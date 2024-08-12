Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCPK:CZMWF) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call August 6, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sebastian Frericks - Director of Investor Relations
Markus Weber - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Justus Wehmer - CFO & Member of the Management Board

Conference Call Participants

Oliver Reinberg - Kepler Cheuvreux
Graham Doyle - UBS
Dylan van Haaften - Stifel
Sam England - Berenberg
Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank
Jack Reynolds-Clark - RBC Capital Markets
Davide Marchesin - Equita
Oliver Metzger - ODDO BHF
Alexander Galitsa - Hauck
Anchal Verma - JPMorgan
Richard Felton - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Analyst Conference 9M 2023/'24 Results. [Operator Instructions]. Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Sebastian Frericks, Head of Investor Relations.

Sebastian Frericks

Yes. Hi, everybody. Welcome to our analyst call. With me as usual is our management, our President and CEO, Dr. Markus Weber; and our CFO, Justus Wehmer. They will guide you through our financials with some prepared remarks. And afterwards, we look forward to take your questions.

Now I would like to hand over to Markus.

Markus Weber

Yes. Thank you so much, Sebastian, and also a warm good morning and welcome from my side, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 9 Months '23/'24 Analyst Conference of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Let's have first a brief look at our agenda. I will start off with an overview, as usual of the results. Then Justus will give more insight into the financials. Following that, we like -- we would like to provide deeper insights into what we are doing about cost control measures and some details around recent order development. Finally, I will update you on the outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year '23/'24. And afterwards, as usual, we will be very open for your

