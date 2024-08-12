D-Keine

Stock and sector selection are key in times of high volatility. Defensive sectors are currently preferable, and a look at the 11 SPDR Select Sectors over the past month shows clear outperformance in real estate (XLRE) and utilities (XLU).

Select Sector SPDRs (SectorSPDRs)

Utilities have been acting just as they should and have consolidated near the 2024 highs as other sectors have dropped sharply. XLU is attractive, but as this article explains, the Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) could be even better.

Introducing UTES

UTES was launched in 2015 and has stayed a relatively small fund. It currently has $116M AUM and has more than doubled in size this year. Its rise in popularity may reflect some of the concerns coming into focus in recent weeks, i.e. the US growth scare and crowded trades in "Mag 7" unwinding.

Data by YCharts

Although it is a small fund, the Average Daily Dollar Volume of $2.04M should be ample. It pays a quarterly dividend, which is quite steady around the $0.26 figure and has grown slightly in recent years.

Distributions (Seeking Alpha)

The current TTM yield is 2.06%, which is about average for this fund but below XLU. Yield is not the only focus and according to the factsheet, the fund "seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and income."

Data by YCharts

What Makes UTES Stand Out

UTES stands out for two reasons.

Firstly, it is the only actively managed fund focused on utilities. The team has been around since the fund was launched in 2015. According to the fund page, they aim "to deliver stronger risk-adjusted performance from energy exposure than pure passive plays."

This is delivered through:

... experienced insights into utility and energy investments through a disciplined, long-term strategy focused on companies and industries the subadviser knows well. Qualitative (management interviews, field research, macro factor analysis) and quantitative (modeling, valuation, technicals) analysis inform bottom-up security selection through a dynamic investment process emphasizing disciplined risk management.

I like the mix of fundamental and technical analysis and the expense ratio of 0.49% is very reasonable for an actively managed fund. The investment process looks solid and is very similar to how I approach a trade. Risk management is high on the agenda.

Investment Process (Virtus Reaves)

The most important factor, however, is performance, and this is the second way UTES stands out.

Data by YCharts

A 3-year outperformance of nearly 13% compared to XLU is huge for a utility fund. Other timeframes are equally impressive and we can replace XLU with any other ETF focused on utilities; the outperformance remains.

Utilities Performance (ETFdb.com)

Forget expense ratios, dividends and other metrics; UTES posts superior returns and has outperformed the second place fund by over 4% YTD. This is surely the most important consideration.

Reasons for Outperformance

As with any actively managed fund, the exact reasons for stock selection and weighting are somewhat opaque; it is subjective and not a rules-based system. The process certainly looks optimal, and the proof is in performance. A look at the top holdings also reveals some possible reasons for the outperformance:

Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

The top-2 holdings make up over 28% of the portfolio, and the top-10 make up 73.78%. This is a very concentrated fund; much more so than its peers.

Holdings (ETFdb.com)

While you could argue the concentration and only 21 holdings is a negative, I actually like this aspect. It shows the management team is making conviction trades and focusing on a manageable number of stocks. Holding 70 stocks at equal weights would be safer but would be a cop out. Furthermore, we know this approach would not deliver alpha.

Risks

The previous section highlights one key risk with UTES: concentration in the top 10, and especially two individual stocks, could increase risks. In fairness, though, the statistics since the start of 2016 suggest UTES has less risk than XLU. Its Sortino Ratio of 1.07 is much better than XLU's 0.85.

Performance v XLU (Portfolio Visualizer)

There are also sector wide risks to consider. A major factor in the recent outperformance of utilities is due to the drop in yields. This has benefited REITS and utilities more than others. The risk is that the sharp drop has been an overreaction to growth concerns and yields will recover again.

Conclusions

The utilities sector is an attractive sector under the current conditions, and UTES looks like the best pick amongst the many utility ETFs available. Its active management and focus on a small number of stocks has led to consistent outperformance. I rate it a "buy."