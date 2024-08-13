We Are

I am positive on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV). My summarized thesis is that growth is going to see acceleration in the next few quarters, driven by a better macro backdrop, a larger scale advantage, and market share gains (from a large competitor existing in the market). Longer-term, I see a long growth runway as DV is well positioned to benefit from the digital advertising secular trends.

Company overview

DV is a software platform catered to advertisers. Its platform helps to measure the effectiveness of advertisements across various platforms, including desktop, mobile, connected TV [CTV], social media, etc., through its internal analytics. DV’s platform is trusted by some of the largest brands in the world, which makes it a reliable source of measurement. Operationally, DV’s revenue is segmented into three groups: measurement (35% of total revenue); activation (58% of total revenue); and supply side (7% of total revenue).

Earnings results update

In the latest quarter (2Q24) reported two weeks ago, DV grew total revenue by ~17%, an acceleration from ~15% in the prior quarter, driving total revenue to ~$156 million (near the high-end of management's guidance of $152-156 million). This revenue performance also beat consensus expectations of $154 million. It was also very positive to see adj EBITDA margin trending back towards ~30% level after dipping to 27.1% in 1Q24, and this was also a beat vs. management's guidance (adj EBITDA saw $46.7 million vs. a guided range of $41 to $45 million). Management 3Q24 guidance also implies further revenue growth acceleration at the midpoint (17.4% y/y growth) with adj. EBITDA margin sustaining at ~30% levels (midpoint of 3Q24 guide: 30.2%).

Growth should continue to accelerate

Looking ahead, my belief is that DV will continue to see growth acceleration. The strong underlying momentum seen in 2Q24 is probably the strongest evidence that suggests further growth acceleration is possible as we go into a macro environment where interest rates get cut. The question I ask myself is whether DV has fundamentally deteriorated during this weak period. Based on the reported metrics and commentaries, it seems to me that DV has gotten stronger, which further boosts confidence that growth will get better when the demand environment gets better.

DV continues to see very strong new business win rates, maintaining the same range of 70 to 80% that has sustained over the past two years. This tells us that DV product is still a much superior product vs. incumbent offerings. Remember that the nature of DV’s product means that scale is a big advantage because it provides DV with more data to enhance the effectiveness of its internal analytics, which is the core value proposition it offers to clients. Mathematically, if DV is winning 75% of the time, it also means that it is scaling much faster than its peers.

Mentioned in the 2Q24 earnings call: Our win rate across all opportunities remains above 80%, with 70% of our second quarter wins being greenfield, which we define as wins where the advertiser wasn't using third-party tools for the business that DV won.

One data point that the bears will point out that suggests DV has “deteriorated” is the deceleration in ABS (authentic brand safety) revenue from 12% in 1Q24 to 7% in 2Q24. In my opinion, I believe this has more to do with brands scaling back their marketing spend (more of a macro problem) than DV losing any customers. The evidence that supports my view is that ABS adoption within DV’s top 500 clients has improved to 65% vs. ~60% in 2Q23. The adoption rate should continue to trend up if we use the top 100 clients’ adoption rate as a precedent (~90%).

Mentioned in the 2Q24 earnings call: We achieved solid ABS upsell momentum with 65% of our top 500 customers activating the product in the second quarter, up from nearly 60% a year ago. Second, we expect ABS's growth to improve in the second half as new customers' ramp up on activation and ABS. From a long-term perspective, while over 90 of our top 100 customers use ABS, close to 40% of their business lines have yet to adopt it, and there is even greater potential for growth among our top 500 customers.

In the near term, DV should also benefit from the shutting down of Oracle’s advertising businesses, which creates pockets of demand that need to be fulfilled. DV’s management comments on this topic were very encouraging. According to management, DV is already seeing interest from many of Oracle’s customers and expects to close many of these opportunities by this year. The timing of this revenue flowing into the P&L should be noted. While many of the deals are expected to close this year, it will only meaningfully impact the P&L in early 2025 as time is needed to onboard the clients and ramp up the adoption rate (across various business lines, etc.). Coupled with all the upsell opportunities, DV's FY25 revenue growth outlook is very positive, in my opinion.

Over the longer term, DV benefits from a strong secular tailwind, which I think paves a long runway for growth ahead. My core belief is that digital advertising is going to continue growing faster than the overall market as the world becomes more connected digitally. On top of these, there is a growing proliferation of AI adoption across the entire digital advertising ecosystem. I expect all of these to translate to an increasing need for tools to measure advertisement effectiveness. In particular, for new fast-growing verticals like CTV and social media, DV is also seeing very strong adoption rates, as social measurement revenues grew 44% y/y and CTV measurement volumes grew 55% y/y.

Thoughts on the pricing headwind seen in 2Q24

DV’s measured Transaction Fee [MTF] growth decelerated from -2% in 1Q24 to -5% in 2Q24, which may have sparked some concerns that DV is facing pricing pressure. In my opinion, this does not seem to be the case, as the pricing decline is mainly due to a growing mix of measurement impression volumes and international business (a lower contribution from the premium-priced Activation product). Which means on a like-for-like basis, MTF remains healthy, and management guided MTF (per-product basis) to be stable.

Valuation

I believe DV can be worth 46% more than the current share price. My target price is based on FY26 ~$950 in revenue and a forward revenue multiple of 14x.

EBITDA bridge: I expect growth to continue accelerating from here, which marks FY24 as the growth inflection point. As the macro environment eventually gets better, and I think the fed-cutting interest rates will be the catalyst, I see little reason for DV growth to continue staying low. In the model above, I assumed growth to gradually improve to 20% in FY26 (lower than historical rates, given the larger size today). Adj EBITDA margin should trend back to 33% (2Q24 also shows a big jump back to ~30%), and as DV scales larger, it should benefit from economies of scale that further support adj EBITDA margin to be at least in line with historical levels.

Valuation justification: DV currently trades at 12x forward EBITDA, which, I think, is too low (12x is DV’s all-time low) considering the growth acceleration outlook. My view is that as growth recovers back to ~20% and the adj. EBITDA margin goes back to ~33%, DV should see a positive revision in multiples. Using the recent “peak” as a benchmark (pre-results), DV should minimally be trading at 14x forward EBITDA.

Investment Risk

DV’s six largest clients’ revenue contribution remains down on a y/y basis, and this has impacted activation revenue performance. If these six clients continue to keep marketing spending low, it would put pressure on DV’s growth acceleration outlook even as the macro environment gets better. The evolution of privacy regulation is an inherent risk to DV’s business (and the industry), as it could make it more difficult to provide ad measurement.

Conclusion

My positive view on DV is because I believe growth will continue to accelerate. DV continues to show very impressive win rates that strengthen its market position and scale advantage, which positions it well to capitalize on the underlying secular tailwind. While macro uncertainties persist, the long-term growth trajectory remains intact. As the macro environment improves, I don’t see a major hurdle for DV to accelerate growth back to at least 20%, which should lead to a re-rating of the stock’s valuation.