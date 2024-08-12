Allkindza

Investment Thesis

With the significant drop in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares, it's hard not to feel emotional, perhaps cheated and gaslighted. But, I believe, at least to those following me on Seeking Alpha, we all understood the risks when we chose to invest, driven by the potential for extraordinary returns.

Since I began covering this stock in early 2023, I've always presented RILY as a speculative trade. My only buy rating in January 2024 rested on the assumption that management would maintain dividends while turning around its business. But at the same time, I understood the odds and was aware of the risks. I noted in the same article the narrow dividend safety cushion, with nearly all operating cash flows going to pay dividends and interest, with RILY retaining little to offset non-cash mark-to-market losses.

I knew that management's focus on vulture investing was risky, potentially damaging the reputation of its investing banking arm. Their transformation into a holding company by acquiring businesses outside their core expertise also posed significant risks, as I highlighted in March 2023. I was aware of the complexities of their structure, and the issues with accounting and internal controls, which I pointed out in May 2023. I also noted that management might not be as skilled as they claim to be, questioning their assertions of generating extraordinary returns from acquiring declining consumer and telecom companies in my August 2023 article.

RILY is one of the most speculative companies I've covered in my career, a warning that you shouldn't take lightly, considering that I invest in space telecommunication and solid-state battery companies.

With the recent news of dividend suspension and the massive asset write-offs, I believe that a rating downgrade is warranted, with risks outweighing potential rewards.

Bad News Comes in Threes

Bad news comes in threes. Earlier this morning (August 8), RILY issued a press release announcing the suspension of all dividends and preliminary loss per share between $14 - $15, mostly from loan write-offs reportedly tied to The Franchise Group and its ex-CEO Brian Kahn. This is more critical than another issue floating on news media that the SEC is investigating RILY for improper risk disclosures. RILY is highly leveraged, and its loan portfolio is funded by debt. While its assets write-offs are non-cash losses, the lingering interest expense tied to the debt initially used to fund these investments squeezes margins.

The company estimates $370 million of debt write-offs in Q2. That's $50 million in interest income gone, based on a 13.5% interest typically charged by RILY, while $27.75 million of associated interest expense lingers on the income statement (based on an average interest expense of 7.75%).

The company expects a delay in releasing its quarterly statements, and most likely, we won't know exactly the extent of the damage a couple of months from today.

How Much Cash Does RILY Generate Each Year

Most of RILY's losses are write-offs tied to its bad investment decisions. The question is, would it generate enough cash to pay its debt? Here is a rough estimate of cash inflows per segment.

Capital Markets Segment

The Capital Markets segment, which includes revenue from RILY's investment banking activities, including IPOs, loan and equity underwriting, and brokerage services, stood at $445,000 last quarter. Still, when adjusting for non-cash items, such as Trading loss and fair value adjustments on its loans, the segment's income stood at $32 million. For simplicity, we exclude the impact of cyclical in this analysis and annualized this figure at $128 million. Obviously, we also excluded the risk that RILY might be subsidizing its borrowers so they continue paying interest, a common strategy among troubled lenders. We also don't account for Payment In Kind interest income, and assume all interest income is cash, which again might not be accurate.

Wealth Management Segment

RILY's wealth management includes fees it collects for managing roughly $30 billion in assets on behalf of its clients. RILY succeeded in turning around this business, which was largely unprofitable, with personnel costs exceeding the fees it collects. This changed in the past quarter, with the company reporting 1.7 million in segment income last quarter, or 6.8 million annualized.

Auction and Liquidation Segment

RILY is looking to sell its Auction and Liquidation segment, which offers liquidation services for troubled companies, mainly retail companies closing branches. The segment is a lot more risky and competitive than many think. RILY borrows cash to buy the inventory of its retail customers and then proceeds to sell them, or in some instances gives guarantees of a certain sale price. If RILY fails to sell the inventory, it is responsible for making up for the balance to its customers. In Q1 24, the Auction and Liquidation segment generated 2 million in net income, or 8 million annualized. Non-cash items are minimal, so, there are no adjustments here.

Financial Consulting

Financial consulting generates revenue from bankruptcy advice, asset value assessment, forensic accounting, and other financial services. In Q1 24, RILY generated 6.1 million from Financial Consulting services or 24 million annualized, most of which are cash inflows.

Communications and Consumer Product Segments

RILY's communications segment includes its odd VoIP, DSL, and Broadband business. In Q1 24, this segment generated about 8 million in segment income.

The Consumer Products segment includes Targus, a computer accessories company that sells items such as bags for laptops and mouse pads. The segment is struggling with deepening losses. When adjusting for non-cash items, these segments generated $12.5 million in segment income or $48 million annualized. This excludes write-offs, depreciation, and amortization of $8 million.

Corporate

Other revenue of $27 million in Q1 2024, and associated expenses of 11 million adds net income of $16 million or 66 annualized. But then, this is weighed against corporate expenses of 33.6 million (134 annualized).

So, the adjusted EBITDA estimate for 2024 stands at $147 million. This is barely enough to cover the interest expense of $180 million, not to mention the preferred stock dividend of 8 million annually, putting RILY in a very challenging financial position.

Final Thoughts and How I Might Be Wrong

Holders of RILY's debt trading on the Nasdaq under (NASDAQ:RILYP, RILYP, NASDAQ:RILYM, NASDAQ:RILYG, NASDAQ:RILYK, NASDAQ:RILYN, NASDAQ:RILYT), should be mindful of the financial challenges facing RILY. While most of its losses are non-cash write-offs tied to its bad investment decisions, these assets are funded through debt held by investors. These asset write-offs signal a loss of future revenue, squeezing margins to the point that RILY now doesn't have enough to pay its annual interest.

RILYO matured in May. Next is RILYM which matures next year, with a principal balance of $146 million, followed by a wave of maturities in 2026; RILYG, RILYK, and RILYN, with a principal balance of 721 million, which will be harder to refinance. The most risky are RILYZ and RILYT maturing 2028, with a principal balance of $671 million. By that time, it was very difficult to know where RILY would be. The current trajectory doesn't instill confidence. This is why I believe that if you ever want to invest in RILY, which, I think, is a very speculative endeavor, RILYM notes maturing next year offer the best chance of actually getting paid on maturity. The notes are down 16% today, trading at $20 per share, with a yield to maturity of 33%.

I don't see a rebound happening soon, but I might be wrong. RILY is very complex, with different assets performing distinctly. The analysis also doesn't account for seasonality and cyclical. For example, the auction business is lumpy, and our figures might have overestimated the Auction and Liquidation segment's adjusted EBITDA. On the other hand, the Capital Markets segment suffered from slowing capital markets activity in Q1 24, A trend that might change as we progress through the year, which might prove our annualized EBITDA figures an underestimate of actual results. So, basically, we assume that these deltas between actual and estimated results, if materialized, would offset each other. Nonetheless, a $180 million in interest expense is not something to scoff at, and directionally, RILY's persistent asset write-offs, including a whopping $370 million estimated in Q2 24, signal more trouble down the road, further lending me confidence in this assessment.