Introduction

There can be no question that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCPK:BIREF) (TSX:BIR:CA) has been a train-wreck in investor's portfolios for the past year. The company, which was a bet on higher gas prices for 2024 that never happened, helped to crush the stock. The thesis for my bullish article last September fizzled almost as soon I as I put it up, thanks to a warm winter, higher than normal gas inventory, and delays in LNG startups. And, then they cut the dividend, which should have come as no surprise as cash flow wasn't covering it for Q1, 2024. Worth noting, it is still in a danger zone with a yield of 7.17%.

Analysts projections are for a loss of -$0.04 for Q-2 when they report on Wednesday, the 14th of August, and likely is the driver for the hold rating currently. That said, there are at least a couple of optimists out there as price targets range from $5.50 CAD to $8.50 CAD, with a median of $6.50 CAD.

The trading pattern in the SA graph above suggests investors have given up on the stock. There's nothing like losing money when other people are making money to reinforce that sentiment.

Which brings us to the question: is there an upside in sight?

The thesis for Birchcliff

BIREF is a gas focused E&P with a good asset base in western Alberta province, and new export possibilities to LNG hubs on Canada's west coast. It has emphasized shareholder returns over growth for the past few years, as the slide below shows. The market tends to reward growth and overlook shareholder rewards, which makes this policy somewhat inexplicable, particularly in the face of the recent distribution cut, and the one likely to come. Had the company continued its CAGR of 10-12% since 2018, we likely be looking at a graph with 2023 production of 125-130K BOEPD, and EBITDA at least in the $4-$500 mm range annually. Had this occurred we might be discussing a 6X EV/EBITDA share price of $11-$12.00 instead of the stock sitting within a few cents of where it stood in 2018. But, we are where we are, and you can wear yourself out playing with numbers like this, so we will stop.

Even so, on paper the company appears severely undervalued with 2P reserves of 993,897 mm BOEPD, and 36 years of drilling ahead of them at production rate equivalents of 75K BOEPD. Even their PDP asset value should put their share price at $8.22 CAD, as per their slide below.

A quick and dirty DCF calculation gives them a $10.44 share price using their 2023 netback of $14.34 per BOE. So something is amiss with the NAV methodology as it pertains to any near term revival in the stock.

For all of that, the market cares not a whit, and explains why I rarely go to the trouble of running these calculations. EV/EBITDA multiples and Flowing Barrel prices are a good approximation-along with conversions for various iterations of cash flow to set a price target for the company, and surely seems to be where the market's think is now. At 6X, BIREF is well ahead of a couple of direct competitors, which might suggest overvaluation even at its current 30% reduction in price YoY.

Summing up this section. Yes, on paper Birchcliff is undervalued, but given its gas focus and continued AECO prices that remain below $1.00, it is difficult to see near term relief coming for the company. It should be noted that only a fraction of its production goes through AECO, with much of the balance (44%) going through DAWN and Henry Hub for slightly better prices. The problem with that line of thinking is that gas prices are in the dumper everywhere now, and a nimble marketing approach is no help in this scenario. At least for BIREF.

Hope for the future

There can be no question where the company pins its near term hopes for the future. LNG Canada has started up and expects to ship first cargoes in Q-4 of this year. So some relief may be in sight. But let's face it, there's a lot of competition for that initial 2-BCF/D requirement, and years before new demand arrives.

Then there are the NGL's headed west toward export hubs in Prince Rupert and Ferndale. The startup of the Gordondale gas plant has an objective of improved gas liquids extraction from rich gas, but at 10% of their current production, I don't see a considerable uplift coming in this direction.

Q-1 2024-(all figures CAD) and Guidance

Achieved average production of 75,402 BOE/D (82% natural gas, 6% condensate, 10% NGLs and 2% light oil). Generated adjusted funds flow of $66.1 million, or $0.25 per basic common share, and cash flow from operating activities of $65.3 million. All of this resulted in a net loss to common shareholders of $15.0 million, or $0.06 per basic common share. Total debt at March 31, 2024, was $443.4 million. Birchcliff’s market diversification contributed to an average realized natural gas sales price of $2.61/Mcf, which represented a 26% premium to the average benchmark AECO 7A Monthly Index price in Q1 2024.

The dividend and capex are not currently funded by cash flow, meaning the company will be borrowing to cover its cash requirements. BIREF has a modest amount of debt in absolute terms, but at nearly two turns of EBITDA it is well into a danger zone. With capex projections of $240-260 mm to support the 2024 drilling program, and dividend obligations of $77 mm or so, just aren't tracking with an AFF forecast of $270 mm or so. BIREF forecasts YE debt of $465-485 mm, an approximate 15-20% over previous guidance.

Guidance

Birchcliff made the strategic decision earlier in the year to delay the drilling of 13 (13.0 net) wells until late Q2 and into Q3 2024 to provide it with the flexibility to further adjust its 2024 capital program. Following a comprehensive review of its program, Birchcliff has made the following adjustments:

Removed 2 (2.0 net) natural gas wells from its drilling program that were originally scheduled to be drilled in Q2 2024 and brought on production in Q4 2024. Birchcliff now plans to bring on production, a total of 27 (27.0 net) wells in 2024 (previously 29 (29.0 net) wells). See “Operational Update.”

Notwithstanding the removal of these two wells, Birchcliff is maintaining its previous production guidance for 2024 at 74,000 to 77,000 boe/d as a result of the outperformance of the 10 wells brought on production year-to-date.

The Corporation is lowering its 2024 guidance for adjusted funds flow and free funds flow to reflect a lower commodity price forecast for natural gas in 2024, as well as its Q1 2024 results.

Lower anticipated adjusted funds flow in 2024 is expected to result in higher total debt at year-end 2024 than previously forecast.

The Corporation is lowering its 2024 guidance for transportation and other expense per boe as a result of marketing gains recorded in Q1 2024.

Corporate filings.

Your takeaway

I've stuck with a small position in BIREF since last fall, and am down about a third. The position is so small — a couple of hundred shares — that I really haven't sweat it up to now. That said, I think there is a reasonable chance the company will miss projections. Given the extreme weakness of gas prices in Q2, it would also make sense, and actually bolster the stock price, if they were to suspend the dividend until they can fund it. Borrowing to cover dividends is unfashionable these days, as it should be. If there's no capital being generated, it shouldn't be artificially distributed to shareholders through capital raises or borrowing. Long term, I think the company has a great story, but in the next couple of quarters, I don't see much relief and may exit the stock in Monday's trading to preserve capital.

There are many better opportunities in this sector. For example, one we liked recently was Crew Energy (OTCQB:CWEGF) and covered with a buy rating in July. It was trading at attractive EV/EBITDA and Flowing barrel numbers, and appeared to have a long runway ahead of it. Today, Tourmaline Energy agreed with me and put in an offer that nearly doubled the stock price!

