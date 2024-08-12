DNY59

IBHE strategy

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) is a high-yield bond fund paying monthly distributions with a total expense ratio of 0.35%. It was launched on 5/7/2019 with the objective of investing in components of the Bloomberg 2025 Term High Yield and Income Index. The fund may also invest in ETFs, U.S. government securities and cash equivalents. It has 108 holdings, mostly corporate bonds below investment grade with a maturity date between 1/1/2025 and 12/15/2025, and an average yield to maturity of 7.68%. The fund itself has a trailing 12-month yield of 7.26%. The underlying index is rebalanced on the last calendar day of each month until 6/30/2025. Then, as the bonds mature, it will transition to cash and cash equivalents.

On or about 12/15/2025, the iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF fund will terminate operations and be redeemed to shareholders, as its value will be almost entirely in cash.

Portfolio

IBHE is overweight in debt issued by consumer discretionary companies (29.2% of asset value). Energy, consumer staples and financials weigh between 12% and 15%. Other sectors are below 10%.

IBHE sector breakdown in % of assets (Chart: author; data: iShares)

Only 2.6% of the fund’s asset value has an investment grade rating (BBB). About 55% has a BB rating, which is the upper end of the “junk bond” category.

IBHE rating profile in % of assets (Chart: author; data: iShares)

The next table lists the top 10 issuers, representing 24.6% of asset value. The heaviest one weighs about 3%, so the portfolio is well-diversified and risks related to individual companies are low.

Name Weight (%) Country BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 3.07 US GEN DIGITAL INC. 2.64 US ALLY FINANCIAL INC. 2.61 US ZF NORTH AMERICA CAPITAL INC. 2.58 Germany CROWNROCK 2.46 US MELCO RESORTS FINANCE LTD. 2.39 Macau VERITAS US INC. 2.32 US PRIME HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC. 2.25 US NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC. 2.23 US UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE LLC 2.03 US Click to enlarge

Who should hold IBHE?

This fund is clearly not a long-term investment because it will be converted to cash in 2025. In fact, IBHE is not a standalone product. It is designed as a component of bond ladder strategies, along with its siblings with different years of maturity: IBHD (2024), IBHF (2026), IBHG (2027), IBHH (2028), IBHI (2029) IBHJ (2030), IBHK (2031). The fund issuer also has bond ladder ETFs in investment grade corporate bonds (IBDP to IBDZ), municipal bonds (IBMM to IBMS) and treasuries (IBTE to IBTP).

A bond ladder strategy allots a capital to several “rungs,” usually in equal weight and corresponding to equidistant maturity intervals. When the closest rung is converted to cash, the proceeds may be reinvested in a farther rung, or elsewhere. Rungs may vary from short term (for professional bond portfolio managers) to many years. iShares iBonds series allows investors to create rungs with intervals of one year or more. In a bond ladder strategy, these ETFs are designed to be held until maturity. In doing so, investors don’t have to worry about price variations due to interest rates and sentiment. However, keep in mind they hold junk bonds, so defaults may affect the asset value.

A bond ladder strategy allows to:

Manage cash flow based on planned distributions

Smooth out the effect of fluctuations in interest rates

Lock in higher yields when it is possible

Have periodically some cash available to reinvest or spend.

ETFs like IBHE make bond ladder strategies simple for everyone. It doesn’t mean they are for everyone, especially those in the high-yield category. Indeed, bonds usually represent only a part of an investor’s asset allocation. Moreover, bond ladders must be divided into several positions with at least a few thousand dollars in each. Finally, a ladder in junk bonds makes sense only after creating at least another ladder in safer bonds (treasuries, munis, investment grade). ETFs of the IBHX series have their place in the portfolios of investors with enough capital to build all these positions.

Performance

The next chart compares total returns since inception of IBHE and two ETFs holding high-yield bonds of all maturities:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), a benchmark for this asset category;

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL), focusing on debt of issuers that lost their investment grade rating.

IBHE beats JNK and is almost on par with ANGL. It shows a much lower volatility.

IBHE since inception vs. JNK, ANGL (Seeking Alpha)

IBHE is the best performer in 2024 to date, shortly ahead of JNK (next chart). Once again, it is much less volatile. As it will start converting to cash in 10 months, the market expects a lower risk on asset value than for funds holding bonds of all maturities.

IBHE vs. JNK, ANGL year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF has an attractive 7% yield, but it is not a long-term investment. It is an element of a bond ladder ETF series and will be converted to cash in December 2025. Bond ladder ETFs are designed to be held until redemption to limit risks of price gyration. IBHE low volatility in the recent months shows that the risk is already much lower than for broader junk bond ETFs. Bond ladders in high-yield bonds are for investors who have enough capital to build ladders in safer bonds first (treasuries and/or investment grade).

Do high-yield bond ladders make sense when a T-bill ETF like iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) yields 5.2%, with a fee of only 0.09% and an ultra-low volatility? It depends on your view on rates: if you think they will go down, bond ladders can lock in higher rates in your portfolio for a few more years.