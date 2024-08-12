We Are

No matter how you stack it, things have been going really well for shareholders of Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). For those not familiar with the company, it is a small bank that provides full-service banking operations, investment advisory and wealth management services, and until recently — an insurance agency. Well, back in November 2023, I wrote an article about the company that took a bullish stance on it. At that time, shares were trading at low multiples. This, combined with a growth in deposits and loans over the prior few years, led me to rate the company a ‘buy’.

Since then, things have gone better than I anticipated. Shares are up a whopping 49.9%. This dwarfs the 21.5% surge seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. Given this significant upside, you might think that I would be ready to downgrade the stock. But looking at the numbers again and seeing improvements on its bottom line, I've decided to keep the company rated a ‘buy’ for now.

Shares are still cheap

Back when I wrote about Financial Institutions late last year, investors only had data covering through the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Today, results now cover through the second quarter of 2024. And most of the results provided during this window of time are encouraging. The only big negative that I can see involves the value of deposits on its books. You see, at the end of the most recent quarter, Financial Institutions had deposits of only $5.13 billion. This actually represents a decline compared to the $5.21 billion reported at the end of 2023. To be fair, management attributed this to seasonality of public deposits, combined with a reduction in brokered CDs. But a decline is still disappointing nonetheless.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Fortunately, there are some areas where things have gone quite well. The value of loans, for instance, grew from $4.41 billion at the end of 2023 to $4.42 billion in the most recent quarter. To put this in perspective, at the end of the third quarter of last year, loans came in at $4.38 billion. So we are seeing a continued uptrend here. The value of securities did decline from $1.04 billion in 2023 to $999.9 million as of the most recent quarter. But over that same window of time, cash and cash equivalents grew from $124.4 million to $146.3 million. Another important balance sheet metric to cover would be debt. And in this regard, the bank has seen some weakness. In the third quarter of 2023, Financial Institutions had debt of $194.5 million on its books. This was well below the $498.4 million reported just three months earlier. But we have seen an increase since then to $326.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When you add all of these balance sheet changes up together, I would say that the overall picture has been slightly negative. But there are other factors that make up for this. For instance, in the first half of 2024, net interest income for the institution came in at $84.7 million. That's a nice improvement over the $76.7 million reported just one year earlier. But this was really just because, in the first half of last year, the company had a $7.4 million hit associated with credit losses. But this year, it saw a benefit of $3.4 million. Without this, net interest income would have declined from $84.2 million to $81.3 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Non-interest income, meanwhile, skyrocketed, growing from $22.4 million to $34.9 million. But this is deceptive. You see, earlier this year, management announced the sale of SDN Insurance in exchange for $27 million. This resulted in a $13.5 million gain. Had this not been part of the equation, non-interest income would have pulled back from $22.4 million to $21.4 million. Net income for the first half of this year barely budged, growing from $25.7 million to $27 million. Certain non-interest costs managed to rise, including computer and data processing costs, professional services expenses, and more. However, management did reduce salaries and employee benefit costs from $35.9 million to $33.1 million. The situation would have been better had it not been for an $18.8 million upswing in deposit related charge-off items. This stemmed from a deposit related fraud event that the company had previously disclosed. So investors should view that as a one-time thing, just like they should view the gain on the insurance sale as one.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Clearly, the 2024 fiscal year is a bit messy from a revenue and profit perspective. But even if we ignore all of that and focus on financial performance from 2023, shares looked quite cheap. During that year, the company booked net profits of $55.1 million. That translates to a price to earnings multiple today of 7.2. In the chart above, you can see how this stacks up against five similar banks. Of the six firms, Financial Institutions is the cheapest of the group. But of course, this is not the only way to value the business. In the chart below, you can see how shares are priced on both a price to book basis and a price to tangible book basis. And you can also see how it stacks up in this regard to the same five companies. On a price to book basis, four of the five firms are cheaper than FISI, while this number changes to three of the five on a price to tangible book basis. Even though shares may not be the cheapest relative to similar enterprises in this regard, I do like that it's trading at a discount to book value and that it's trading close to tangible book value.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Of course, in the banking industry, there are other things that matter besides just valuation. The quality of the institution is also important. In this regard, Financial Institutions is not exactly special. But it's not bad either. In the first chart below, you can see the return on assets for the company and how that reading stacks up against the five companies I have compared it to already. With a reading of 0.90%, Financial Institutions is higher than three of the five comparable firms. And in the subsequent chart, you can see that it ranks the highest of the banks. In this scenario, once again, three of the five institutions are cheaper than our candidate. This means that Financial Institutions is around the middle of the pack from an asset quality perspective.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Financial Institutions is definitely not a top-tier prospect. That is especially true after factoring in how much the shares have risen. There are some problems that the institution has, namely a decline in deposits and volatility on its income statement. However, shares are cheap, and asset quality looks decent. Given how cheap the stock is, with a price to earnings multiple of only 7.2 and a price to book multiple of 0.87, I would argue that some additional upside is still on the table. For those reasons, I think that having the company as a soft ‘buy’ is logical.