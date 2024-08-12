C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Oppenheimer's 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference (Transcript)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Oppenheimer’s 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference August 12, 2024 1:15 PM ET

Tom Siebel - Chairman and CEO

Tim Horan - Oppenheimer

Tim Horan

This is Tim Horan, the Cloud analyst here at Oppenheimer. But I'd like to say I'm also cloud now and AI, if that is becoming a sector because after I'm hosting this today, I have to go give -- I'm doing an AI podcast, and tomorrow I'm speaking to internally, I have to do another AI presentation. So it's definitely a very, very topical time here.

To be talking to the legend in Silicon Valley, Tom Siebel, who's been very, very early in the most important technology trends that are consistently in America and globally. And Tom basically invented the SaaS industry and kind of is one of the few pure-play AI companies that are out there. Tom thanks so much for joining us and appreciate it. If you want to bring up some slides at any time, feel free to do so. But maybe Tom, I was just going to start out with -- this might sound like a crazy request, but can you describe your company like an elevator pitch? And then, maybe a little bit more detail, what do you think your core competencies are and kind of what's the mode around what you guys do?

Tom Siebel

Good morning. Thanks for having us. And our core competency is the enterprise application software. So we've been in this business for -- enterprise application software business for over four decades. I was one of the early guys at Oracle, where we built the Oracle relational database and the applications. As one of the people who ultimately ran that business in '93, we thought about the application of information technology and communication technology to sales, marketing and customer service at Siebel Systems. We invented the CRM market as you know it today. And by, I think 2003, we had 85% market share globally in sales marketing and customer service. Ultimately, that company was sold to Oracle.

In 2006, after receivable was sold to Oracle, we started thinking about what was next in enterprise computing. And we thought, and again, we're thinking about applications, ERP, CRM, supply chain, what have you. And we thought next was about when we looked at the infrastructure layer, we thought next was going to be about Elastic Cloud Computing. We thought next was going to be about the internet of things. So that next was going to be about big data. So we started this work in 2008.

I understand in 2008, AWS is like this big, Azure doesn't exist, Google Cloud doesn't exist. The GPU doesn't exist. Nobody talked about enterprise AI. So we started in earnest in January of 2009 and in the next 12-15 years spent $2 billon-$3 billion building a software stack that the idea of the software stack was we would provide all of the services necessary to design, develop provision and operate enterprise AI applications. And so this was a pretty substantial piece of work. And let me see I might be able to even share a slide here. I don't know. Was this going to work if I go here? No.

So then after we built the platform, we then built 90 turnkey enterprise AI applications. Give me just a second. I'm going to show you a slide. There we go. Get to there. Yes. Share that slide. Am I sharing a slide?

Tim Horan

Yes. It looks great.

Tom Siebel

Perfect. So this was the first platform and the idea was this is the first AI platform. And this is $2 billion-$3 billion worth of software engineering. And the idea was to provide all the services necessary and sufficient to design, develop, provision, operate kind of massive scale enterprise AI applications. And then we use this platform to build 90, count them 90 turnkey enterprise AI applications for financial services, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, health, teleco, oil and gas utilities what have you. Well, when we get into 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 even 2020. Hey. C3, I'm the only guy in the world who's talking about enterprise AI, guys.

And we -- so we're we have heads down building these applications, and then we get beyond now we are in the middle of 2024, and the world isn't talking about anything but enterprise AI. Okay? And we have 90 turnkey enterprise AI applications to service this marketplace, which would be probably about 89 more than anybody else in the world.

Now, we have deployed some of the largest enterprise AI applications on earth into the some of the world's largest corporations Shell, ExxonMobil, United States Air Force, defense community, intelligence community, what have you. Now after November 22, with the introduction of, ChatGPT, everybody in the world who has a software stack that they built in the last century puts AI on their box, Dot AI, salesforce, ServiceNow all of these guys. All of a sudden, everybody's in the enterprise AI business, which is kind of curious. But I think that really the slide that says it all is based on who is receiving value.

These are net promoter scores that you can see on the website of comparably of C3 versus everybody else in the world. The bottom line, we have the most satisfied customers on the planet who are delivering -- who are receiving very high value. So it looks like I think it's generally believed now that enterprise AI is a pretty big market sector. We are enormously well positioned to establish and maintain a market leadership position in this market. We went public in 2020 -- December 2020. I think as I recall, we raised about $1 billion. We've been focused on -- we restructured our pricing model from subscription-based pricing to consumption based pricing, which had a short-term effect of breaking our annual -- our year-over-year growth rates down from, like, order of 60% growth to below 0%. And now we've seen it with the consumption based price model kicking in nicely. It's returned in the last five quarters, as I recall, I think it went from negative 7% to 0% to 3%, to 7%, to 11%. And I think last year's -- last quarter's revenue growth, if my memory serves me correct, was 20% year-over-year. We believe, we've announced that we expect to see in this fiscal year 23% year-over-year revenue growth.

So we have a rapidly growing software company. We are very well capitalized and we're in a position to establish and maintain a market leadership position in the applications layer going forward. This is -- so we're not focused on silicon like NVIDIA. We're not focused on infrastructure like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. We're focused on applications. And in the long run, when this becomes a, well not very long run, a $2 billion addressable market opportunity, the bulk of that value will be in the applications, not in the silicon and not in the infrastructure. In a nutshell, this is what we do, and this is what the business is about.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tim Horan

And just stepping back, I want to talk about the platform layer, then maybe then the applications layer. And I definitely got to talk to you about what's going on in overall AI. So I'm not even sure where to start, but actually, maybe we'll just start in the overall AI market. There's just a lot of concern right now that the hyperscalers or maybe the industry spending too much on CapEx and the application revenue is not kind of coming through for whatever reason. And I'm oversimplifying things, but, I guess, do you share investors’ concerns?

Tom Siebel

I think AI presents a headwind for a lot of these software companies. I really do. You know what I mean, they position themselves as you know, people are -- a lot of these companies that have 20th century software stacks, that remain unnamed but a lot of them are on this slide. There's no AI in this stuff. And so, the dog doesn't hunt. I think, traditionally, what people have done beginning with, you remember, the Apache open source Hadoop stack and then later with the components from the infrastructure providers is, they've attempted to build these applications, and that's not worked out so well.

Nobody wants to build applications, guys. I mean, how many companies want to build their own Bloomberg terminal? How many companies want to build their own ERP system? How many companies want to build their own CRM system? And how many companies want to build their own whatever it may be. I mean, relational database, nobody does that stuff. What in the world makes you think that they're going to be able to build these enterprise AI applications? They're more than an order of magnitude more complex than these other applications. What people want to do is, they want to buy turnkey enterprise applications that solve real world business problems like customer churn, like inventory optimization, like fraud, like grid optimization, like optimization of the supply chain, like readiness for the defense community. And so, that’s in the long run, that's where this market goes. This is the game that we're playing and I think it'll play out quite well.

Tim Horan

And what are the other roadblocks to applying Gen AI technology to the enterprise and why are you able to do it better than others?

Tom Siebel

That's a great question. This Gen AI thing is really big. Okay. This is a powerful technology and it's very confusing because there's so much out there, whether we're dealing with LAMA, Anthropic, ChatGPT, Mistral, every one of these technologies, they're very interesting. They solve an interesting class of problems, but they have a number of problems associated with them that make it so that enterprises won't install them. For example, the answers are random. For example, when you're dealing with structured data and unstructured data, you can't tell where the answer came from. So you can't it's not traceable to ground truth.

None of them enforce any of our enterprise access controls. We have enormous LLM caused cyber security risks and attack vectors that are now being well documented by Carnegie Mellon and other places. We have this problem with LLM caused data exfiltration, while all of a sudden, for example, the classic case of the Samsung case, where all their intellectual property got broadcast on the Internet. We have these hallucination problems that are just fascinating. And finally and not insignificantly, we have these IP liability problems where people are using large language models that are trained on the Internet, the corpus of the Internet. Well, guys, I mean, the corpus of the Internet is all somebody else's, copyrighted information be it Bloomberg, The Weather Company, whoever it might be or Stephen King. And those people want to be paid.

So for any one of those reasons, this dog doesn't hunt. Now when we combine the, see, I think I have a slide that shows this. When we combine you see, in the C3.ai platform, we've solved all the problems associated with cyber, with access control, with end factor authentication. I mean, all of these problems that we've solved. So when we combine generative AI with the C3.ai platform, number one, we have omni-modal, not multi-modal, omni-modal data infusion. We could take any data, telemetry, structured data, unstructured data, ERP data, whatever it may be.

Now we've solved because we the way that we use the LLM, we've separated the LLM from the data. The LLM has no access to the data. And so as a result of this architecture, when we use the LLM -- by the way, this is LLM agnostic, so we can use LAMA. We can use Chat. We can use Anthropic. We can use Mistral, whatever it might be. When we deploy these applications, the responses are deterministic. No matter how many times we ask the question, we have the same answer. Every answer is traceable to ground truth. All of our enterprise access controls are enforced. There's no incremental cyber security risk. There's no LLM cost data exfiltration. It's hallucination free. We've eliminated the problem of IP liability exposure because we're not using these language models, as they were trained on the Internet. We're using them just as a blank slate, and then we're building, if you will, an enterprise language model or a small language model on the data of the entity be it the air force or Bank of America or coke indices or whatever it might be.

And finally, these solutions are LAMA agnostic so that as vendors, out innovate one another as they are at just breathtaking pace. Our customers can take advantage of whatever the hot ticket is of the day. So we've solved all these problems. And so, for us, this is a huge opportunity and we have our -- we have 30 generative AI solutions in the market today. We have generative AI for salesforce, generative AI for Workday, generative AI for SAP, generative AI for ServiceNow, generative AI for all the C3.ai enterprise applications, generative AI for public benefits programs like Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, Medicaid, Medicare, what have you. So this is a huge and rapidly growing business. I think this represents generative AI, I suspect doubles the size of the addressable market for enterprise AI and in its own right is probably a $1 trillion addressable market. So this is a genuine big deal.

Tim Horan

And what are some of the core innovations you're seeing? I mean, we've seen a lot of upgrades to the large language models in the last couple of weeks. You're closer to this, than anybody. Are these major improvements, do you think?

Tom Siebel

I think what we're going to see in innovation in large language models in the next five years is going to be just breathtaking. And I don't think -- everybody kind of assumes that it's one of OpenAI or Anthropic or Google that's going to win this. I don't know why you would think that. I mean, this could be anybody out of the Bronx or Paris or Munich. But, I mean, we're going to see massive innovations. For those of you who are interested in this field, there's a book out called What Is ChatGPT Doing and Why Does It Work by Stephen Wolfram. It's available on the Internet for $14. I strongly recommend this book.

I mean, it'll explain to you exactly what these large language models do? What they will never do? How they work? And you'll also understand that when we get into these generative pre k transformers that there are -- that there really is voodoo involved. And the fact of the matter is, while they're highly beneficial, we really can't explain how they were. It may be very difficult to believe, but it is true. But I strongly recommend that book to anybody who's interested and I assume everybody on this call is interested.

Tim Horan

What are you seeing for the cost to inference these, AI models? How's that been trending the last year or so?

Tom Siebel

I mean, I think if you want to do the corpus of everything that's been written or the corpus of the Internet, it can get expensive. I think that there's one of the companies listed on this page that I showed you before that built their own language model. It cost them about $10 million in inference, okay. It can -- I suppose it costs anywhere between $10 million and a $100 million to train one of these guys. But when you're training at on an enterprise learning model, let's say you want to use sec.gov to take all of the S-1s, all of the 10-Ks, all of the 10-Qs because you want to use it generative AI in a law firm to generate S-1s.

I mean, it's not a significant problem. And so -- or you're dealing with maybe hundreds of terabytes of maintenance data associated with all the weapons systems in the United States Air Force. The invert costs there are honestly trivial. And so, it's insignificant. So when we deal with real world medical applications, defense applications, supply chain applications, manufacturing applications. The training inference costs are really not that significant.

Tim Horan

And are they coming down the cost?

Tom Siebel

Well, I think that people are putting a lot of pressure on the -- there is a lot of pressure on the cloud providers to lower their costs. And it is a highly competitive environment and these guys don't like to lose. And they're all run by very competent people and they tend to meet the price point necessary to close the deal. So I think we see -- there's it's under question that we see the price of inference or and the price of cloud services coming down in the next decade. That doesn't mean these guys won't continue to print money, I suspect they will, but the price for our customers comes down.

Tim Horan

Tom, there is a lot of concern. I mean, their CapEx has gone up a huge amount that, are they going to be able to monetize that capital spend, the hyperscalers? Do you have any thoughts on, I mean, I know you're not inside working with them directly, but it does seem like a huge amount of money.

Tom Siebel

Good question. Not my business. I don't understand. I don't really care about the economics of the hyperscalers. I am quite confident that the hyperscalers will be providing virtually infinite computing capacity, infinite inference and training capacity and infinite storage capacity at acceptable costs. What the economics are of their business model is just not something I pay attention to.

Tim Horan

Yes. And it's frankly, it wasn't a fair question, but I'm getting asked I'm getting.

Tom Siebel

Legitimate question. Just not a field where I have. I'm competent to respond intelligently.

Tim Horan

So, I know you don't have any real peers out there, but one of the closer ones I guess would be Palantir maybe. They said on their earnings call two weeks, so they're basically seeing unprecedented demand out there. I know you haven't reported yet, but can you comment on what you maybe said last publicly about the demand and your ability to meet that demand?

Tom Siebel

Well, I suspect Palantir, I don't know that much about Palantir. I suspect it's a pretty good company. I'm pretty impressed that the investment community doesn't make them distinguish between services revenue and license revenue. I mean, it's fascinating that somebody would invest in a company that is hiding the ball like that. It looks to us like a services company masquerading as a software company. But that being said they're certainly making a lot of -- making a lot of revenue. I suspect they will continue to make a lot of revenue and good for them. And they don't have to lose for us to win. I mean, there's a big market opportunity and we're -- I wish them all the best.

This is kind of an interesting slide. If we look at where the value is in AI in the long run, if we think back to the PC market or the mini computer market, as these markets began look at the PC market in the late 80s. A PC in today's dollars in the last date last -- in late days cost about $17,000, okay. And on top of that and, like and who was king? Intel was king. They were providing the chips. Microsoft was king. They were providing the operating system infrastructure. And on that computer, you would run about $200 or $300 worth of software that we used to get from WordStar or Lotus 1, 2, 3, right?

And so we'd have $1,000 thousands of dollars-worth of infrastructure. All the value was perceived of in as being in the silicon, okay, and being the infrastructure. But in the long run, I mean, how much value is in the infrastructure today? I mean, come on does Intel still exist? Do they matter? And this PC that all of us have, on this PC it's costing our company about $300 a year in terms of capitalized -- in terms of amortized cost to own the hardware. We're spending about $200 to $300 a year on infrastructure and we're spending about $8,000 a year on applications, Bloomberg, SAP, CRM, okay, et cetera, $8,000 a year.

In the long run, this is how it plays out in the AI market. Today, all the value is perceived of as being in the silicon with NVIDIA. Great company. I think NVIDIA will always be a great company. It's perceived of as being in the infrastructure, see, Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, are these good companies? No. They're great companies. But in the long run, we know that the silicon and the infrastructure gets commoditized, and 80% of the value is going to be in the applications. And this is the place, part of the market where C3 plays. The name of the game is C3.ai is playing is see. if we can establish and maintain a market leadership position in enterprise AI applications.

We are a well-capitalized company. I think we have about, last time we announced, plus or minus something, roughly three quarters of $1 billion in the bag. I love these analyst reports that comment on how we're hemorrhaging cash when every quarter at the end of the quarter, I look, we seem to have about three quarters of a $1 billion left in the bank. But, it's these sell side guys need something to write. The present company excluded. But I think we're well capitalized. We're in a position now where our 90 applications, we're growing our application footprint. We're making the application much more accessible. The applications are now becoming available on and are available on the Azure marketplace, the AWS marketplace and the Google marketplace. We can see our business going in the years ahead from scores of users to hundreds of users to thousands and tens of thousands of users.

Tim Horan

Tom, that's a great point. I mean, now that they're on the marketplace or, I guess, how portable are these applications if you or how easy is it for the enterprises to adopt these applications there?

Tom Siebel

You can any one of you right now can sign on to the AWS or Google marketplace today, download a generative AI for the enterprise and you'll be running it in 10 minutes. Do it. I think it cost you a $1. Please do it. And, go sign on. I think it cost a buck to get started. It might be $10, but it's not significantly non-zero. But the applications are available there today. And then, we sell also our enterprise applications through the marketplaces also.

Those are, of course, larger. The amount of money involved is greater, but we're very much concentrated on making it so that people can get the training online, be up and running in an application in kind of very quickly. Guys, we take these applications, we take these enterprise applications like supply chain optimization, production optimization for supply chain optimization for companies that deliver $100 billion in protein, process optimization for organizations that deliver tens of $1 billion worth of polyethylene, oil, energy. We optimize these applications in our pitch to the people who run these businesses, we will bring this application live, okay, in six months for $0.5 million. $0.5 million guys that's nothing.

They're not in an EFP. They're not in a budget. I mean, the person we're dealing with just writes in the chat. If you like it, keep it, okay? And that is the value proposition. The alternative is go to any other vendor or go to Accenture, and they'll build this application for you in three years for, like $60 million in three years, maybe. Then you get to the change orders. So we have a very attractive this switch to consumption based pricing gives us a very attractive value proposition. And you've seen in our results, the number of transactions that we're doing in every quarter has been increasing dramatically as has our top line growth rate.

Tim Horan

And what type of productivity, like the supply chain examples you use? What type of productivity improvements are they seeing and what's the payback period?

Tom Siebel

Well, just an inventory optimization. I mean, it's easy to reduce the amount of inventory, okay, in the supply chain, okay, in the whole supply chain by 30% to 40%. That's a no brainer.

Now the other more importantly, though, is supply network risk where we're dealing with large complex global supply chains. And everybody today is dealing with contested logistics. All logistics are contested. And we can identify disruptions in the supply chain, okay, before they occur and then put mitigations in place so the customer can deliver the product on time in full. And the economic benefit is in billions. I mean, if you deal with Shell, Shell has said in public, the economic benefit that they're getting from C3.ai is in excess of $2 billion a year, $2 billion a year. Okay? This is across, predictive maintenance. This is across production optimization in wells, process optimization and refining, hydrocarbon loss accounting, integration of renewables at a global scale.

Coke industries has said that they're out to get this would be coke would be towards Pacific Flint Hills Resources and what have you. I mean, they're looking for $8 billion in economic benefit a year. Guys, you mean, I've been in the enterprise application software a while. Okay? I can tell you no Oracle customer, no SAP customer, no Siebel customer, no salesforce customer has ever stood up on stage and said, we're getting an okay. We're getting economic benefit every $1 billion a year. Okay. It never happened. Okay. But it has happened. It does happen to us. And if you go on our website, look at what our customers say there's hundreds of videos of our customers on our website from our users conference and others are testing to the economic value they're getting, attesting to the rapid time to value that they're seeing from these applications. This is not AI hype, guys. This is this is value. And let's remember, we began this in 2009. And from 2009 to 2022, we're the only company in the world talking about enterprise AI, and now the world has kind of come our way.

Tim Horan

So I do have a question from the audience here and if anyone wants to ask, one just chat to me. The question is any additional information on the 50,000 inquiries C3.ai received last quarter, those like convert -- are you seeing any of them convert to sales? And the second part of the question is, can you keep up with the demand?

Tom Siebel

Good question. Okay. First of all, I think I said, my recollection, I said that last quarter, we received 34,000. But I could be wrong. Whatever is that what I said Amit? I said 50. I think we expected -- I think that we announced that we expected to see in the current quarter that just ended order of a 100,000 inquiries. I'm not going to comment on whether that happened or not, but I would tell you the demand for what we're seeing is growing very, very rapidly. What was the second part of the question?

Tim Horan

Can you keep up with the demand?

Tom Siebel

I mean, keeping up with the demand is basically, it's a function of sales and service capacity. And the sales and service capacity translates into market share. Sales and service capacity also translates into spending money on people in advance of revenue. If the market right now is very sensitive about every company being cash positive profitable. I think people forget how many quarters it took for Amazon to be profitable. I think that was my memory seems to be correct, 29 quarters. I'm sorry. 29 years for Amazon to be profitable. How'd that work out for their shareholders? Salesforce 25 years till they became profitable. 25 years before they got profitable. How'd that work out for market shareholders? Worked out pretty well. I was at [Numskull] call at Siebel running a cash positive profitable business. Mark just spent money like crazy. It worked out pretty well for his shareholders. Took Apple 21 years to become profitable. 21 years. People forget this. Not 21 quarters. 21 years.

Right now, the investor community is intolerant of companies that are investing in market share, because you need to be cash positive. You need to be cash positive right now. So that kind of gates the rate at which we're kind of investing in sales capacity and service capacity and gates our top line growth rates. I think if I had a brain in the head in my head, I would take the three quarters of a $1 billion that we have right now. I'd invest it in sales capacity, and I'd invest it in service capacity, and I'd go out and raise another $2 billion. But I don't think the market will tolerate it. So we're doing -- so we're going for lower growth rates, although they're accelerating now quite rapidly going through I think we were predicting 23% for this year, which is, I think one of the top five public software companies that exist, if I'm not mistaken. And that's the trade-off.

Tim Horan

I do have another question here. I haven't read it, but I'm just going to read it. Can you tell me how you're thinking about how to price your services and if you were achieving a $2 billion impact at Shell, it seems they should be paying you at least a $100 million if you're saving them $2 billion. I don't know if you can answer that one or either of them, but how do you price your services?

Tom Siebel

I guess, I agree. They should be. Today, we're priced basically at consumption where people are paying us based upon volume between $0.22 to $0.50 per VCP per hour or VTP per hour. So the amount that they pay us is associated with the amount that they use the application. Let's just say, it's working well for C3. Our revenue is growing quite well. I think in the last quarter that we announced, I ran a cash positive business, right?

Unidentified Company Representative

$18.8 million.

Tom Siebel

So we're $18.8 million. So we finished the quarter with roughly $20 million greater than when we began it. I think I've announced that we expect this year, fiscal year ’25 to be cash positive. So let me look, this is what our customers say, it's working for them, it's working for us, everybody's happy. I think their pricing model is great.

Tim Horan

Your federal business, I know the question grew really, really well last year. Can you talk about the opportunity in federal? Can you keep growing at those type of rates?

Tom Siebel

I think the federal opportunity is huge, guys. I mean, the -- I would say we've been primarily focused on the defense and intelligence markets. And then defense and intelligence, I mean, this is roughly $900 billion of a $7 trillion. I mean, it wasn't that long ago the federal spending was, like, $4 trillion $3 trillion. Yes. Now it's like that's, like a few years ago. Okay? Now it's, like, four years ago, okay? Now it's, like, $7 trillion.

So the, yes, defense and intelligence is almost kind of rounding here in the overall federal budget. This is where we've expanded the bulk of our effort in the last few years. It's -- I could I am quite confident the defense committee and intelligence committee will be investing massive amounts in AI associated with prosecuting the next war or being prepared to prosecute the where next war, whether that be an INDOPACOM or the Middle East. These AI capabilities are critical to the kill chain technologies that will be in effect at that time and we're, kind of very active in those discussions, as you know.

I think the real opportunity that is before us where we haven't invested enough yet is in the civilian sector. I mean, my recollection is health and human resources. HHS has almost a $2 trillion annual budget. But here we have, whether veterans, CMS, health, HHS, I mean, at least, I think, internal revenue service, justice. There are enormous applications of AI to allow government to provide higher quality services at lower cost to more SaaS like constituents and we're kind of very active in that.

One of the areas we're seeing is at the state level and the local level. State level, for example, with benefits programs like Affordable Care Act, Medicare. You can think about -- when you think about the Affordable Care Act, as you can imagine, the amount of regulations associated with that are biblical in scale. It's incomprehensible, and these are administered by the state. So there we have the issues associated with all of the insurance regulations, say for the state of New Jersey or the state of Maryland or the state of Texas. And then we have to combine that with all of the rules and regulations that's sort of affordable with the Affordable Care Act was that national application of generative AI, where we load that corpus of data into a learning model. And then with -- and this is a hugely successful application for us, which is CT generative AI for public benefits.

And then with a Mosaic browser, people can ask any question in 133 languages and get the answer in any one of 133 whatever language they ask about how to enroll, how to get their daughter enrolled, how to get their grandmother enrolled, what's in scope, what's out of scope, what have you. And so we're going to see -- I think the budget for in health and human services, veterans, and social security to increase customer in the current budget cycle is $250 billion. $250 billion just to improve customer service, guys.

I mean, compared to this to the whole defense budget of, like, I think my recollection is that was $860 billion. The numbers are big and we see -- or you can see us put a much bigger emphasis going forward on the civilian sector, while we continue to advance our technologies, as they become programs of record in the defense community with either readiness, contested logistics, surveillance technologies, law enforcement, what have you.

Tim Horan

Tom, I can't wait to listen to your earnings call. I think it's going to be one of the better ones of the season here. So, thanks a lot for spending time with us today, and we'll talk soon.

Tom Siebel

Thank you so much. Everybody have a great day. Bye, bye.