The 1-Minute Market Report August 10, 2024

Erik Conley profile picture
Erik Conley
10.77K Followers

Summary

  • The best performing groups last week were found outside of the U.S. Small caps got hammered, giving back a sizable chunk of their recent gains.
  • Oil, China and Cybersecurity all performed well, as did Emerging Market Internet stocks.
  • Silver gave back some of its recent gains, while Home Construction and Micro Caps saw heavy selling.

A graph moving up

Richard Drury

In this brief market report, we look at the various asset classes, sectors, equity categories, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and stocks that moved the market higher and the market segments that defied the trend by moving lower.

Identifying

This article was written by

Erik Conley profile picture
Erik Conley
10.77K Followers
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News