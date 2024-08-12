Rumble Inc. (RUM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2024 7:24 PM ETRumble Inc. (RUM) Stock, RUMBW Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.55K Followers

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shannon Devine - IR
Chris Pavlovski - Founder, Chairman and CEO
Brandon Alexandroff - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer & Company
Scott Devitt - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, greetings and welcome to the Rumble Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Shannon Devine, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shannon Devine

Thank you, operator. I'm here today with Chris Pavlovski, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rumble; Brandon Alexandroff, the CFO; and Tyler Hughes, the COO. A press release detailing our second quarter 2024 results was released today and available on the Investor Relations section of our company website.

Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on this call and webcast may include predictions, estimates, or other information that might be considered forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this webcast and should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC. Future company updates will be available via press release and company updates via the company's identified social media channels.

I will now turn the call over to Rumble's Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Chris Pavlovski.

Chris Pavlovski

Thank you, Shannon.

As indicated by our results, the second quarter is solid and early signs in the third quarter are starting to get me very excited about both our Video and Cloud businesses. The Rumble Video platform is now at a stage where I believe our user interface and user experience are becoming comparable to YouTube.

The

Recommended For You

About RUM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RUM

Trending Analysis

Trending News