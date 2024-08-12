Adam Gault

Silver is volatile. Silver miners are volatile. Small-caps are volatile. Welp — guess we should combine all three and focus on small-cap silver miners. I’ve written about Silver in the past and am broadly bullish on metals. I’m not as hardcore as the real Silver advocates are, but I do think there’s a lot of very long-term performance potential in the metals and mining space. While there are obvious industrial applications for silver – and some of those applications are essential – it’s undeniable that this metal has often been viewed just as much as a store of value (a term I criticize all the time on X because a store of value by definition can’t have tail risk.).

Bullish on Silver, miners, and small-caps broadly? Then you may want to consider using the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ). This was the first exchange-traded fund to focus on small-cap silver mining enterprises. The fund tracks the Nasdaq Junior Silver Miners™ Index, a thematic market capitalization-weighted index of firms involved in exploring, developing, and producing silver, as well as companies involved in refining, owning, and producing silver products and commodities.

SILJ charges an expense ratio of 0.69 percent and, through its constituent stock portfolio, diversifies away some inherent risks in the volatile segment of junior silver miners that it covers. So how is the portfolio constructed?

A Look At The Portfolio

When we look at the holdings, we see it’s fairly concentrated at the top. The top two positions constitute about 17% of the portfolio alone.

What are these companies? Pan American Silver Corp. is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer with operations in the Americas, including mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. is a South African gold mining company. Coeur Mining, Inc. is a long-established silver and gold producer with operations in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Hecla Mining is an old-school name in silver mining that was founded back in 1891. And Wheaton Precious Metals gives miners an upfront lump sum of cash in exchange for the right to buy a percentage of its future production of silver and gold at a fixed price.

Interestingly, more of the fund is allocated thematically to Gold than Silver. Not unusually, given that the two tend to go hand in hand, and it’s difficult to segregate them.

In addition, one of the other things I like about the fund is the geographic diversification. The biggest allocation goes to resource rich Canada at 62%, followed by the US and several other countries.

Peer Comparison

SILJ is the only ETF entirely focused on small-cap silver-mining stocks, but it’s far from the only way to capture exposure to this attractive sector. One fund worth comparing this against is the iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (SLVP). This fund doesn’t only focus on junior miners and tends to be more heavily allocated towards larger, more established firms. When we look at the price ratio of SILJ to SLVP we find that the two funds have essentially traded sideways to each other. Personally, I think that’s a plus for SILJ given that there’s been a general headwind not favoring small-cap companies overall. Some resilience here.

Pros and Cons

On the positive side? Junior silver miners tend to have greater sensitivity to price fluctuations in silver, which creates an opportunity to magnify returns for investors during bullish periods for the underlying commodity. Silvers and other precious metals mining stocks are usually lowly correlated to broad equity markets, making them a valuable diversification tool for an investment portfolio. And the very nature of the space means that numerous junior miners are constantly exploring. If they can find the next big silver deposit, big upside could result.

The downside? The junior silver mining space is notoriously volatile, with stock prices susceptible to dramatic swings that reflect commodity price movements, production problems and shifts in market sentiment. In addition, more often than not, junior miners’ cashflow will simply not be sufficient to fund their exploration and development activities. Further financing, therefore, will always be an issue. Also keep in mind that most junior silver mining stocks trade with relatively low liquidity, and this can mean larger bid-ask spreads and higher transaction costs.

Conclusion

The Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF provides concentrated exposure to a basket of small-cap silver-mining companies. Through investing in SILJ, investors capitalize on a long-term bull market in Silver which may be underway (although admittedly, I could have said the same thing for years). I like this part of the marketplace overall, though, and think this fund is one worth considering.