Invesco Global Real Estate Fund Q2 2024 Review

pookpiik/iStock via Getty Images

Key takeaways

The fund underperformed its benchmark Global listed real estate posted lackluster performance for the quarter. The fund underperformed its benchmark, driven by weaker performance from cyclical exposures in the US and stock selection in Japan.

The fund aims to strike a balance between select structural growth opportunities and historically economically sensitive REITs at reasonable valuations The fund is positioned for a positive, but below-trend, economic growth environment that would favor positioning in REITs with visible potential growth opportunities.

REIT valuations suggest to us opportunity for strong returns despite slowing economic conditions Current REIT valuations could lead to attractive returns when interest rates eventually decline. Rental fundamentals have remained stable for most property types despite a challenging environment.



Manager perspective and outlook

Listed real estate companies continued to experience steady demand and delivered solid growth of net operating income, while interest rates put pressure on asset values. We believe the trajectory of interest rate moves from current levels is more likely to be down than up.

Global listed real estate declined for the quarter, with performance trends diverging across regions and sectors. In the US, health care and apartment REITs performed well, while cyclical sectors such as lodging and timber lagged. In Europe, deeper value real estate companies outperformed. In Asia, Japanese real estate returns were poor following good results in the first quarter. Global listed real estate ended the quarter trading at a discount to underlying net asset value. Current valuations suggest to us fair to good value compared to credibly priced private real estate. Listed real estate companies that have favorable cost of capital relative to their private real estate peers and strong operating platforms are most likely to find attractive investment opportunities. Ultimately, future real estate valuations will likely largely be determined by capital market conditions and prospects for cash flow growth. There may be a wide range of outcomes over the next 12-24 months, but we believe conditions should be most positive where private markets have already experienced realistic valuation declines as interest rates rose.

Portfolio positioning

The fund’s positioning has been increasingly focused on stock and sector opportunities that reflect growth at reasonable valuations and on opportunities that should benefit from future interest rate declines. Positioning reflects our general view that most policy interest rates have peaked and some relative value opportunities have emerged among the more stable property sectors.

In terms of property types, the fund is overweight in health care, timber, lodging, self-storage and data centers. Underweight exposures include retail and diversified. Lodging and timber currently trade at discounted valuations and should in our view benefit from healthy US economic growth and lower interest rates. Structural demand trends for data center REITs have remained intact with a solid earnings growth outlook and AI tailwinds supporting investor sentiment. In our view, health care real estate offers some attractive opportunities, including well-capitalized REITs that are exposed to improving fundamentals and increased earnings from external growth and high-yielding REITs that are attractively valued with stable long-term income. The fund is underweight in retail because growth and valuation characteristics are in our view less attractive compared to other sectors.

The fund is currently overweight in Germany, Spain and the UK. Exposure to Europe has increased in recent periods, largely due to our view that interest rate declines during 2024 will show that the region’s deeply discounted valuations are attractive relative to private market values. We moved the fund’s position in Japan from overweight to underweight after strong performance in the first part of the year. In recent months, positive expectations for Japan’s economy have moderated, suggesting to us valuations are less attractive compared to other parts of the world where interest rates are more likely to decline.

During the quarter, we rotated the fund’s positioning in Asia, reducing Hong Kong exposure in favor of increased Singapore exposure, along with reduced exposure to retail and office REITs and increased exposure to industrial REITs. We increased exposure in Europe via the UK where real estate values appear to have bottomed. In the US, we rotated exposure among data centers and added weight to some longer duration property types (infrastructure and triple net lease) while reducing exposure in apartment and billboard REITs.

Top issuers (% of total net assets)

Fund Index Equinix Inc (EQIX) 7.69 4.40 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) 5.39 0.59 Public Storage (PSA) 4.97 2.79 Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) 4.79 1.99 Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) 4.63 1.35 Realty Income Corp (O) 4.26 2.79 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 4.06 0.69 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) 3.70 1.24 Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) 3.32 3.01 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) 3.30 0.77 As of 06/30/24. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. Click to enlarge

Sector breakdown (% of total net assets)

Top countries (% of total net assets)

Performance highlights

Global listed real estate had a negative return for the quarter. The fund underperformed its benchmark. Stock selection in the US and Asia was primarily responsible for the underperformance.

Contributors to performance

Overall, the fund’s allocations across regions offered a positive benefit, driven by an overweight in Europe, where Spain and Germany outperformed amid strong expectations for interest rate declines.

In the US, the fund benefited from favorable positioning in the self storage, multifamily and industrial sectors. Underweight positioning in industrial REITs added to relative return as earnings outlooks in the sector were weaker due to decelerating tenant demand and elevated supply. The fund’s holdings in the multifamily added to relative results as a privatization transaction was announced and tenant demand was sustained at a higher level amid low expectations. The fund’s health care holdings also outperformed, driven by continued positive results for senior housing and select value opportunities.

Detractors from performance

The majority of negative performance stemmed from the US portfolio, including sectors that were negatively affected by deceleration in economic growth. Downward revisions to growth expectations for US consumer spending and housing adversely affected returns for the hotel and timber sectors and the fund’s overweights in these sectors detracted from relative return. Office and life science REITs underperformed and detracted from relative performance as low leasing volumes and depressed valuations appeared to dampen investor demand.

Top contributors (%)

Issuer Return Contrib. to return Camden Property Trust 11.87 0.44 Public Storage 0.79 0.41 Welltower Inc. (WELL) 12.10 0.31 Extra Space Storage Inc. 6.79 0.25 Invitation Homes, Inc. 6.65 0.21 Click to enlarge

Top detractors (%)

Issuer Return Contrib. to return Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) -18.43 -0.54 Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SURDF) -22.82 -0.47 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. -12.05 -0.44 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. -10.45 -0.38 Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) -20.34 -0.37 Click to enlarge

Standardized performance (%) as of June 30, 2024

Quarter YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since inception Class A shares inception: 04/29/05 NAV -3.80 -4.64 2.53 -5.28 -2.07 1.18 3.71 Max. Load 5.5% -9.10 -9.92 -3.07 -7.06 -3.17 0.61 3.40 Class R6 shares inception: 09/24/12 NAV -3.71 -4.45 3.03 -4.84 -1.62 1.67 3.13 Class Y shares inception: 10/03/08 NAV -3.74 -4.53 2.79 -5.04 -1.81 1.44 4.04 Custom Global Real Estate Index -2.43 -3.70 4.54 -4.77 -1.15 1.99 - Total return ranking vs. Morningstar Global Real Estate category (Class A shares at NAV) - - 87% (164 of 188) 67% (124 of 175) 81% (151 of 173) 77% (93 of 114) - Click to enlarge