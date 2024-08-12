Jonathan Kitchen

After historic volatility shock, high fliers may offer cheap protection. (0:15) Robinhood catches an upgrade. (3:01) B. Riley plunges 50%. (3:52)

Our top story so far. Growth stocks are back on the front foot, rates are edging lower, and volatility is plunging. But is this the calm before the inflation storm?

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is up +0.8%, leading the S&P (SP500) and the struggling Dow (DJI).

The VIX (VIX), also known as the fear gauge, is sinking -7%, back below 20 after rocketing to 40 last Monday in what Goldman Sachs called a historic volatility shock.

And Goldman’s derivatives desk says investors can expect markets to continue to be choppy for another week or so.

"While 2008 and 2020 brought us more volatility, Monday (August 5) was historic in the sense that we’ve never seen the VIX (VIX) move >40 points in one day, not even close," they said.

"Going back through the volatility index’s history (through 1990), when you’re witnessing the VIX whip around by 10-20 points (let alone 40), you’re generally seeing SPX trade in a ~5-10% intraday band... we didn’t even breach a 3% SPX trading range Monday (930am-4pm)."

"This was a vol market shock, not a stock market shock." (Check out our story for a great chart on this historic move.)

Choppy conditions will remain until the market gets through the August 21 VIX expiry, they added.

"This VIX options expiry is as important as ever given how many options are now outstanding across the market – getting through this event will help free up balance sheets for market participants, and in turn, help boost liquidity in the market."

There were few macro catalysts today, but that could change quickly with the latest PPI report out Tuesday and the CPI on Wednesday.

For investors looking to hedge, Goldman’s trading desk suggests a rather piquant safe haven.

The Magnificent 7 stocks—Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA) -- trade at a volatility discount to the S&P 500 and offer "cheaper protection."

"Meanwhile, AI capex risks feel well understood here, leaving room for upside risk if earnings deliver," they said, adding that hedging market beta with the Mag 7 makes "more sense than SPX in this backdrop."

Looking specifically at Nvidia's valuation premium to the S&P, they said it looks balanced vs. history.

"NVDA 24m PE has reset back to 25x, down from 35x in July and close to 5y lows c.20x ... and its weight in SPX is close to 5%, levels at which mutual funds demands kicks in."

Among active stocks, Qualcomm (QCOM) was cut by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform from Outperform.

Analyst Chris Caso said there “are real fears now that Apple's work to create an internal modem will have an impact.” Even though the stock is not expensive at 15x earnings, any loss of Apple-related revenue is a headwind that is not fully in analyst estimates, Casio said. Caso cut his rating on Qualcomm to Peer Perform from Outperform.

Piper Sandler upgraded Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to Overweight from Neutral, calling the stock's 27% pullback since its 52-week high on July 16 an "attractive entry point into an innovative, fast-growing brokerage platform."

Analyst Patrick Moley expects that future rate cuts will increase trading activity and margin loan growth, largely offsetting net interest income headwinds from those cuts.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) caught a double upgrade from BofA to Buy from Underperform as a recent large transaction in the apartment space inspired confidence in MAA's valuation.

Equity Residential (EQR) agreed to acquire an apartment portfolio from Blackstone (BX) for $964M, a deal that had a cap rate of ~5%. Analyst Joshua Dennerlein says: "That compares to MAA's current implied cap rate of 6.0%, which we now think undervalues MAA."

In other news of note, shares of B. Riley Financial (RILY) are plunging 50% on concerns about regulatory issues and return to shareholders.

Bloomberg says the SEC is looking into whether B. Riley properly disclosed risks associated with some of its assets.

The company said today it expects to record a non-cash markdown of ~$330 million to $370 million related to its investment in Franchise Group, or FRG, and its Vintage Capital loan receivable. As a result of the loss, the company suspended its common stock dividend.

The SEC is also seeking information about the dealings between Riley founder Bryant Riley and Brian Kahn, the former CEO of FRG.

Among the inquiry's topics are: potential improper trading by other insiders and the movement between the companies of receivables due from struggling retail customers whose repayment may be in question.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, with all the talk of volatility, timing, corrections and rebounds, let’s not sleep on the income investors and more specifically investing in a new rate environment.

BofA says “a drop in money market yields could drive a shift in retiree assets into higher dividend-yielding stocks.” Their economists -- like everyone else -- believe the Fed will start to cut rates in September. Their terminal rate is 3.25%-3.5% in mid-2026.

Strategist Savita Subramanian put together a list of S&P stocks that are expected to offer a higher dividend yield over the next three years than the current 3-year Treasury yield (US3Y). Currently, the 3-year three-year Treasury yield is around 3.9%.

Among the names in the substantial list are: Walgreens (WBA), Altria (MO), Ford (F), AT&T (T), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Hasbro (HAS), UPS (UPS), Citi (C), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Gilead Sciences (GILD).