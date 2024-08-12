ehrlif

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSX:ENB:CA) is one of the largest midstream companies in the world with a market capitalization of $80 billion. The company has a dividend yield of more than 7% and one of the most impressive midstream asset portfolios in the industry. As we'll see throughout this article, that supports the company's ability to continue driving shareholder returns.

Enbridge Mid-Year Update

Enbridge has performed well going into the mid-year update for the company.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

The company has managed to fund its acquisitions, including its major $14 billion Enbridge gas acquisition. It continues to have a massive amount of debt, and its debt-to-EBITDA of 4.7x is at a level that the company can manage. However, if interest rates remain higher for longer, that could increase the company's costs substantially.

The company has continued to grow, sanctioning new projects, including both pipelines and the company's solar assets. Across the board, the company has continued to execute.

Enbridge Gas Acquisition

Enbridge has purchased 3 major gas companies for $14 billion, building up its utility portfolio.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

These are companies that we'll discuss in more detail later, but these are expected to see their rate base grow at 8% annually through 2027+. Additionally, these assets are all in population growth centers. The recent close of the acquisition will enable the company to generate reliable and growing cash flow, enabling a growing dividend.

Enbridge Segment Performance

Enbridge has continued to see strong performance in all of it segments.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

The company's core liquids pipeline has continued to have record volumes, with Q2 throughput at 3.1 million barrels / day. The company is working to expand supply and expects there to be additional egress and volumes. That will help the company's revenue and therefore profits to increase going into the end of the decade.

The company's Permian franchise is also continuing to grow. The company's Gray Oak pipeline will come with more than 20 million barrels of storage capacity at Ingleside. The company has set quarterly records for exports, and we expect it to continue growing here.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

Enbridge's GTM (gas transmission and midstream) portfolio has continued to grow, while the Permian Basin has expanded as well. The company has reached a negotiated settlement, with base rates +6% into 2025 and a 3% further increase in 2026. The company also acquired 19% in Whistler JV and has announced an FID of the Blackcomb Pipeline.

The company's strong Gulf Coast incremental investments will help the company to continue generating strong returns.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

The company is building the largest natural gas utility in North America. The company has 3 utilities that earn almost double-digit returns on equity, with more than 6 million customers across these assets. These are all assets that are in population centers that are continuing to grow, which will continue to support the renewable base of the company.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

The company is also building up a massive renewable business to help diversify itself, with an almost 500 megawatt asset placed into service. The company has numerous assets here and numerous contracts with major companies. This includes companies like AT&T and Amazon that are looking to build large-scale datacenters powered by renewable energy.

This will help Enbridge to diversify.

Enbridge Financial Results

The company is committed to financial results and generating strong shareholder returns.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

The company has managed to increase adjusted EBITDA by 8% YoY, something that's continued in the company's YTD numbers. The company's gas distribution & storage business has grown the fastest. The company's DCF has remained incredibly strong and grew at the mid-single-digits YoY, which enables future shareholder returns.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

The company's outstanding share count has increased slightly, which has impacted its DCF per share, despite the dollar value growing. Despite warm weather, the company continues to see a number of tailwinds helping to support it. The company's DCF is at a strong yield and the company can generate double-digit overall shareholder returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the company's debt load. The company has a massive debt load, but investors are betting on a drop in interest rates. Should interest rates remain higher for longer, that'll hurt the company's ability to drive future returns, making it a poor long-term investment.

Conclusion

Our concern around Enbridge is the company's debt load. The company has a long-term low interest-rate portfolio, however, if interest rates remain higher for longer, the company's 4.7x debt to EBITDA ratio could hurt its ability to drive future returns. The company has the ability to provide S&P 500 beating double-digit returns through both its dividend and future growth.

The company has an incredibly strong portfolio of assets. It's paying a strong dividend of roughly 7% that it can continue growing and on top of that, the company has additional cash that it's continuing to invest in growth capital. All of this makes Enbridge a valuable long-term investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

