Introduction

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) reported 2Q24 results on August 01, 2024. My initial impression was that the numbers were solid, with Barclays UK driving upgraded net interest income guidance, good cost outcomes, and the announcement of a further £750m share buyback. The update appeared to be well-received by the market during the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") morning session, but later in the day, Barclays shares joined other UK banks in a downward trajectory triggered by the Bank of England's announced 25bp rate cut (lowering the Bank Rate to 5.0%). At the time of writing, Barclays is down by 6.7% from July 31, 2024, LSE closing price of 233.8p, however, I would argue that this price fall has been mostly due to external factors rather than being a reaction to the contents of the group's 2Q24 result.

Despite the recent price weakness, Barclays shares have risen by ~29% since my previous Buy rating note published in early March 2024. Prior to the share price fall, with Barclays trading at around 230p, I was starting to feel some concern that my Buy rating could be reaching a point where a downgrade to Hold might be warranted. In this note, I will discuss aspects of the most recent analyst consensus numbers published by Barclays in the context of the new information provided by the group's 2Q24 update and management's FY26 targets that were announced earlier this year. I direct readers to my Seeking Alpha note of March 2024 for an overview and initial impression of the FY26 targets.

Barclays UK - FY26E Impairment Charges Look Too Low

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barclays then CFO, Tushar Morzaria, would refer to a 'normal' impairment (or bad debt) charge for Barclays UK of around £800m pa. For readers who are new to the stock, Barclays UK is the group's UK retail and business banking division, contributing ~37% of group pre-tax profit (based on consensus FY24E). My analysis of the Barclays UK loan book at that time (FY19) pointed to a normalised bad debt charge that was above Morzaria's guidance, but I did not consider the guidance to be completely unreasonable. On slide 14 of the 2Q24 results presentation, the current CFO, Anna Cross, highlights the extremely low Barclays UK 2Q24 loan loss rate of -17bp and refers to a 'normalisation towards 2019 level of c.35bps'. An important point to raise here, which CFO Cross fails to mention, is that the Barclays FY19 loan loss rate was, at the time, considered to be running below a normal level. As such, I think Cross has provided optimistic guidance regarding the normal (which is best thought of as a through-the-cycle average) level of impairment charge for Barclays UK.

At the end of FY19, Barclays UK had customer loans and acceptances of £193.7bn and risk-weighted assets ("RWA") of £74.9bn. Using FY19 as a starting point, in Exhibit 1, for Barclays UK, I bring together the pre-pandemic normal impairment charge (as per the prior CFO) and loan book data, the 2Q24 normal impairment charge (as per the current CFO) and loan book data, and FY24E and FY26E consensus data for impairment charges and RWA. Note that consensus data does not quote customer loans and advances, so we can only work with forecast RWA in regard to the loan book.

Exhibit 1:

Source: author's calculations based on Barclays quarterly investor reports and the most recently available consensus data provided by Barclays Investor Relations.

Comparing FY19 and 2Q24, we can see that the risk intensity (as measured by RWA/loans = RWA intensity) of the Barclays UK loan book has not changed much over the last 4.5 years, and as such, I think it is reasonable to assume that the normalised FY24E impairment charge expressed as a percentage of loans or RWA ought to be similar to the FY19 metrics. If the guidance provided by the prior CFO is reliable (which I believe to be the case), then the FY24E consensus impairment charge of ~-50bp of FY24E RWA is around 47% of the normalised impairment charge that I would expect over a full economic cycle. If we look out to FY26E, the consensus impairment charge equates to ~-84bp of FY26E RWA - this measure is around 79% of the normalised impairment charge that I would expect over a full economic cycle.

If instead I assume that the current CFO's guidance is more reliable, then the FY24E consensus impairment charge of ~-50bp of FY24E RWA is around 55% of the normalised impairment charge. Looking out to FY26E, the consensus impairment charge of ~-84bp of FY26E RWA is around 93% of the normalised impairment charge.

Based on the analysis above, I conclude that the consensus FY26E forecast for the Barclays UK impairment charge looks to be too low. If readers are of the opinion that the loan loss rate guidance provided by the current CFO is sound, then the potential downside to FY26E pre-tax profit would be about -1.8% for Barclays UK, and about -0.7% at the total Barclays group level. Personally, I lean more towards the view that the impairment charge guidance provided back in FY19 remains a sensible guide from which to work - in which case, the potential downside to FY26E pre-tax profit would be about -6.3% for Barclays UK, and about -2.2% at the total Barclays group level.

The acquisition of Tesco Bank's retail banking business is expected to be completed in November 2024. This will add ~£8.3bn of unsecured lending and £8bn of RWA to the Barclays UK balance sheet (refer to Exhibit 2 below).

Exhibit 2:

Source: Barclays FY23 Presentation, slide 14.

In Exhibit 3 below, I compare the Barclays UK loan book as of FY19 with the pro forma loan book as of 2Q24 including the acquired Tesco Bank assets. In the years since FY19, Barclays UK's personal unsecured lending (including credit cards) loan balances have actually fallen. As of FY19, total personal unsecured lending represented about 11.5% of the Barclays UK loan book; by 2Q24 this measure had fallen to 8.2%. As shown in Exhibit 3, the acquisition of Tesco Bank restores Barclays UK's total personal unsecured exposure (as a % of the total Barclays UK loan book) back to FY19 levels. Looking at the other asset types, Exhibit 3 points to a slight increase in exposure weight to mortgages and a slight decrease in exposure weight to business banking between FY19 and pro forma 2Q24.

Exhibit 3:

Source: author's calculations based on Barclays quarterly investor reports.

What does the Tesco Bank deal imply in terms of normalised loan loss rate expectations? If I start from the position that the guidance provided by the previous CFO is a reliable pointer, then the Tesco bank acquisition makes very little difference to things. Applying my long-term loan loss rate assumptions to the FY19 and pro forma 2Q24 loan book exposures, I arrive at a pro forma 2Q24 loan loss rate that is 98.4% of the FY19 normalised loan loss rate. The acquisition of Tesco Bank therefore does not change the conclusion arrived at above.

Barclays UK - Loan Book Growth

The consensus forecasts for Barclays UK have RWA growing from 2Q24 £76.5bn to FY26E £95bn, implying growth of ~9% pa. A large chunk (£8bn) of the expected RWA growth is associated with the Tesco bank acquisition. Adjusting for Tesco Bank, consensus forecasts imply underlying RWA growth of ~12.4% between 2Q24 and FY26E, which equates to a growth rate of around 4.8% pa.

In a healthy and growing economy, an underlying loan growth rate of just shy of 5% would represent a pretty solid, but achievable outcome. However, the most recent IMF report (July 2024) forecasts real GDP growth for the UK of 0.7% for 2024 and 1.5% for 2025 - not exactly what any sensible analyst would label healthy and growing. I, therefore, struggle to imagine that expectations for the UK economy are contributing much to consensus optimism regarding growth in the Barclays UK loan book.

Exhibit 4:

Source: Barclays 2Q24 Presentation, slide 16.

Could analysts be forecasting strong numbers based on the recent performance of Barclays UK? I doubt it. Exhibit 4 shows that the Barclays UK loan book has fallen for each of the last four quarters. This data does not provide me with an expectation that Barclays UK is about to enter a period of strong loan growth. As things stand today, I think that the consensus forecast for Barclays UK loan growth is too high.

Downside Risks Not Adequately Captured By Consensus Forecasts

The UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA")review of the UK motor finance market represents a potentially material downside risk for Barclays and other UK banks and non-bank lenders. The FCA first flagged the review in January 2024, and recently extended the deadline for completion until May 2025. Whilst motor finance mis-selling is unlikely to be as significant a problem as the UK payment protection insurance scandal, an unfavourable FCA outcome could lead to a large increase in remediation costs for Barclays relative to consensus forecasts for litigation and conduct costs. At present, I do not expect this to be a huge problem for Barclays (management has previously flagged that Barclays had a low-single digit market share of motor finance), but it is certainly an issue for UK bank investors to watch closely.

Whilst consensus forecasts would almost certainly have been allowing for reductions in the Bank of England Bank Rate, I think that it is fair to say that the August 01, 2024, 25 BP rate cut came as something of a surprise. This highlights the downside risk associated with faster and deeper interest rate cuts than the market anticipates. Exhibit 5 shows the illustrative pre-tax earnings sensitivity of a 25bp rate cut. If the Bank of England reduces its Bank Rate gradually, then I would expect Barclays to be able to dampen the impact of lower rates (via loan and deposit pricing changes) relative to the sensitivities published. On the other hand, if the Bank of England moves interest rate settings swiftly and sharply downwards, then the sensitivities published by Barclays are likely to understate the earnings pain that will be incurred.

Exhibit 5:

Source: Barclays 2Q24 Presentation, slide 35.

Closing Remarks and Rating

If the consensus numbers are correct, then Barclays remains very cheap even after the ramp-up that the share price has enjoyed since my last review. However, my analysis indicates that consensus numbers are too optimistic. In this note, I have highlighted where my view differs from consensus in regard to the Barclays UK division, but I also see modest elements of over-optimism in the consensus numbers for other operating divisions.

Management's guidance for a through-the-cycle group loan loss rate of 50bp to 60bp seems considerably too low to me; I do not expect sell-side analysts to come to the same conclusion whilst actual loan loss rates remain benign. The FY26E guidance that management has issued for the US Consumer Bank strikes me as overly bullish; relative to 2Q24, it implies book growth of ~10% pa, expansion of the net interest margin from 10.4% to 12%, and a downward normalisation of the loan loss rate - that's quite a stretch.

Based on the LSE August 09, 2024, market close price of 218.25p, the consensus FY25E forecast implies a P/E ratio of ~7.2x. Barclays is currently trading at ~64% of 2Q24 reported NTA (340p) and ~60% of consensus FY24E NTA (363p), with forecast RoNTA of 8.9% for FY24E, increasing to 11.1% in FY26E. I note that the consensus forecast for FY26E RoNTA is lower than management's target of >12%, suggesting that the sell-side agrees with my view that the group's FY26 targets will be difficult to achieve.

Taking the FY24E dividend per share of 8.5p, Barclays is trading on a dividend yield of 3.9%. Due to the combined effect of earnings growth and a reduced share count from ongoing buybacks, the consensus forecast shows dividend per share growth of 9.4% in FY25E and 10.8% in FY26E.

The consensus forecasts discussed in this note point to a very strong value upside. My normalised valuation analysis suggests a robust but materially lower value opportunity. That being said, I remain comfortable with a Buy rating on Barclays at a share price of around 220p, albeit with lower upside potential than I saw back in March 2024.