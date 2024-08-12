C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Oppenheimer's 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference (Transcript)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Oppenheimer’s 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference August 12, 2024 1:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Siebel - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Horan - Oppenheimer

Tim Horan

This is Tim Horan, the Cloud analyst here at Oppenheimer. But I'd like to say I'm also cloud now and AI, if that is becoming a sector because after I'm hosting this today, I have to go give -- I'm doing an AI podcast, and tomorrow I'm speaking to internally, I have to do another AI presentation. So it's definitely a very, very topical time here.

To be talking to the legend in Silicon Valley, Tom Siebel, who's been very, very early in the most important technology trends that are consistently in America and globally. And Tom basically invented the SaaS industry and kind of is one of the few pure-play AI companies that are out there. Tom thanks so much for joining us and appreciate it. If you want to bring up some slides at any time, feel free to do so. But maybe Tom, I was just going to start out with -- this might sound like a crazy request, but can you describe your company like an elevator pitch? And then, maybe a little bit more detail, what do you think your core competencies are and kind of what's the mode around what you guys do?

Tom Siebel

Good morning. Thanks for having us. And our core competency is the enterprise application software. So we've been in this business for -- enterprise application software business for over four decades. I was one of the early guys at Oracle, where we built the Oracle relational database and the applications. As one of the people who ultimately ran that business in '93, we thought about the application of information technology and communication technology to sales, marketing

