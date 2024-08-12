Geodrill Limited (GEODF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.54K Followers

Geodrill Limited (OTCQX:GEODF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 12, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Harper - President and Chief Executive Officer
Greg Borsk - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Donangelo Volpe - Beacon
George Melas - MKH Management
Mark Gomes - Pipeline

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Geodrill’s Q2 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. And instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, August 12, 2024.

Before we begin, certain statements made on today's call by management may be forward-looking in nature and as such, are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company’s press release and MD&A for more details on these risks and uncertainties.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Dave Harper, President and CEO of Geodrill’s. Please go ahead.

Dave Harper

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Geodrill financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2024. Joining me on the call today is Greg Borsk, our CFO.

Now, let's dive into the financial highlights for the reporting period. In the second quarter, we achieved two consecutive months of record breaking revenue. Building on the momentum witnessed in the first quarter, we realized unprecedented revenue peaks firstly in May, then immediately followed by a further increase in June, both of which surpassing all previous historical benchmarks.

Overall, quarter two revenue was a significant 26% year-over-year increase as well a robust 19% quarter-over-quarter improvement. Net income was an impressive year-over-year surge of 147% as well a remarkable quarter-over-quarter

Recommended For You

About GEODF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GEODF

Trending Analysis

Trending News