After an exceedingly strong performance in 2020 and 2021, Deere & Company's (NYSE:DE) stock has been on a bumpy ride over the last few years.

While the company benefitted greatly as a result of the pandemic boom for its core tractor, combine, and utility vehicle products, it's clear in hindsight that a good deal of demand was pulled forward due to Covid.

DE's results in 2022, 2023 and 2024 (so far) haven't been bad, they haven't been earth shattering either.

As a result, the echoes of this pull-forward, combined with a general slowdown in Ag Capex have caused slowing top line growth for DE for the last 8-10 quarters, in which time the stock has been similarly stagnant:

Despite this, the company has made business progress over this period, particularly on margins, and the top line results that have been achieved have sent profitability to record highs.

If sales growth turns around in the coming quarters - as we think it will - then we see significant potential upside for DE shareholders as improved margins allow growing revenue dollars to drop right to the bottom line. Plus, we see room for the multiple to potentially re-inflate.

Today, we'll explain why we think the company's incredibly attractive valuation, improving margin profile, and potential for revenue re-acceleration could make DE one of the top hidden growth stories of the next several years.

Sound good? Let's dive in.

Deere's Financials

Deere has had an interesting couple of years from a financial perspective, as we just mentioned.

On one hand, the company's operational execution has been excellent, as the stock's gross, operating, and net margins have expanded like clockwork over time:

This margin & pricing power is largely due to the company's strong market position, along with a number of economies of scale that DE has been able to tap since as it has grown larger. Some have labeled the company's market position as 'unfair' and 'monopolistic', but we'll leave that for the courts to decide. We'll also touch on this more in the risks section.

Management, for their part, is relatively sanguine about margin trends looking forward:

It's worth noting that this quarter's performance with equipment operations margin over 21% ranks as one of the best quarters in company history. We're encouraged by the start to the year, and we're focused on executing our plan in the remaining two quarters. ... I want to reinforce that we're not new to market cycles, and we've learned from the past, making us a more resilient and better prepared business than ever before. Our proactive management reflects this and demonstrates that we are structurally better business today with equipment margins forecast just above 18% despite unfavorable mix in a rapidly shifting global environment. And as a result, we feel that we are putting ourselves in the best position possible for the future.

It's clear to us that management has done a good job with respect to cost management, inventory management, and accurate market forecasting.

All of that said, sales growth has remained elusive as weakening Ag equipment spend has driven down product sales volumes slightly YoY, something management expects will continue through the end of FY 2024.

Some of this is due to Covid and Covid-related distortions, as we've discussed, but some of this is also due to secular micro factors within the equipment market more broadly. Some of these include:

In our view, we think revenue will begin to re-accelerate in the coming quarters as a result of the heightened U.S. equipment fleet age and strong U.S. farm balance sheet situation, which should lead to improved imminent upgrade volumes.

Add these up with the overall level of cyclicality in grower margins, and we see improvements in DE's sales growth likely popping up by mid 2025 at the latest.

Not included in earlier projections is the fact that DE's recent business transition towards a tech & services layer on top of their current products could also begin to contribute to top line sales meaningfully in coming years. Management has projected this market at 150 billion in TAM, which seems high to us, but we do see some positive uplift from this into the second half of the decade as well.

Looking forward to earnings on Thursday, estimates put DE EPS coming in at $5.88 per share, which seems a tad low to us given the tailwinds mentioned above. It's true that Ag spending has been weak, but we're not as certain as everyone else that it will continue.

The key things to watch will be around Ag sentiment and spending, and new progress on the services front.

Finally, on the EPS front, management has been incredibly aggressive in buying back shares, which you can see below:

From here, it's a simple formula:

Margins stay high Revenue re-accelerates Share count decreases

If these things occur, which we see as highly probable, then we could easily see 20%+ EPS growth into 2030 on the back of it.

Deere's Valuation

The growth aspect is interesting, but how expensive are shares right now?

Funnily enough, shares are not priced for this eventuality at all. Currently, DE is trading at a GAAP P/E of 10x, which, in our mind, puts it firmly in the 'value' category:

At this price, the company is priced for incredibly low growth over coming years, which we don't think is likely, as discussed above.

From a market sentiment standpoint, the company has made a lot of progress on margins since 2022, but the stock has remained at a standstill:

It can take time for markets to sufficiently 'digest' a big move, but we don't think that this stagnation can possibly last much longer given what we've discussed.

We get that the Ag equipment narrative right now is less than stellar, and that investors could be concerned about the economy. Believing this without looking deeper, however, stands to make a lot of investors miss what's right in front of them.

From our point of view, if the multiple expands and EPS grows in the double digits into 2030, it's possible that DE could see ~100%+ upside over a longer-term time horizon.

In the shorter term, we see DE's share price extending at least back up to all-time highs, sometime over the next 6 quarters. By this time, we think that ag sentiment issues will have been worked through, revenue will have re-accelerated higher, and EPS will have grown substantially as more dollars drop to the bottom line.

The only other peer in DE's weight class is Caterpillar (CAT), which is trading at a much richer valuation with similar short-term growth issues. For our money, DE seems like a more attractive play.

Taken together, we think DE shares look fantastically cheap, and should see consistent short-, medium-, and long-term upside over the next several years.

Risks

There are a couple of risks to be aware of here when it comes to investing in DE.

First off, DE is facing lawsuits around the 'right-to-repair' movement. In late 2023, courts sided with farmers against DE, and recently did so again. It's unclear exactly what impact these suits could have on DE's margins, but the company is fighting them tooth and nail, so it's fair to say that there's a vested negative impact to shareholders if the company is forced to pay restitution.

Second, if top line sales don't begin to grow again over the next year, then our projections around EPS growth likely won't bear out as projected. This is a risk against growth, but the effect on the stock should be somewhat muted given the cheap valuation already embedded at the current price.

Finally, earnings are coming up in a few days. Be sure to expect volatility, and we'll get a better idea of where the market currently sits now, a few months on from the last public update that we've been working off of.

If the market doesn't like what it hears, then the stock could get pummeled in the short term. To us, depending on the context, it could prove to be an interesting entry point, but it's a risk to be aware of nonetheless.

Summary

Overall, there are risks to investing in DE, but for us, the amazing price and potential EPS growth over the next few years - as a result of higher top line sales and improved margins - should make a purchase right now a highly attractive price.

Be sure to watch out for earnings in a few days, but all things considered, we're happy rating DE a 'Strong Buy'. If you'd like to wait until post earnings to consider a position, that makes sense as well.

Good luck out there!

