Exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") come in all shapes and sizes, but for the most part, the security weightings in ETFs are usually calculated by the market capitalization of the companies. However, market-cap weighted allocations may not always be optimal, as they are basically 'beauty contests' where popular stocks like Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) can dominate the indices and thus investors' portfolios, despite having relatively smaller contributions to the 'real economy'.

This article considers the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL), to see if RWL's strategy of weighting companies by their revenues earned may be a better alternative to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust's (SPY) market-cap weighting.

In my opinion, with the S&P 500 Index trading near multi-year highs at 21.4x Fwd P/E, investors should look for safer alternatives. The RWL ETF could be a viable alternative as its portfolio only has a 14.5x Fwd P/E. Historically when the market corrects, the RWL ETF tends to outperform as its security holdings tend to be more defensive and 'value oriented'. I rate the RWL ETF a relative buy.

Fund Overview

The Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF is a rules-based ETF that re-weights the securities in the S&P 500 Index based on the revenues of the companies, with a 5% maximum individual security weight. The intuition behind the RWL ETF is that companies with bigger revenues tend to have bigger profits and better businesses. Furthermore, weighing securities by their revenues inherently has a 'value' bias, as it reduces the weighting of companies that are trading at elevated price-to-sales compared to the market-cap-weighted S&P 500 Index.

The RWL ETF has been modestly successful since its launch in 2008, with $3.4 billion in AUM while charging a 0.39% total expense ratio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - RWL overview (invesco.com)

Portfolio Holdings

As mentioned above, revenue-weighting the S&P 500 index tends to lead to a 'value' bias for the RWL ETF, with Health Care being the largest sector weight at 18.9%, followed by Financials at 16.0% and Consumer Staples at 13.1% (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - RWL sector weightings (invesco.com)

Figure 3 shows the sector weights of the SPY ETF for comparison. Compared to SPY, we can see that RWL has a much lower sector weight in Information Technology companies (9.2% vs. 30.6%), while it is overweight Health Care (18.9% vs. 12.3%), Financials (16.0% vs. 13.1%), and Consumer Staples (13.1% vs. 6.1%).

Figure 3 - SPY sector weightings (ssga.com)

Another way we can observe this difference in allocation is to look at the fund's top holdings. Figure 4 shows RWL's top 10 holdings, with Walmart (WMT), the world's largest retailer by revenues, having the largest weight at 3.9%, followed by Amazon (AMZN) at 3.1%.

Figure 4 - RWL top 10 holdings (invesco.com)

In contrast, SPY's top 10 holdings are dominated by market darlings like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft, and Nvidia who may not have the largest contributions to the economy (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - SPY top 10 holdings (ssga.com)

Performance

By itself, the RWL ETF has delivered superb performance, with 3/5/10/15-Yr average annual returns of 10.6%/14.1%/11.7%/13.7% respectively to July 31, 2024 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - RWL historical returns (Morningstar)

However, the caveat is that compared to the market-cap-weighted SPY ETF, the RWL ETF has underperformed slightly. Figure 7 shows SPY's historical returns for comparison, with 3/5/10/15-Yr average annual returns of 9.5%/14.9%/13.1%/14.2% respectively.

Figure 7 - SPY historical returns (Morningstar)

The key difference between RWL and SPY's returns is that when markets favor growth vs. value, like what has happened in recent quarters with the rise of the 'Magnificent 7' mega-cap growth stocks, the SPY ETF will outperform the RWL (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - SPY vs. RWL, 1-year trailing performance (Seeking Alpha)

However, RWL's 'value-oriented' portfolio does come in handy during market drawdowns. For example, in 2022, the RWL ETF only suffered a mild 5.9% decline compared to 18.1% for the SPY ETF (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - RWL annual returns (Morningstar)

RWL's milder drawdowns and volatility translate into a better risk-adjusted return, with a 3-year Sharpe ratio of 0.48 compared to 0.40 for SPY (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - RWL has a 3-year Sharpe ratio of 0.48 (Morningstar)

Distributions

Despite the RWL ETF being value-oriented, the RWL ETF itself does not pay a high distribution yield. RWL has a trailing 12-month distribution yield of 1.5%, similar to SPY (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - RWL pays a 1.5% trailing distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

Will Value Outperform Looking Forward?

Taking a step back, with market-cap-weighted valuations on the S&P 500 Index at the highest levels since the 2000 dot-com bubble and 2021, investors may want to reconsider whether market-cap weighting is still the best allocation strategy going forward (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - S&P 500 Index valuations at multi-year highs (yardeni.com)

For investors concerned about valuations, RWL's portfolio appears much safer, with a forward P/E ratio of only 14.5x compared to SPY's 21.4x (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - RWL's portfolio trades at 14.5x Fwd P/E ratio (invesco.com)

Conclusion

In my opinion, with market valuations on the S&P 500 Index trading near multi-year highs at 21.4x Fwd P/E, investors should look for alternatives. In recent months, I have recommended investors consider hedged portfolios such as the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO). I believe the RWL ETF which weights securities by their revenues, could be another alternative to consider.

The RWL ETF tends to have a 'value' bias, with its portfolio currently trading at a 14.5x Fwd P/E compared to 21.4x for the SPY ETF. Historically, when the market suffers a correction, the RWL ETF has declined less than the SPY ETF. I rate the RWL ETF a relative buy.