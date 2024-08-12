Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Keith Sullivan - President & CEO
Steve Furlong - CFO
Mark Klausner - IR

Conference Call Participants

Margaret Andrew - William Blair
Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler
John Pinney - Canaccord Genuity
Danny Stauder - Citizens JMP

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Neuronetics second quarter 2024 financial and operating results conference call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. I would like now to hand the conference over to Mark Klausner. Please go ahead.

Mark Klausner

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Neuronetics second quarter 2024 conference call. Joining me on today's call are Neuronetics President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Sullivan, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Furlong. Today's call features a live webcast, which includes a slide presentation. There's a short delay between the audio over the phone and the slides being shown on the webcast. If you are listening over the phone, we would recommend downloading the slide presentation from our website and following along independently.

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that certain information discussed by management during this conference call will include forward-looking statements covered under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the proposed transaction with Greenbrook TMS, our business strategy, financial, and revenue guidance, and other operational issues and metrics. Actual results can differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with Neuronetics' business, I encourage you to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Form 10-Q which will be filed later today, August

