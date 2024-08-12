GenScript Biotech Corporation (GNNSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.54K Followers

GenScript Biotech Corporation (OTCPK:GNNSF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 11, 2024 7:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Shiniu Wei - Chief Financial Officer
Robin Meng - Chairman of the Board
Sherry Shao - Rotating CEO
Patrick Liu - Off-Duty Rotating CEO and Chairman

Aixi Bai - General Manager of Bestzyme

Li Chen - Chief Executive Officer at GenScript ProBio

Conference Call Participants

Lin Hua - Goldman Sachs
Yang Huang - JPMorgan
Daisy Cheng - Morgan Stanley
Wanhua Wu - CICC
Wilfred Yuen - Daiwa

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to GenScript Biotech Interim Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Chief Financial Officer, Shiniu Wei. Please go ahead.

Shiniu Wei

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and good evening for colleagues joining us from the U.S. This is Shiniu Wei. Welcome to GenScript's 2024 interim results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Mr. Robin Meng, our Chairman of the Board; Ms. Sherry Shao, our Rotating CEO; and Dr. Patrick Liu, Off-Duty Rotating CEO and Chairman of GenScript ProBio. We also have other senior executives from the business participating.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone about the forward-looking statements we will be making at the con call. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important risk factors and changing market conditions. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. In today's call, Sherry will share our first half business highlights, while I will present our first half financial results and share financial commentary. Then we will open up for Q&A. As a reminder, you can find today's presentation on our Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Recommended For You

About GNNSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GNNSF

Trending Analysis

Trending News