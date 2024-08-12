Getaround, Inc. (GETR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2024 7:42 PM ETGetaround, Inc. (GETR) Stock, GETRW Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.55K Followers

Getaround, Inc. (OTCPK:GETR) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 12, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Barry Hutton - Managing Director of The Blueshirt Group
Eduardo Iniguez - CEO
Patricia Huerta - Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to Getaround's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's webcast includes management's prepared remarks along with a hosted Q&A session. As a reminder, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Barry Hutton, Managing Director of The Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead.

Barry Hutton

Thank you, operator. And thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Hosting the call with me are Getaround's Chief Executive Officer, Eduardo and Getaround's Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Patricia.

On this call, management will be making projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risk and uncertainty. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial and operating performance. Our assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and our actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause those actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks, which include those set forth in the press release that we issued earlier today, as well as those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this announcement are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Please note that other than revenue, or as otherwise specifically stated, the financial measures to be discussed on this call will be on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to

Recommended For You

About GETR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GETR

Trending Analysis

Trending News