Investment overview

I wrote about Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) previously (May 2024) with a hold rating as I was worried about the near-term growth acceleration potential given the poor macro backdrop and renewal deal headwinds. I upgraded my rating from hold to buy as I see higher potential for growth to accelerate in the coming quarters (my guess is in 4Q24) as rates get cut, multi-year deal headwind eases, revised marketing strategy continues to work well, and New Amplitude performs as expected.

2Q24 earnings (announced on 8th Aug)

AMPL total revenue saw $73.3 million, representing 8.2% y/y growth and ~1% sequential growth. While the business saw positive growth, adj gross margin compressed by ~190bps y/y to 75.6%, leading to adj gross profit of $55.4 million, and this led to adj EBIT decline from -$0.8 million in 2Q23 to -$3.7 million in 2Q24 (adj EBIT margin compressed by ~390bps to -5.1%).

Trough is getting closer

AMPL did much better than I had expected. As of 1H24, total revenue grew 8.7% y/y vs my FY24 growth expectation of 6%. 2Q24 revenue performance also beat consensus expectations of 6.2% y/y. Billings were also strong in the quarter, growing 3.3% y/y to $95 million. Considering the Russia headwinds (AMPL was not able to collect payments from customers in Russia), this growth performance is very positive, in my opinion. Management also raised FY24 revenue guidance from a midpoint of $294 million to a midpoint of $295.5 million, despite including the $3 million headwind to ARR from the impact of Russia sanctions. Which means if we adjusted for this impact, FY24 revenue guidance would have seen a much larger guidance revision. Apart from the better-than-expected performance, three other operating observations support AMPL’s potential for growth acceleration.

Firstly, AMPL saw very strong customer (demand) growth traction. Growth of total paying customers accelerated from 36.6% in 1Q24 to 37.5% in 2Q24; total number of customers with more than $100k ARR [annual recurring revenue] also accelerated from 6% in 1Q24 to 10% in 2Q24 (reached a total of 574 customers); net new customers growth also accelerated from 36.5% in 1Q24 to 50.3% in 2Q24 (also much better than 2Q24 of 25.2% growth); demand from International saw similar levels vs. the US despite being less mature; and lastly, AMPL also saw notable customer additions outside of its core market, which bodes well for AMPL long-term growth outlook.

Secondly, while the last-twelve months [LTM] net retention rate [NRR] declined sequentially to 98% in 2Q24 (vs. 99% in 1Q24), the pace of decline has dramatically softened over the past few quarters. Importantly, if you look at the rate that in-quarter NRR declined, it is now in the mid-single-digits, falling from 20+% in 1Q23, suggesting that AMPL is reaching near-the-end of this multi-year deal headwind (mostly signed in 2021 and early 2022). Extrapolating this pace of decline over the next few quarters suggests that AMPL will finally get over this headwind in 4Q24 or 1Q25. Management forward-looking statement is in line with my estimates in that they expect NRR to remain below 100% near term and trough in the mid-90s in 3Q24. An important point that should not be missed is that these customers generally renew at the same rate or higher in the next renewal cycle, which bodes well for growth acceleration over the medium term.

Cohort health is visibly improving. For customers who have optimized with us one time, the majority of the associated ARR either renews flat or grows off of that base. Company 2Q24 earnings

Lastly, AMPL is seeing very positive results from the new go-to-market [GTM] strategy. Specifically, AMPL has revised its GTM strategy to focus on enterprise accounts, which has been successful as average deal size in the pipeline (for 2H24) has expanded by 25% vs. 2H24, with a notable increase observed in large deal opportunities.

Overall, I think the potential for growth acceleration is shaping very well in favor of AMPL, and with rates now likely to get cut in the coming quarters, I believe the point of growth inflection is likely to be in 4Q24 or 1Q25.

New Amplitude is something to look forward to

The other catalyst that could further accelerate AMPL’s growth in the coming quarters is New Amplitude, which is expected to go live in September. New Amplitude offers users a singular line of code to get started on the Amplitude platform, default dashboards, and bundling of products outside of analytics such as AI assistant, search, session replay, etc. If this works as well as management mentioned, I believe it will dramatically ease the learning curve, which should significantly improve adoption rates and reduce implementation timings. This will also enable AMPL to target customers with less technical experience, further broadening its addressable market.

Valuation

Based on my research and analysis, I have turned bullish on AMPL.

Revenue should grow back to the mid-teens, as I modeled previously, as the macro environment gets better and rates get cut. Underlying demand indicators, NRR dynamics, successful GTM strategy revision, and potential from the New Amplitude product instill confidence in my growth outlook.

Stock should trade at a 3 to 3.5x forward revenue multiple as growth re-accelerates back to mid-teen percentage levels. As a reference, when growth was trending at mid-teen percentage levels in 2/3Q23, AMPL traded at around 3.5x forward revenue. Based on my model, I expect valuation multiples to trend up to 3x first as growth accelerates back to 10%, followed by 3.5x when growth goes back to 15% in FY26.

Risk

The New Amplitude product may not be as game-changing as I expected, which will limit how much AMPL can reduce the learning curve and implementation times. In other words, this may not accelerate growth as much as I thought it should.

Multi-year deal headwinds may last longer than expected, despite the softening pace so far.

Timing a macro recovery is always hard, and I could certainly be wrong about the timing of interest rate cuts. If rates remain higher for longer, dragging into FY25, AMPL growth may stay pressured, which means valuation multiples are likely to stay at this level.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for AMPL as the 2Q24 performance has shifted my view on the outlook. While near-term challenges persist, including the lingering impact of multi-year deal headwinds and macro softness, AMPL continues to deliver robust customer growth, stabilizing net retention rate, and success in pivoting its GTM strategy. The upcoming launch of New Amplitude is a catalyst that could further drive growth acceleration as it broadens AMPL’s customer base and reduces the learning curve. All that is left now is for the macro environment to get better, and I think it will start to look better as the Fed cuts rates.