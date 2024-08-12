LNG Shipping Stocks: Market Turbulence Affects Shippers With Mixed Results

Aug. 12, 2024 1:28 PM ETBP, CPLP, CVX, DLNG, EE, EXMRF, FLNG, GLNG, KAIKY, KAKKF, MIHDF, MSLOF, MSLOY, NFE, NPNYY, NYUKF, SHEL, TEN
Tomas Novotny profile picture
Tomas Novotny
371 Followers

Summary

  • UPI experienced a 2.30% decline, closing at 160.97 points, while the S&P 500 remained stable.
  • Global market downturn influenced by Japan's sharp decline, with some stocks like Capital Product Partners and Golar LNG showing resilience.
  • New Fortress Energy suffered the most, but mostly due to internal challenges.

Close up shot of breaking wave, Broome, Western Australia, Australia

Abstract Aerial Art

Summary

Last week, the UP World LNG Shipping Index (UPI) experienced a decline of 2.30%, closing at 160.97 points, while the S&P 500 remained primarily stable. The drop in LNG shipping stocks mirrored a global market downturn, heavily influenced by Japan's sharp decline

This article was written by

Tomas Novotny profile picture
Tomas Novotny
371 Followers
6/2022 - now: Member of Society of Technical Analysts in UK 9/2016 - now: UP forum s.r.o. 3/2016 - now: LNG shipping investor 7/2009 - now: Private investor at Warsaw Stock Exchange 11/2006 - now: Board Member of Czech National Association of Technical Analysis 2/2011-6/2016: Board Member at Financial Progress Group a.s. 1/2003-4/2013: Head of Sales and Marketing, Theatre Na zábradlí, Prague 2004-2010: Master degree of Arts Management at Academy of Performing Arts, Prague

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BP--
BP p.l.c.
CPLP--
Capital Product Partners L.P. Common Units
CVX--
Chevron Corporation
DLNG--
Dynagas LNG Partners LP Common Units
EE--
Excelerate Energy, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News