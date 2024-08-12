onurdongel

Introduction

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) has substantially underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, with the company's shares posting a ~28% loss against the 5% total return for the benchmark ETF:

CHCT vs VNQ in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

Going further back, we note the company is now trading below its March 2020 levels, at the height of the COVID-19 crisis. I also covered the shares back in June 2024 arguing they were undervalued in light of robust operational performance. Some readers wanted me to revisit the shares following the recent share price slump. After going through the company's results, I strengthened my conviction that the market is overreacting to the distressed tenant situation. I expect a partial rebound in operational performance in Q3 2024, with the company attractively valued both from an FFO/AFFO multiple perspective, as well as on an enterprise-level basis. The REIT will further benefit from potential Fed rate cuts, boosting its investor appeal.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Community Healthcare Trust is a healthcare REIT deriving 39.1% of its annualized rent from Medical Offices, followed by Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities at 19.2% and Acute Inpatient Behavioral at 12.9%:

Portfolio overview by property type (Community Healthcare Trust Q2 2024 Investor Supplemental)

From a state perspective, the REIT's main allocation is to Texas (17% of annualized rent), followed by Illinois at 10.9% and Ohio with 10.3% contribution:

Portfolio breakdown by state (Community Healthcare Trust Q2 2024 Investor Supplemental)

Operational Overview

Community Healthcare Trust reported an FFO of $0.43/share in Q2 2024, down 31% Y/Y, while the adjusted FFO which adds back stock-based compensation stood at $0.53/share, down 16% Y/Y. The declines were driven in large part by provisions for a troubled tenant which occupies 1.8% of all square feet, as explained in the Q2 2024 results press release:

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company determined that the collectability of certain lease and interest payments with a geriatric inpatient behavioral hospital tenant were not reasonably assured...resulting in a reduction of FFO per diluted share of approximately $0.12 and a reduction in AFFO per diluted share, which adds back non-cash straight-line rent, by approximately $0.09 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The REIT also impaired its $22.7 million loan with the tenant by $11 million. Overall, I would say the company is taking the necessary precautionary approach, with a recovery in tenant operations likely in the medium term, as highlighted on the conference call:

The tenant has hired a consulting team with significant behavioral operating experience to implement a turnaround plan and to stabilize the business. CHCT has previous experience with this consulting team, and we have confidence in their ability to make the necessary changes to improve operations...To conclude, we believe we can work closely with this tenant over the coming quarters to enhance returns on this unique investment within the portfolio.

Moving away from the troubled tenant issue, occupancy stood at 92.6% in Q2 2024, up 0.9% Y/Y, an excellent result considering the company's 39.1% exposure to medical offices.

The company continued to expand its property portfolio, adding a $6.2 million medical office building post-quarter end, with seven additional properties worth some $169.5 million under definitive purchase agreements set to be acquired over the remainder of 2024 through 2025, 2026, and 2027. The expected returns range from 9.1% to 9.75%.

Capital Structure

Community Healthcare Trust ended Q2, 2024 with a net debt of $457.6 million, implying that net debt accounts for 48% of the REIT's $963 million enterprise value. I think this is a reasonable capital structure, with the company also opportunistically tapping equity markets for additional share issues. For instance, during Q2, 2024, the REIT raised $7 million at an average price of $24.17. Given the slump following the Q2 2024 results, I expect the company to prioritize operational stabilization rather than additional equity raising.

Following the post-quarter-end $6.2 million medical office acquisition, floating rate debt accounts for 23% of all debt, with an interest rate of 7.06%. Considering that futures markets currently price in a Fed funds rate of about 3.50% in July 2025, almost 2% lower than the current target range, the company's cash flows will benefit significantly once the Fed starts lowering interest rates. I estimate the benefit at about $0.08/share on an annualized basis, or a boost of about 4.7% to the current FFO run-rate of $1.72/share (which I see as conservative given ongoing value-creative acquisitions and the outsized impact of the troubled tenant had on Q2 2024 results).

Prospects and valuation

While commercial REITs will always have "one-off" issues with tenants going bankrupt and unable to pay rent, I think this is more than priced into the shares. For instance, Community Healthcare Trust generated net operating income, or NOI, of $21.94 million in Q2 2024. Even if we annualize this already depressed amount due to the aforementioned tenant, we see that on a run-rate basis, the REIT should manage to generate some $87.8 million in NOI, representing a 9.1% market-implied cap rate, which is very attractive.

Furthermore, the FFO and adjusted FFO multiples stand at 10.5 and 8.5 respectively (at a Q2 2024 run-rate basis, which is overly conservative), again an attractive valuation.

Clearly, the shares do not price in a potential recovery in operations, which more often than not follows the bankruptcy/reorganization of tenants. This is also evidenced by the recent purchases by Community Healthcare Trust directors at a price of $22.73/share on August 8, 2024, which is 26% higher than the current market price.

Potential for Q3 2024 recovery

On the conference call, management noted that the troubled tenant accounted for $1.5 million in rent and interest on a quarterly run-rate basis, while Q2 2024 provisions totaled $4.2 million for FFO and $3.3 million for AFFO. As a result, we can reasonably assume that only 36% of the $0.12/share FFO impact, respectively 45% of the $0.09/share AFFO impact, will persist going into Q3 2024. As a result, I expect FFO to rebound by about $0.08/share in Q3, with a smaller increase of $0.05/share expected for AFFO as well.

Annualizing these amounts result in a current FFO multiple of 8.8, respectively an AFFO multiple of 7.8, even more attractive than outlined in the paragraph above.

Risks

To me, the main risk in the investment case remains the 39.1% concentration of Community Healthcare Trust in the medical office segment, although I expect occupancy in the segment to bottom out near current levels.

Furthermore, the troubled tenant stabilization may take longer than currently anticipated, resulting in a prolonged impact of cash flow generation. The company explained that within the six leases the REIT has with the tenant, it is the sole tenant in five of the REIT's properties, which may complicate releasing efforts.

Lastly, I should note that even after the recent share price drop, shareholders' equity stood at $497.8 million at the end of Q2 2024, largely in line with the REIT's market cap. As such, there is no large book value discount as the one observed at Medical Properties Trust (MPW) which has come to investors' attention following the bankruptcy of Steward Healthcare. This is mitigated by the fact that CHCT has much lower leverage compared to MPW (48% of enterprise value compared to 76% as MPW).

Conclusion

Community Healthcare Trust's Q2 2024 results were significantly impacted by provisions against a distressed tenant, but I expect the majority of the impact to fade on a run-rate basis in Q3 2024. While the full recovery remains uncertain, even at the currently depressed FFO/AFFO figures, the company remains very attractive in terms of cash flow multiples and enterprise-level valuation.

Cash flow generation per share should also benefit from Fed rate cuts, considering that floating rate debt accounts for 23% of all debt. In conclusion, taking into account the depressed company valuation following recent bad news and insider buying, I reiterate my buy recommendation for the shares of Community Healthcare Trust.

Thank you for reading.