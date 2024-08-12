Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.55K Followers

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 12, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kaitlyn Brosco - IR
Bill Kelly - CFO & Treasurer
Adam Sachs - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Eric Anderson - TD Cowen
Andrew Ranieri - Morgan Stanley
Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the Vicarious Surgical's 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Cameron and I will be your moderator for today. All lines will been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Kaitlyn Brosco, Director of Investor Relations. You may proceed.

Kaitlyn Brosco

Thanks, Cameron, and thank you all for joining. With me today for prepared remarks are Adam Sacks, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Kelly, Chief Financial Officer; and Randy Clark, our company President, will join for the Q&A portion of the call.

Today, after market closed by Vicarious Surgical released financial results for the 3 months ended June 30, 2024. A copy of this press release is available on the company website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to obtaining approval for Vicarious Surgical System and timely for any such approval for operating trends and future financial performance, expense management, market opportunity and commercialization are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions.

These statements involve

Recommended For You

About RBOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RBOT

Trending Analysis

Trending News