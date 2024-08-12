Hypoport SE (HYPOF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2024 2:25 PM ETHypoport SE (HYPOF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.54K Followers

Hypoport SE (OTCPK:HYPOF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 12, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ronald Slabke - CEO

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Hypoport Results for the First Half of 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ronald Slabke. Please go ahead.

Ronald Slabke

Thank you. Welcome from my side as well. So first half of 2024 is over and we reported today in the morning our numbers. You are aware that this was a pretty good start in the year 2024. Double digit growth on top line and gross profit and massive outperformance on the earnings side, thanks to a pretty difficult last year, which we had as you are aware. The core growth driver is the real estate and mortgage business with a growth of 32% even. And this is thanks to a recovery of the German mortgage market plus market share gains across all segments, which we could realize over the last 12 months. Another highlight comes from the financing segment. Our software as a service offering and open ERP system for the housing associations is growing fast. And this is quite the heavy investments we did the last year that and still we are doing including this year where we see massive growth on the client side. Challenging, I would say, the most important part is the property valuation side where we are still struggling with the regulatory changes in the market environment over the last two years to adjust to this, to adapt to this and to gain trust of the clients again. Plus the financing platform is still in market environment, which is on the bottom, there's no recovery visible by now and this is different than the real estate segment for now.

Recommended For You

About HYPOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HYPOF

Trending Analysis

Trending News