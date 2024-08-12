Community Healthcare Trust: Underservedly Trading Below COVID-19 Share Price Lows

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
549 Followers

Summary

  • Community Healthcare Trust is a healthcare REIT focused primarily on Medical Offices and Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities.
  • The REIT has substantially underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF in 2024.
  • Shares fell significantly following Q2 2024 results which revealed collection issues with a tenant accounting for $1.5 million in quarterly rent and interest.
  • I expect a majority of the impact on FFO/AFFO to fade on a run-rate basis in Q3 2024 - something which is not reflected in the company's valuation.
  • Key risks to watch are high exposure to medical offices, the time it takes to stabilize the troubled tenant, and no substantial book value discount.
Concept Of Coronavirus Crisis

onurdongel

Introduction

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) has substantially underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, with the company's shares posting a ~28% loss against the 5% total return for the benchmark ETF:

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
549 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CHCT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CHCT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHCT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News