Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.55K Followers

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Padala - Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
Adi Mohanty - Chief Executive Officer
Eric d'Esparbes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Vandermosten - Zacks Small-Cap Research
Joseph Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Welcome to the Biora Therapeutics Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Chuck Padala, Managing Director with LifeSci Advisors, Biora's Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead.

Chuck Padala

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to the Biora Therapeutics Second Quarter 2024 Corporate Update and Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer; and Eric d'Esparbes, Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Mohanty, I would like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, the types of statements identified as forward-looking in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q that we filed or will file later today and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on our website in the Investors section.

These forward-looking statements represent our views only as of the date of this call and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including many that are beyond our control. Please note that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements as well as risks related to

Recommended For You

About BIOR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIOR

Trending Analysis

Trending News