Aspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.55K Followers

Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Sandford - CEO and Director
Sandy Milligan - President

Conference Call Participants

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald
Do Kim - Water Tower Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Aspira Women's Health, Incorporated Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. As a reminder, this is call being recorded today.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that forward-looking statements, as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, will be made during this call, including statements relating to Aspira's expected future performance, future business prospects and future events or plans. Although, the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, actual outcomes and results are subject to risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from those anticipated due to the impact of many factors beyond Aspira Women's Health's control.

The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Participants are directed to the cautionary note set forth in today's press release as well as the risk factors set forth in Aspira's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for a description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. At this time, I would like to call the call over to Nicole Sandford, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Nicole Sandford

Thank you, Operator, and welcome everyone to our second quarter of 2024 earnings conference call. With me today is our President, Dr. Sandy Milligan. I will

Recommended For You

About AWH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AWH

Trending Analysis

Trending News