First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was founded back in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is among the best-known banks in the country, and although it has a significant deposit cost advantage, recent years have not been easy.

As you can see, since the IPO the price return has been -6.08%, a poor result considering that the S&P500 has experienced one of its most bullish phases ever. In particular, since the Fed has gradually raised rates, it seems to have gotten worse. In my last FHB article I had highlighted a potential recovery in the NIM (which indeed there has been), but other problems such as EPS and dividend growth remain.

The results of this bank appear mixed, and I, personally, do not totally agree with the strategy adopted by management. In addition, the dividend yield is 4.46%, so it is quite high, but here again there are aspects that puzzle me.

Loan Growth And Investment Portfolio

Loans portfolio reached $14.40 billion, up slightly from the previous quarter and stalled from last year. The composition has changed a bit as more CRE and C&I loans have replaced Residential and Consumer loans. So, it appears that management's risk appetite has increased as they are getting exposure to types of loans that are typically more cyclical and sensitive to recessions.

To date, this is not a problem since NPAs represent only a tiny portion of total assets.

Looking ahead, we can expect low-single digit loan growth in FY2024, driven by the loan categories that have been most active in recent quarters; demand for Residential Loans and Consumer Loans will still remain sluggish:

We saw some paydowns in the first half that we don't anticipate in the second half. That's part of it. We're not swimming upstream as much. We think that the rate of indirect runoff will slow. For residential, we think that will continue to be a challenge, candidly. So, we're not expecting much change there from what we saw in the first half. But on the commercial and C&I side, there's a number of transactions that are in the pipeline that we think are going to meaningfully add to our balances. You've also seen some of the comeback in dealer floorplan loans. Those are somewhat volatile, but that is seemingly coming back. CEO Bob Harrison, conference call Q2 2024.

In other words, the second half of 2024 will be better than the first, mainly because paydowns will be lower. In addition, the fastest growing segments will continue to fuel the loan portfolio.

The loan to deposit ratio is very low, only 71%, so FHB has the opportunity to make the most of market opportunities. Personally, I would focus on improving the securities portfolio, since it is the main weakness, and I would not get too exposed to commercial loans, but management is not of the same idea:

We did that a little bit in the fourth quarter of last year, but we continue to think that the right move here is to sort of continue to run the securities balances down and just try to rotate that into loan growth at the moment. So, we're aware. We kind of weigh the costs and benefits of that. We understand why people do it. We understand the reasonings behind it. But at the moment, we're comfortable with how we are managing it, which is to just continue to run securities down and try to rotate that into loan growth. CEO Bob Harrison, conference call Q2 2024.

Basically, the strategy is to let the securities mature and use the proceeds to reinvest them in new loans, mainly commercial. On the one hand, this is understandable because one wants to increase the loan portfolio; on the other hand, I do not fully support this choice when long-term risk-free yields are above 4%.

Using the proceeds of maturing securities to buy new ones at current market rates would generate a positive spread of about 200 bps, and would benefit both NIM and NII. Moreover, by purchasing risk-free securities, capital ratios would be little impacted, since their weighting in the formula for calculating risk-weighted assets is typically between 0% and 20%. The spread with new commercial loans would certainly be higher than buying a risk-free security, but demand for the former is rather sluggish and FHB risks not deploying all the liquidity available. Additionally, making new commercial loans would have a negative impact on capital ratios.

Each month the securities portfolio generates income of $50 million, about $600 million in the whole year. Maturing securities have yields ranging from 2.15% to 2.25%, so a reinvestment strategy would lead to a net improvement in the average yield of the securities portfolio. Rates may not be so high in the coming quarters, and the opportunity may fade.

Deposits And NIM

As mentioned in the intro, the average cost of deposits is the strength of this bank, in fact, it amounts to only 1.70%. Although in absolute terms, deposits have decreased from last year and last quarter, they still remain solid: the loan to deposit ratio is very low, and it is not important to increase them through expensive time deposits.

Non-interest-bearing deposits have dropped a lot, but their weight is still high: about 34% of total deposits.

The cost of deposits has been more than offset by rising asset yields, so the NIM has finally returned to growth, albeit slightly. In any case, the Fed's monetary policy could be a game changer:

So, from a NIM perspective, I guess I would say that we expect the trajectory of the NIM to continue to rise, but if there is a rate cut just on an absolute level, the NIM will decline in the quarter that there is a rate cut. CFO Jamie Moses, conference call Q2 2024.

A more expansionary Fed than expected could negatively impact profitability. FHB's balance sheet is slightly asset sensitive, this means that assets reprice faster than liabilities. Thus, if the Fed reduced rates, the yield on assets would fall before the cost of liabilities, leading to a deterioration in NIM.

In the last week (after the worse-than-expected unemployment figure), the market is discounting a 50-bps cut in September, which would lead to some issues at FHB. For those who believe the Fed will cut rates by a lot, FHB may not be the right company to focus on.

Dividends And buybacks

Shareholder remuneration is a major issue, but even here there are mixed aspects to talk about.

At first glance, FHB may seem like a great dividend company given the dividend yield is 4.46%, but all that glitters is not gold.

Taking a look at the dividend history, it is obvious an absence of dividend growth: it has been $0.26 every three months for 5 years. But why?

Management does not want to raise the dividend payout ratio above 55%, and since EPS does not grow over the long term, the dividend per share cannot grow either.

So at this point another question arises: why is EPS not growing? Net interest income has some long-term growth, but non-interest expenses have increased too much in recent years.

Specifically, the increase relates to employee salaries and benefits and selling and admin expenses. This large increase has resulted in EPS not improving even though shares outstanding have decreased.

The buyback is likely to continue in the second half of 2024, but capital ratios are likely to remain high. In fact, CET1 exceeds 12%.

Conclusion

FHB is a solid, well-capitalized bank with a favorable competitive advantage for deposits. It has no liquidity problems and is well established in the market in which it operates.

The biggest problems concern the slow growth of the loan portfolio and the gradual change in its composition. Management is focused solely on increasing it, and the only remaining thriving demand is for CRE loans and C&I. Residential and Consumer loans will take on less weight, which is riskier in an economic slowdown perspective.

The securities portfolio generates $50 million per month, but these proceeds will not be reinvested in new securities. Rather, it is preferred to grant new CRE loans and do buybacks, which I do not fully support. The dividend will remain the same as in recent years unless EPS increases, something unlikely until operating expenses are kept under control.

FHB is currently priced at almost 2 times TBV, and I, personally, think it is overpriced. I do not question its soundness, which is why I did not include a sell rating, but the recent unemployment rate data could mean a more expansionary Fed than expected, which is not good for FHB's NIM. I might consider it a buy if it were priced at 1.50x TBV, but we are still far from that level.