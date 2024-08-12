da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) reported solid results in the second quarter, with growth remaining fairly steady and margins continuing to improve. The stock exploded higher on this result, indicating just how pessimistic investors have been regarding Xometry's prospects. Ignoring the impact of easier / more difficult comparable periods, I think that Xometry's growth will continue to slow while the demand environment remains sluggish. The company's performance is objectively strong given the current operating environment, though.

The last time I wrote about Xometry, I suggested that it was facing persistent demand headwinds, although this was more than reflected in the company's valuation. While the near term is likely to remain volatile, Xometry continues to look attractively priced given the size of the opportunity. Despite this, the company may need looser financial conditions and/or to achieve profitability before its share price moves meaningfully higher.

Market Conditions

Xometry provided little macro commentary on its second quarter call. Despite this, the demand environment is clearly still soft and is likely causing a material headwind. Xometry's business is performing well enough that management likely do not feel the need to attribute blame. Whether conditions soften going forward, creating more serious problems, remains to be seen. Manufacturing PMIs and labor market data certainly suggest that this could end up being the case.

Figure 1: Manufacturing Survey Data (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Xometry Business Updates

Xometry offers a marketplace for manufacturing, connecting buyers with suppliers. By aggregating supply and offering a centralized marketplace, Xometry hopes to offer buyers improved supply chain resiliency, shorter lead times, lower costs, and higher quality production. Xometry can also lower customer acquisition costs for suppliers and provide access to greater demand, in addition to supplemental business services. Despite the current headwinds facing manufacturers, Xometry continues to grow, attributing market share gains to the efficiency, value, and reliability it offers.

Aided by tools like Teamspace, Xometry is becoming embedded across customer supply chains, potentially providing a competitive advantage compared to companies like Proto Labs (PRLB). Teamspace is a cloud-based collaboration tool that enables customers to manage projects and streamline order management, supporting the needs of procurement teams managing programs rather than just individual buyers.

Xometry's supplier base continues to expand, with supplier count up 36% in 2023. The company is adding suppliers in specific processes, like tube cutting, tube bending, and other tooling-based processes. A more universal menu will support broader adoption of the platform and deeper integration into the supply chains of customers.

This is supported by the expansion of Instant Quoting to as many manufacturing processes and materials as possible. Xometry is leveraging Google's (GOOG) Vertex AI, alongside proprietary data and algorithms, to do this.

Xometry also continues to enhance Workcenter, digitizing the recruitment and onboarding experience for suppliers during Q2. Workcenter is a cloud-based manufacturing execution platform that supports both Xometry and non-Xometry work.

Xometry is also investing in the Thomas advertising platform. This is a potentially important initiative given the high margins of the business and the fact that growth has stalled. There is a large opportunity given that only around 1% of the roughly 500,000 suppliers listed on Thomas are currently advertising.

Financial Analysis

Xometry generated 133 million USD revenue in Q2, an increase of 19% YoY. Marketplace revenue grew 25% YoY driven by strength in end markets like semiconductors, industrial equipment, consumer products, aerospace, and defense. Supplier services revenue declined 13% YoY to 15.3 million USD, primarily due to the discontinuation of some products and services. Comparable periods will become easier for the supplier services business in the second half, though.

International revenue increased 31% YoY in Q2, driven by strong growth in Europe, accounting for 15% of total marketplace revenue. Xometry also recently expanded into Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. While international growth is still strong, it is decelerating. The company believes that its international business can eventually contribute 30-40% of total revenue.

Figure 2: Xometry International Revenue (source: Xometry)

Xometry expects 136-138 million USD revenue in the third quarter, representing growth of 14-16% YoY. Marketplace growth is expected to be 18-20%, while supplier services revenue is expected to decline 5-10% YoY due to the wind down of non-core services.

Figure 3: Xometry Revenue by Segment (source: Created by author using data from Xometry)

Xometry's active buyer count increased 27% YoY in Q2 to 61,530. Growth in the number of accounts with 12 months spend in excess of 50,000 USD was also solid in the quarter. Marketplace revenue per active buyer declined slightly, though. Active buyer growth is expected to remain healthy going forward due to both the size of the opportunity and Xometry's growing brand awareness.

Figure 4: Xometry Active Buyers (source: Created by author using data from Xometry)

Xometry's gross margins continue to increase with scale, with improved models leading to better pricing and matching. Revenue mix remains a headwind though due to marketplace revenue growth outpacing supplier services growth. While this situation will persist going forward, Xometry's gross margins should eventually end up in the mid 40% range. Xometry is targeting 35% marketplace gross margins by year-end and in excess of 40% longer term.

The company's operating profit margin also continues to improve on the back of higher gross margins and operating expense control. Xometry expects its adjusted EBITDA loss to be in the 1.5-3.5 million USD range in Q3 and is targeting adjusted EBITDA profitability at approximately 600 million USD revenue.

Figure 5: Xometry Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Xometry) Figure 6: Xometry Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Xometry) Table 1: Xometry Long-Term Margin Targets (source: Created by author using data from Xometry)

Conclusion

While Xometry's share price is still down significantly since I first wrote about the company over six months ago, I continue to think the strength of the business is being underestimated. Xometry is differentiated by more comprehensive buyer and supplier tools. It also has scale, which could provide an advantage that compounds over time.

While I believe that Xometry is undervalued, I'm not sure that its Q2 results warranted such a large upside move. As such, I would not be surprised to see the stock retrace some of this move. I tend to think that investor confidence in the business remains fairly low, meaning that a soft quarter could see the stock drop significantly again. Once the company moves past current weakness and becomes consistently profitable, the share price should move higher, though.

In the meantime, Xometry is reasonably well positioned to weather a downturn due to its limited cash burn and 241 million USD of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.