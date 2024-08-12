Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWXZF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.54K Followers

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCPK:CWXZF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ali Mahdavi - Investor Relations
Amar Doman - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Code - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets
Yuri Zoreda - Canaccord Genuity
Ariana Milin - CIBC Capital Markets
Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial
Ian Gillies - Stifel

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Doman Building Materials Group Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Ali Mahdavi, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ali Mahdavi

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Doman Building Materials' second quarter 2024 financial results conference call.

Joining me this morning are the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amar Doman, and Chief Financial Officer, James Code.

If you have not seen the news release, which was issued after the close of markets on Friday, it is available on the company's website, as well as on SEDAR, along with our MD&A and financial statements. I would also like to remind you that a replay of this call will be accessible until midnight on August 26.

Following the presentation of the second quarter results, we will conduct a Q&A session for analysts only. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to join the queue for questions.

Before we begin, we are required to provide the following statements regarding forward-looking information, which is made on behalf of Doman Building Materials Group Limited and all of its representatives on this call. Remarks and answers to your questions today may contain forward-looking information about future

Recommended For You

About CWXZF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CWXZF

Trending Analysis

Trending News