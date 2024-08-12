Alexander Farnsworth

I’m a fan of being long-only defensive at times tactically. That way, even if you’re wrong by being in lower beta sectors of the stock market, you can still make money as stocks rise, and hopefully be down less if you’re right as stocks fall. And one of my favorite ETFs to play defense with is The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP). This fund tracks the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index, which includes companies operating in the production and distribution of, well, consumer staples. This includes companies involved in the sale of food and beverages, tobacco products and personal care and cleaning products. Investing in sectors that are relatively insensitive to economic cycles tend to hold up reasonably well during economic downturns. This is because inelastic products – especially those integral to basic human needs – are expected to be consumed with more or less the same regularity.

If we’re entering a recession, and you want to be exposed to equities, this is a good way to do just that.

A Look At The Holdings

The fund has 38 holdings in total, with the largest position making up 14.76%. As a matter of fact, the top 3 positions constitute a whipping 39% of the portfolio. And for good reasons — these companies are gigantic.

ssga.com

What do these companies do? Procter & Gamble (PG) is a multinational consumer packaged goods corporation that is one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies. It sells products such as tissue, paper towels and toilet paper (Charmin), as well as many other household brands, including Tide, Pampers, and Gillette. Costco (COST) is a retail chain of membership-only warehouse clubs selling merchandise such as consumer staples products. Walmart (WMT) is a major consumer staples company that sells everything from diapers and nutritional supplements to shampoo and toothpaste in its ubiquitous stores and e-commerce platforms. And Coca-Cola (KO) is one of the world’s best-known brands with a leading portfolio of non-alcoholic beverages globally, including carbonated soft drinks, juices and bottled water, which it manufactures, distributes and markets in more than 200 countries.

I normally would be highly worried about such high concentration, but for the most part, given the sector’s “need” based focus on the economy, I think you can argue that these companies are themselves not only resilient but themselves highly diversified. Of all these, I do worry about the large Costco positioning, largely because that stock has done exceptionally well and has high valuations. Still — a good mix overall here.

As to the industry mix, distribution and retail makes up the largest allocation at nearly a third of the fund, followed by household products and beverages. Again — even in a recession, people still require these items, which is why these stocks tend to be relatively resilient.

ssga.com

Peer Comparison

Admittedly, XLP dominates the consumer staples ETF space. But there are actually many other ETFs that target the consumer staples sector. One worth comparing against is the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC). This ETF has more companies but is basically targeting the same group overall. When we look at the price ratio of XLP to VDC, we find that XLP has underperformed, but not by a huge amount. Much of this can be explained away by the broader diversification of VDC helping. Still — both are equally fine funds for Staples exposure.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

The biggest positive is that consumer staples companies are not as sensitive to the business cycle as other stocks. Consumers typically use more services and goods from these companies during an expansion, and a recession may not have much impact on demand. This can create a buffer for market volatility and downturns. In addition, Businesses in the consumer staples space tend to see relatively steady cash flows. This is because consumers have a recurring need for the products sold by these companies, and so there is a relatively reliable revenue stream. Steady cash flows can help support both dividend payments and reinvestment into the business, which can drive it forwards in the long term.

Now for the downside. While it’s true that consumer staples companies are far less volatile than businesses in other sectors – they can also have less growth potential eventually. You’ll typically find more upside from investments in technology or healthcare businesses, relative to consumer staples companies. Price increases for raw materials, energy, and other input costs can also squeeze the profit margins of consumer staples firms broadly. And keep in mind that the consumer staples sector is highly regulated, with regulations relating to product safety and non-competition, labeling and advertising. Changes in the regulatory environment could have a negative impact on the profit of firms in the sector.

Conclusion

In a volatile economic landscape, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund stands as a defensive allocation in the stable consumer staples sector. I think this is a great fund overall, and should we be entering a slowdown and more volatile period ahead (as I suspect is the case), this is a good fund to consider allocating to weather the storm.