regions in the world due to its incumbent status. The bank is well-capitalized and has an almost undislodgeable position in the market. It has an attractive yield and good growth prospects.

However, it's all about valuation - and now I see a good valuation here. in terms of Book value, earnings, and other relevant multiples, Nordea shows, with its better earnings potential, the signs of being an interesting investment here. For that reason, I'm moving my rating to a "Buy" and would be interested in adding if we drop below €10.4.

That is what I am doing. PT is €11/share, and I'm at a "Buy" here, as of August 2024. For the ADR NRDBY, which is the coverage-specific ticker here, we're going with $12/share, which also makes this a "Buy".

While I cannot call the company cheap here, I am willing to call it a "Buy" with an upside at this time, and thus say that it's a bank worthy of your attention here.

