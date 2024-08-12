Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE:CMCL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Camilla Horsfall - Vice President, Group Communications
Mark Learmonth - Chief Executive Officer
Chester Goodburn - Chief Financial Officer
Victor Gapare - Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Camilla Horsfall

[Call starts abruptly] Yes, we are starting.

Mark Learmonth

Yes. Okay. Well, good afternoon or good morning, depending on where you are. Thank you for joining this presentation to review Caledonia's Results for the Second Quarter of 2024. I'm Mark Learmonth, Caledonia's Chief Executive. I'm joined by Chester Goodburn, our CFO; and also Victor Gapare, who is another Executive Director. James should have joined us but he's traveling somewhere in Zimbabwe. And I suspect he's got -- suspect he's got communication difficulties. Okay, should we -- we've got a relatively short presentation to run through. So Chester's driving it. Chester, could you move through the rights of overview?

It was an excellent quarter. Production up, the gold price up, costs down and that all flow-through, as you'll see into a very strong financial performance. In terms of production, we produced just under 21,000 ounces of gold in the quarter, comfortably up from the 17,500 that we achieved in the second quarter of 2023. So a very substantial improvement there. Also during the quarter although not a focus for this presentation because we've already discussed it. At some length, we published a preliminary economic assessment of the Bilboes sulfide project which reiterated the fact that it has got very strong underlying economics. And it will produce 1.5 million ounces over a 10-year mine life. All-in sustaining cost of below $1,000 an ounce, so highly cash generative. In addition, we also published a revised mineral and resource estimate for Blanket Mine which effectively doubled our resource base, our reserves by -- doubled our reserves. It means that now we have a life of mine based on

